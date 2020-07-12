/
/
/
prescott
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:45 PM
271 Apartments for rent in Prescott, Oakland, CA
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
3 Units Available
Lampwork Lofts
1614 Campbell St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,100
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Completed in 2014, the award-winning Lampwork Lofts project was the conversion of a historic four-story brick warehouse into 92 for-rent live/work units.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1413 Peralta
1413 Peralta Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
Pet-Friendly 2 bed/1 bath Remodeled West Oakland Condo - $2550/mo, available NOW - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo on the bottom level of a duplex has been fully remodeled from top to bottom! All new interiors - really.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1201 Pine St APT 118
1201 Pine Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,550
843 sqft
Newer Lower Unit Pacific Cannery Loft - Enjoy this Pacific Cannery Loft. Great ground floor 2 level unit with private patio. Looks absolutely like new with serene view of the courtyard.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1426 Pullman Way
1426 Pullman Way, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1495 sqft
Charming Two Bedrooms/Two Bathroom Condo near 16th Street Train Station 1426 Pullman Way is close to 14th Street Pocket Park, Raimondi Park, Pretty Lady, 10th & Wood, Bobby Hutton Park, Ralph J.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
867 Wood Street
867 Wood Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,850
435 sqft
Cute Mother-In-Law studio with shared garden - all utilities included - available June 15. The West Oakland BART is a 10 minute walk away. Downtown San Francisco is a quick commute. Uptown/Downtown Oakland and Jack London Sq.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
1488 14th Street
1488 14th Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1488 14th Street in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Prescott
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
AVE Emeryville
5684 Bay St, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,706
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,286
1156 sqft
AVE Emeryville at Bay Street's luxury apartments offer the ultimate lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
10 Units Available
Parc on Powell
1333 Powell St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$3,038
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,760
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,594
1121 sqft
Situated in the sought-after Golden Gate district, apartments here enjoy stunning views of the East Hills and San Francisco Bay. Rooms feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors, and community benefits include clubhouse and gym.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
5 Units Available
Icon at Park
1401 Park Ave, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,186
1024 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,005
1303 sqft
Modern living near San Francisco in a very walkable neighborhood. Easy access to I-80. Granite counters and in-unit laundry. Stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community with garage parking.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
9 Units Available
3900 Adeline
3900 Adeline St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,085
795 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,075
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,979
917 sqft
3900 Adeline is nestled on the border of Emeryville and Oakland in the vibrant Triangle neighborhood of Emeryville.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
5 Units Available
Hollis Oak
3250 Hollis Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,484
1028 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,299
983 sqft
Hollis Oak is a modern apartment community located in Oakland. Our newly built beautiful apartment homes are located at the crossroads of Oakland, Emeryville and San Francisco. With easy access to BART makes public transportation a breeze.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
1 Unit Available
Icon at Doyle
5540 Doyle St, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming apartments with bay views, near Golden Gate. Units have carpets, granite counters and laundry facilities. Gym access, internet and parking. Cats and dogs allowed. A short drive from Silicon Valley.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1440 Chestnut Street Unit D
1440 Chestnut St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
960 16th Street
960 16th Street, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
Looking for more space? Renovated rare 3 bedroom 3 bath flat w/stainless steel appliances, granite counters, hardwood floors and yard! - Rare remodeled 3 bed, 3 bath lower unit in a refurbished duplex.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
36 Loop 22
36 Loop 22, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
950 sqft
36 Loop 22 Available 08/08/20 Stylish 2/2 townhouse on highly sought-after Doyle Street in Emeryville! - Please text Christine @ 917-318-8878 for showing information. The condo is occupied until the end of July.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1520 Union St.
1520 Union Street, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1500 sqft
A TRUE 1-OF-A-KIND WEST OAKLAND HOME WITH HUGE YARD! - OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 11/18 2:15-2:45PM 1520 Union St.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1175 12th St Left
1175 12th Street, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
1500 sqft
Charming Three Bedrooms/Two Bathrooms Grand Old Victorian Style multi family home located near Jack London Square.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1074 45th Street
1074 45th Street, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! Video Walkthrough: https://www.dropbox.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1121 40th St Apt 4405
1121 40th Street, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,080
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fascinating One Bedroom/One Bath Apartment in Emeryville 1121 40th St Unit 4405 is close to Shangri-La Vegan, Wally's Cafe (Emeryville), Monster Pho 2, Lanesplitter Pizza & Pub, Nordstrom Rack East Bay Bridge Shopping Center, The Kebabery, Red
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6400 Christie Avenue, Unit 3303
6400 Christie Avenue, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
903 sqft
Lovely and FURNISHED 2 bedroom 2 bath with a view at Bridgewater in Emeryville! - 6400 Christie Ave #3303 Emeryville, CA 94608 Please text Christine @ 917-318-8878 for viewing information.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3027 Filbert St. 1
3027 Filbert Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
500 sqft
West Oakland 1 bed Apartment - Property Id: 178999 Welcome to your urban oasis in West Oakland.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
81 Emery Bay Drive
81 Emery Bay Drive, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
813 sqft
cozy and quiet lower end unit 1 deeded car port space 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom Washer and Dryer hookup in unit rent includes Water
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
1537 Chestnut Street
1537 Chestnut Street, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1100 sqft
This is a amazing place, made for a family who enjoys outside activities and days of fun in the sun! This features a spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom unit on the second floor of a beautiful victorian home.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1336 Powell Street
1336 Powell Street, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1400 sqft
2Bed+Den / 2.5Ba Townhome - Convenient Location - Rent: $3,500 Deposit: $3,700 Welcome home to this tri-level townhome with 2 master bedroom suites and a bonus den on the first floor.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAEmeryville, CAAlameda, CAAlbany, CAPiedmont, CARichmond, CAOrinda, CA