Oakland, CA
Allegro At Jack London Square
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:46 PM

Allegro At Jack London Square

Open Now until 6pm
240 3rd St · (833) 287-8901
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

240 3rd St, Oakland, CA 94607
Produce and Waterfront

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit D213 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

Unit C202 · Avail. now

$2,245

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

Unit C417 · Avail. Jul 28

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 791 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit A404 · Avail. Aug 29

$3,105

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

Unit A412 · Avail. Sep 20

$3,130

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1202 sqft

Unit B104 · Avail. now

$3,135

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Allegro At Jack London Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
parking
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
online portal
Welcome to Allegro at Jack London Square, where urban lifestyle and luxury blend to create an exciting place to call home. Centrally located on the bustling corner of 3rd and Jackson in the heart of the Bay Area, our newly renovated luxury apartments in Oakland put you within walking distance to many neighborhood conveniences including trendy dining options, Mariner Square Drystack and Marina, and multiple options for public transportation. Whether you are out walking your pet or taking advantage of the weekend, the Jack London Square neighborhood offers an immersive Bay Area experience. Take a stroll to the waterfront farmer’s market on Sundays, go for a tasting at one of local wineries and breweries or explore the rotation of monthly First Friday events.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $60/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Parking garage: $50/month.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in select units
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Allegro At Jack London Square have any available units?
Allegro At Jack London Square has 21 units available starting at $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does Allegro At Jack London Square have?
Some of Allegro At Jack London Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Allegro At Jack London Square currently offering any rent specials?
Allegro At Jack London Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Allegro At Jack London Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Allegro At Jack London Square is pet friendly.
Does Allegro At Jack London Square offer parking?
Yes, Allegro At Jack London Square offers parking.
Does Allegro At Jack London Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Allegro At Jack London Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Allegro At Jack London Square have a pool?
No, Allegro At Jack London Square does not have a pool.
Does Allegro At Jack London Square have accessible units?
No, Allegro At Jack London Square does not have accessible units.
Does Allegro At Jack London Square have units with dishwashers?
No, Allegro At Jack London Square does not have units with dishwashers.
