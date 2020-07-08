100 N. River Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b378e7c07f ---- 100 N River Cir #204 Oceanside, CA 92057 Great 3BR Condo! Over 1300sq ft! New Carpet! New Paint! Stainless steel appliances! Granite Counter tops! Includes all appliances! Washer! Dryer! Fridge! Almost 1mi from Camp Pendleton back gate! Great community, gated, and you have your own 1 car garage! For more information or to fill out an application, please visit us at www.SmartPMSD.com or call 760.523.9572 and one of our agents will get back to you ASAP! Property Professionally Managed by Smart Property Management, Inc. and The Kerrigan Homes Team