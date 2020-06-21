Amenities

1021 Costa Pacifica Way Unit 2307 Available 08/01/20 Perfect Ocean View Condo - Gated Complex & Parking / Available August 1st! - Nicely Upgraded 2BD/2BA Ocean Close Condo with Elegant Touches Throughout. Ideally located west of 5 freeway, walk to famous Oceanside Harbor and enjoy stunning sunsets from a west-facing, 3rd story balcony. Kitchen includes pendant lights over granite countertop bar, Fridge, oven with cooktop and built-in microwave. Great floorplan with engineered wood and tile flooring throughout, bedrooms have carpet. Large Master bedroom with customized walk-in closet and sliding door to ocean view balcony. Includes Air Conditioning, Ceiling Fans and front-loading Washer/Dryer without warranty. Rent includes Water, Sewer and Trash. Tenant pays all other utilities. No Smoking, No Pets Allowed. Highly coveted Sea Cliff community with 2 gated parking spots, community pool/spa, clubhouse and fitness amenities. Steps to the beach, bike path and close to downtown Oceanside's shopping and restaurants. Shown by appointment. Move-in requirements: First month’s rent, $3,300 Security Deposit, Proof of Renter’s Insurance and $35 application fee per adult occupant. Minimum 12-month lease. Full Details at: rentalsd.com. **Tenant pays non-refundable $200 HOA required fee for move-in & move-out monitor**



