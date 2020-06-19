All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 1025 Augusta Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
1025 Augusta Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1025 Augusta Circle

1025 Augusta Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1025 Augusta Circle, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful executive model home in the new home community of Arrowood. 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a spacious cozy Family Room. 18x18 tile floors, formal Living and Dining Rooms. Gourmet kitchen with cherry wood cabinets, Granite Counter-tops and stainless steel GE Monogram appliances.Large master bath with Spa tub. Upstairs laundry with sink. Over-sized 2-car garage.

Utilities Included: Landscaping

Appliances Included: Oven Stove Microwave Dishwasher

Cats Allowed: Yes
Dogs Allowed: Small Only

Amenities :Air Conditioning Cable-ready Fireplace Garage Patio Community Pool Community Spa

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,850, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,850, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 Augusta Circle have any available units?
1025 Augusta Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1025 Augusta Circle have?
Some of 1025 Augusta Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 Augusta Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1025 Augusta Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 Augusta Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1025 Augusta Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1025 Augusta Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1025 Augusta Circle does offer parking.
Does 1025 Augusta Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1025 Augusta Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 Augusta Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1025 Augusta Circle has a pool.
Does 1025 Augusta Circle have accessible units?
No, 1025 Augusta Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 Augusta Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1025 Augusta Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego