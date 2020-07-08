Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard elevator parking e-payments bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments online portal

Welcome to Allegro at Jack London Square, where urban lifestyle and luxury blend to create an exciting place to call home. Centrally located on the bustling corner of 3rd and Jackson in the heart of the Bay Area, our newly renovated luxury apartments in Oakland put you within walking distance to many neighborhood conveniences including trendy dining options, Mariner Square Drystack and Marina, and multiple options for public transportation. Whether you are out walking your pet or taking advantage of the weekend, the Jack London Square neighborhood offers an immersive Bay Area experience. Take a stroll to the waterfront farmer’s market on Sundays, go for a tasting at one of local wineries and breweries or explore the rotation of monthly First Friday events.