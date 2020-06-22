Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1130 Beachwood Way Available 10/01/19 Oceanside Rancho Del Oro Monte Mesa Home - This Oceanside Rancho Del Oro home in Monte Mesa features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2343 sf, refrigerator, washer/dryer, A/C, fireplace, large master walk in closet, spacious and private backyard with BBQ and Jacuzzi. Your dog will be considered, with additional deposit and the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process.



For more information contact John Vogel CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957



Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required.



Thinking about buying a home? Let Palomar Property Services help get you pre-qualified!



(RLNE5130901)