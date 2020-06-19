1025 Augusta Circle

Amenities
Beautiful executive model home in the new home community of Arrowood. 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a spacious cozy Family Room. 18x18 tile floors, formal Living and Dining Rooms. Gourmet kitchen with cherry wood cabinets, Granite Counter-tops and stainless steel GE Monogram appliances.Large master bath with Spa tub. Upstairs laundry with sink. Over-sized 2-car garage.
Utilities Included: Landscaping
Appliances Included: Oven Stove Microwave Dishwasher
Cats Allowed: Yes
Dogs Allowed: Small Only
Amenities :Air Conditioning Cable-ready Fireplace Garage Patio Community Pool Community Spa
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,850, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,850, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.