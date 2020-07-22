/
282 Apartments for rent in Bushrod, Oakland, CA
The Resonance
5614 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
800 sqft
Make this spacious studio with great light your new home base! The concrete floors with radiant floor heating invite you into the space with a full size kitchen featuring high end Samsung stainless steel appliances and designer fixtures.
629 58th Street
629 58th Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
850 sqft
Please note unit is currently being remodeled. Owner is adding new appliances, refinished hardwood floors and new tile throughout kitchen and bathrooms. New bathroom vanities have also been added; see pictures.
623 57th Street
623 57th Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
Book a showing now and visit this nice unfurnished single bedroom and bathroom apartment in the peaceful Bushrod/Temescal area in Oakland, California. The apartment has multiple on street parking spots.
5949 Maccall St APT A, Oakland, CA, US, 94609
5949 Maccall Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1000 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.
551 Aileen Street
551 Aileen St, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 551 Aileen Street in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Logan at 51st
5110 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,985
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,435
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,518
1338 sqft
Built to fit your East Bay lifestyle, The Logan at 51st is a modern luxury residential collection in the heart of Temescal.
Varsity Berkeley
2024 Durant Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$3,175
478 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,149
1078 sqft
Residents can enjoy washer and dryer, Wi-Fi and dishwashers in every unit. The community features luxurious amenities like rooftop terrace, resident lounge and courtyard. Conveniently located just steps from UC Berkeley and downtown shops.
225 Clifton
225 Clifton Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 225 Clifton in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Parker Apartments
2038 Parker St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,750
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,920
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
1090 sqft
Minutes to Ashby and Downtown Berkeley BART stations. Artisan apartments outfitted with floor-to-ceiling windows, wood-style floors, custom kitchen backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. On-site co-working space, fitness center, pet spa and bike repair station.
47Hundred
4700 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,695
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,340
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,715
1201 sqft
In light of COVID19 developments and recommendations from health officials, we have adopted a virtual leasing model until further notice.
The Skylyne at Temescal
3883 Turquoise Way, Oakland, CA
Studio
$3,045
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,857
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,899
976 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now offering partially self-guided tours, by appointment only. Move-ins starting in August 2020. Schedule your tour today!
MacArthur Commons
539 39th Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,345
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,535
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,735
1037 sqft
Our team is currently available for only self-guided and personalized virtual tours at this time
3900 Adeline
3900 Adeline St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,085
795 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,399
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,979
917 sqft
3900 Adeline is nestled on the border of Emeryville and Oakland in the vibrant Triangle neighborhood of Emeryville.
4801 Shattuck
4801 Shattuck Ave, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,250
438 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,423
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,369
989 sqft
Smaller community with ample privacy. On-site amenities include a deck with dining area, lounge and lemon trees. Apartments feature stainless steel, energy-efficient appliances, washers and dryers, and open floor plans.
Bakery Lofts
4700 Adeline Street, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,550
769 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,457
907 sqft
Located on the site of the former Remar Bakery in Emeryville, California, this 67,000 square foot building was originally constructed in 1919.
B3 Bakery Apartments
4600 Adeline St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,550
769 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,457
949 sqft
Completed in October 2013 and located on a 1.
Telegraph Gardens
3001 Telegraph Avenue, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,425
801 sqft
Established in 2013, Telegraph Gardens provides two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Berkeley, CA.
671 Apgar Street Unit 671A
671 Apgar St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
640 sqft
Apgar Village Apartments - Property Id: 66576 Quiet, Private, and Secure 1 bedroom apartments in the Longfellow district. Two blocks from BART station, 6 minutes by car to Emeryville or Piedmont avenue.
843 35th St
843 35th Street, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1688 sqft
843 35th St Available 08/01/20 Great North / West Oakland single family home - Great North / West Oakland single family home blocks to MacArthur BART 3 beds / 2 baths with great yard and attached garage.
1844 Dwight way (upper level left unit) @ MLK upper left
1844 Dwight Way, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,695
645 sqft
Stunning Upper unit, w/d in unit & one parking - Property Id: 92796 Stunning fully-furnished apartment in a nice neighborhood near downtown Berkeley Bart station/ UC campus. Everything you need is in here.
5260 Locksley Ave
5260 Locksley Avenue, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1472 sqft
Rockridge Home for Rent in Great Location - Charming 3 BR / 2.5 BA house for rent in Berkeley's desirable Rockridge area.
676 Apgar St Upper
676 Apgar Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1300 sqft
Great location 2 blocks to BART - Property Id: 309069 Non smoking upper unit. 1300 sq.ft. Formal dining room and laundry room. Large back yard with deck. Central heat. Close to BART and bay bridge. One parking space available for $100.
2626 Etna Street Unit 4
2626 Etna Street, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Pretty and spacious, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom Apartment home property rental in the Very Walkable and Biker’s Paradise rated Claremont Elmwood neighborhood
6458 Colby St B
6458 Colby Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
6458 Colby St B Available 08/05/20 Fantastically Located 2/1 Basement Apartment - Amazing location! 2 bedroom, 1 bath, basement apartment with great flow.
