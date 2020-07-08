All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated July 24 2019 at 5:08 PM

100 N. River Circle

100 N River Cir · No Longer Available
Location

100 N River Cir, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b378e7c07f ---- 100 N River Cir #204 Oceanside, CA 92057 Great 3BR Condo! Over 1300sq ft! New Carpet! New Paint! Stainless steel appliances! Granite Counter tops! Includes all appliances! Washer! Dryer! Fridge! Almost 1mi from Camp Pendleton back gate! Great community, gated, and you have your own 1 car garage! For more information or to fill out an application, please visit us at www.SmartPMSD.com or call 760.523.9572 and one of our agents will get back to you ASAP! Property Professionally Managed by Smart Property Management, Inc. and The Kerrigan Homes Team

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 N. River Circle have any available units?
100 N. River Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 N. River Circle have?
Some of 100 N. River Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 N. River Circle currently offering any rent specials?
100 N. River Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 N. River Circle pet-friendly?
No, 100 N. River Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 100 N. River Circle offer parking?
Yes, 100 N. River Circle offers parking.
Does 100 N. River Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 N. River Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 N. River Circle have a pool?
No, 100 N. River Circle does not have a pool.
Does 100 N. River Circle have accessible units?
No, 100 N. River Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 100 N. River Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 N. River Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

