Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
1130 Beachwood Way
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

1130 Beachwood Way

1130 Beachwood Way · No Longer Available
Location

1130 Beachwood Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1130 Beachwood Way Available 10/01/19 Oceanside Rancho Del Oro Monte Mesa Home - This Oceanside Rancho Del Oro home in Monte Mesa features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2343 sf, refrigerator, washer/dryer, A/C, fireplace, large master walk in closet, spacious and private backyard with BBQ and Jacuzzi. Your dog will be considered, with additional deposit and the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process.

For more information contact John Vogel CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957

Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required.

Thinking about buying a home? Let Palomar Property Services help get you pre-qualified!

(RLNE5130901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 Beachwood Way have any available units?
1130 Beachwood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1130 Beachwood Way have?
Some of 1130 Beachwood Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 Beachwood Way currently offering any rent specials?
1130 Beachwood Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 Beachwood Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1130 Beachwood Way is pet friendly.
Does 1130 Beachwood Way offer parking?
Yes, 1130 Beachwood Way does offer parking.
Does 1130 Beachwood Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1130 Beachwood Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 Beachwood Way have a pool?
No, 1130 Beachwood Way does not have a pool.
Does 1130 Beachwood Way have accessible units?
No, 1130 Beachwood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 Beachwood Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1130 Beachwood Way does not have units with dishwashers.
