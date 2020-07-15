All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 1014 S Myers St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
1014 S Myers St
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:04 PM

1014 S Myers St

1014 South Myers Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Downtown Oceanside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1014 South Myers Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
some paid utils
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Attractive Studio only 1 1/2 block to the Ocean! - Property Id: 102069

This adorable studio is located only 1 1/2 block to the ocean. It is on the second floor cute kitchen and bathroom as well as the balcony has a great ocean view! The rent $1310 includes all utilities (electric, gas, water, trash, internet and landscaping). It is in a great location that is walking distance to downtown, restaurants and shops. There is a common use yard that is well maintained.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102069
Property Id 102069

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5464659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 S Myers St have any available units?
1014 S Myers St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1014 S Myers St have?
Some of 1014 S Myers St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 S Myers St currently offering any rent specials?
1014 S Myers St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 S Myers St pet-friendly?
No, 1014 S Myers St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 1014 S Myers St offer parking?
No, 1014 S Myers St does not offer parking.
Does 1014 S Myers St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1014 S Myers St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 S Myers St have a pool?
No, 1014 S Myers St does not have a pool.
Does 1014 S Myers St have accessible units?
No, 1014 S Myers St does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 S Myers St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1014 S Myers St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Elán Milano Apartment Homes
3634 College Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Elan Paseo Vista
2315 Paseo de Laura
Oceanside, CA 92056
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pool
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego