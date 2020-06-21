All apartments in Oceanside
1021 Costa Pacifica Way Unit 2307
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

1021 Costa Pacifica Way Unit 2307

1021 Costa Pacifica Way · (760) 662-7333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1021 Costa Pacifica Way, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1021 Costa Pacifica Way Unit 2307 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1143 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
1021 Costa Pacifica Way Unit 2307 Available 08/01/20 Perfect Ocean View Condo - Gated Complex & Parking / Available August 1st! - Nicely Upgraded 2BD/2BA Ocean Close Condo with Elegant Touches Throughout. Ideally located west of 5 freeway, walk to famous Oceanside Harbor and enjoy stunning sunsets from a west-facing, 3rd story balcony. Kitchen includes pendant lights over granite countertop bar, Fridge, oven with cooktop and built-in microwave. Great floorplan with engineered wood and tile flooring throughout, bedrooms have carpet. Large Master bedroom with customized walk-in closet and sliding door to ocean view balcony. Includes Air Conditioning, Ceiling Fans and front-loading Washer/Dryer without warranty. Rent includes Water, Sewer and Trash. Tenant pays all other utilities. No Smoking, No Pets Allowed. Highly coveted Sea Cliff community with 2 gated parking spots, community pool/spa, clubhouse and fitness amenities. Steps to the beach, bike path and close to downtown Oceanside's shopping and restaurants. Shown by appointment. Move-in requirements: First month’s rent, $3,300 Security Deposit, Proof of Renter’s Insurance and $35 application fee per adult occupant. Minimum 12-month lease. Full Details at: rentalsd.com. **Tenant pays non-refundable $200 HOA required fee for move-in & move-out monitor**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4930774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

