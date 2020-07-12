/
303 Apartments for rent in Lakeshore, Oakland, CA
888 Vermont Street
888 Vermont Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
1300 sqft
888 Vermont is an amenity-filled, mid-century modern gem in an exceptional Oakland location. Built in 1968, it straddles the border between the Grand Lake and Lakeshore neighborhoods, each full of bars, restaurants, shopping, and other attractions.
525 Glen View Avenue
525 Glenview Ave, Oakland, CA
Studio
1 Bedroom
$2,500
Spacious One Bedroom Off Lakeshore Available Now! - We are proud to present for lease a charming one bedroom apartment in a well-kept 6 unit building just off Lakeshore and Grand Avenue.
840 York St Apt 6
840 York St, Oakland, CA
Studio
1 Bedroom
$2,095
566 sqft
Huge Studio Apartment in Oakland's Lakeshore Area, Available Now! Location, location, location! Close to Trader Joe's, Starbucks, Grand Lake Theater, Oakland-Grand Lake Farmers Market, Lake Merritt, local transit stops, parks, shopping, and much
833 Erie street
833 Erie Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1200 sqft
Beautifully upgraded large 2 bdr unit in an excellent location! 833 - This beautifully remodeled upper level apartment features a remodeled kitchen boasting stainless steel appliances and beautiful counter tops.
724 Warfield Ave.
724 Warfield Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
800 sqft
724 Warfield Ave.
Vue De Lac Apartments
1600-1612 3rd Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,695
222 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,695
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vue De Lac Apartments in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
472 Jean Street
472 Jean Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
1 Bedroom
$2,395
692 sqft
This neutral yet modern apartment is nestled among the trees at the end of a cul-de-sac in the popular Grand Lake neighborhood. A couple of blocks from the vibrant Grand Avenue shops and restaurants.
77 Glen Ave
77 Glen Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,995
361 sqft
1 Bedroom
The sun always brightens up your day in this sunny Oakland apartment. This stunning building gives light and airy vibes while still maintaining the unique exterior.
Fontainebleau
305 Euclid Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
800 sqft
Fontainebleau Apartments - Property Id: 99161 Please contact Chandra for a viewing appointment show contact info -1Bedroom 1Bathroom Apartment 900 sqft. -One-of-a-kind rehabbed apartment in the Heart of Oakland's Adam point district.
640 Brooklyn Avenue
640 Brooklyn Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
1 Bedroom
$2,195
390 sqft
This beautiful Oakland apartment is located in the perfect stretch. Take a stroll by Lake Merritt or shop around downtown. Everywhere you turn there is nothing but great food, wonderful scenery and incredible culture.
345 MacArthur Apartments
345 MacArthur Boulevard, Oakland, CA
Studio
1 Bedroom
$2,995
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
This classic San Francisco building houses STUDIO, ONE-BEDROOM and TWO-BEDROOM apartments. Call us to schedule a tour of your next home.
4015 Howe Street
4015 Howe Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
Spacious 1 BR in beautiful Piedmont Ave neighborhood - Beautiful, modern, newly renovated 1 BR Apartment located just 1 block from Piedmont Avenue, Oakland. 2nd level unit.
3322 Harrison Street - 3322
3322 Harrison Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
900 sqft
This beautiful light filled unit has been completely redone! Live in a classic Oakland Victorian with all of the modern amenities desired! Lower unit looks out to Harrison and towards downtown Oakland, with shared backyard access to a gas fire pit
337 Perkins Street
337 Perkins Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 337 Perkins Street in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
1364 East 32nd Street
1364 East 32nd Street, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1567 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease on or before July 31, 2020.
16 Littlewood Ct
16 Littlewood Dr, Piedmont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,395
2103 sqft
Advent- Spacious Piedmont Home Available with upgrades galore! - Please Note: Do not apply to rent online "sight unseen." Applications will not be considered prior to viewing.
Fairmount Heights LLC.
411 Fairmount Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
508 sqft
1br Unit#304 @ 411 Fairmount Avenue - Recognizing Oakland for its rich diversity residents are proud of this neighborhood, establishing themselves in one of Oakland’s most vibrant neighborhoods.
746 Haddon Pl
746 Haddon Place, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,650
1473 sqft
Charming three Bedroom one bathroom home located steps away from the vibrant Lakeshore and Grand Avenue Area of Oakland.
77 Fairmount Ave Unit 206
77 Fairmount Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
631 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
Euclid Apartments LLC.
380 Euclid Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
526 sqft
1br Unit#04 @ 380 Euclid Ave. - Recognizing Oakland for its rich diversity residents are proud of this neighborhood, establishing themselves in one of Oakland’s most vibrant neighborhoods.
258 Oakland Avenue
258 Oakland Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,445
600 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
110 Crocker Ave.
110 Crocker Avenue, Piedmont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,975
3450 sqft
Spacious Piedmont 4 Bedroom Home Available Early July 2020! - We are proud to offer a well maintained early mid-century home for lease! Located in the heart of Piedmont this four bedroom, two and a half bath single story home features over 3,400
250 Montecito Ave. #203
250 Montecito Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
932 sqft
Spacious Condo w/Balcony, Parking, Near Lake Merritt! - 250 Montecito Ave, #203 Oakland, CA 94607 1bd/1ba Amazing condo in QUIET building off of Grand Ave. near Lake Merritt.
399 Jayne Ave, Oakland, CA 94610
399 Jayne Avenue, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
1850 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef782314299601193fe5e03 Be the first to live this gut renovated 3BR / 2.5 BA home in Adams Point.
