produce and waterfront
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
285 Apartments for rent in Produce and Waterfront, Oakland, CA
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Allegro At Jack London Square
240 3rd St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1103 sqft
Apartments right in the Jack London Square neighborhood. Recently renovated. Tenants get access to a business center, barbecue area, and clubhouse. Near I-880. Close to the Oakland Museum of California.
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
$
44 Units Available
Modera Jack London Square
378 Embarcadero West, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,350
376 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,625
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,110
882 sqft
There is just something irresistible about Oaklands Jack London Square. On any given day, you can call it foodies oasis, a creative haven, and an event-lover's mecca.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
12 Units Available
Mason at Hive
459 23rd Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,207
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,293
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,303
1104 sqft
Luxurious community has bike racks, on-site management and parking garage. Apartments feature washer and dryer, designer cabinets, and 10-foot ceilings. Located in walking distance from coffee shops, bars and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
5 Units Available
Aqua Via
125 2nd St, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,275
1056 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,604
1238 sqft
Easy commute to the Jack London Shuttle, Oakland/Alameda Ferry and BART. Pet-friendly apartment community with an elevator, a gym and covered parking. Newly renovated interiors feature expansive closets, in-home laundry and plank floors.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
38 Units Available
Fourth Street East
180 Third St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,490
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,085
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,670
1340 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
7 Embarcadero West
7 Embarcadero West, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
975 sqft
Fully Furnished, Brand New 2 bedroom 1.5bath @ Jack Landon Sq. About the place. Brand new and newly upgraded 2 Bedroom & 1.5 bath condo @ Jack Landon Sq. This unit has been completely upgraded and is in perfect condition.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
311 2nd Street
311 2nd Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,999
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 311 2nd Street in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
5 W. Embarcadero W #226
5 Embarcadero W, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
668 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo - Lovely updated kitchen and bathroom. Unit in private area away from the walkway. Complex has a gym, pool, tennis courts, Jacuzzi, sauna and private access to Marina.
Results within 1 mile of Produce and Waterfront
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Merritt on 3rd
1130 3rd Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,505
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
900 sqft
Newly transformed community with spacious layouts and modern amenities. Community features include outdoor heated pool, spa, and pet park. Conveniently located near schools, retail, restaurants, and parks.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
11 Units Available
777 Broadway
777 Broadway, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,580
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,020
888 sqft
Urban living in Downtown Oakland within walking distance of fine dining, shopping and entertainment. Designer kitchens with quartz countertops and European cabinetry. Rooftop deck with skyline views.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
68 Units Available
The Uptown
500 William St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,233
659 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,154
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,039
1090 sqft
A short walk from San Pablo Gateway and the Financial District. Beautiful open-plan living with hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of closet space. Community amenities include a pool, courtyard, and concierge.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
233 Units Available
1717 Webster
1717 Webster Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,740
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,405
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,560
1149 sqft
Per the ‘Shelter In Place’ order currently in effect in the state of California, our offices will be closed until further notice and operated remotely.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
32 Units Available
Domain Oakland
1389 Jefferson St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,309
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,378
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,169
1262 sqft
Within a walkable community and near award-winning schools. On-site amenities include a fitness center, free yoga classes, outdoor fireplace, resident lounge and a serenity studio. Spacious layouts, patio or a balcony, and modern appliances.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Bell Uptown District
1801 Jefferson St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,490
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,030
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,385
987 sqft
Modern apartments in Uptown Oakland walking distance to the Historic Fox Theater, 19th Street BART station, and great shopping and dining. Spacious floor plans and modern finishes.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 02:19pm
2 Units Available
Lakeview Towers
201 E 12th St, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakeview Towers in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 84
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
60 Units Available
Orion
255 9th Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,339
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,577
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,894
1173 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Life on the water here comes in dozens of unique sizes and looks.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 12:51am
3 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
1515 Webster Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
110 sqft
Our community is housed within the historic Julia Morgan YWCA building. Starcity shares the building with the Envision Academy, a charter school located on the first three floors.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
10 Units Available
The Moran
570 21st Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,629
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,849
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,414
960 sqft
The Moran is named in honor of a family who called this very spot home for generations. Our new community of boutique apartments now offers you a place to create your own history in this exceptional neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
284 Units Available
Atlas
1314 Franklin Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,649
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,990
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,891
1025 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
97 Units Available
17th & Broadway
447 17th St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,066
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,624
1338 sqft
Innovative, upscale style with a comfortable, social atmosphere, 17th & Broadway's 34-story high rise defines a new era inspired by the spirit of the city.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
11 Units Available
Panomar Apartments
1100 Pacific Marina, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,050
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled next to Shoreline Park and the Oakland Yacht Club. Luxury apartments boast marble bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, and air conditioning. Enjoy the rooftop deck, carport, and concierge service. Close to the College of Alameda.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
221 Units Available
19th & Harrison
1889 Harrison Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,395
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,815
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,485
1054 sqft
19th and Harrison's studio, one and two-bedroom apartments are designed to be a beacon for East Bay's passionate residents. From Michelin-starred restaurants and big business to funky boutiques and hungry startups, Oakland is where it's at.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
45 Units Available
Admirals Cove
101 Singleton Avenue, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,280
1365 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$4,390
1565 sqft
Whether launching off for the day or anchored comfortably at home, here you’ll discover the charm of open living with space to relax and a place to roam. Hop on a ferry for a bistro lunch at Fisherman’s Wharf. Take the tunnel to Jack London Square.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 12:50pm
9 Units Available
1200 Lakeshore
1200 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,295
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,595
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,054
1700 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, floor-to-ceiling glass walls and balconies. Community features business center, social room, fitness center, covered parking and more. Located near Lake Merritt.
