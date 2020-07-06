Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors extra storage fireplace oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator 24hr gym new construction package receiving yoga accessible bbq/grill bike storage business center coffee bar conference room dog grooming area lobby media room online portal

Lantana Uptown apartments in Oakland is a brand new community that offers curated modern living perfectly designed to flow with Oakland’s vibe. Located in the heart of Uptown, your new home is just a quick stroll to innovative galleries, trendsetting restaurants, and all the best nightlife the city has to offer. Only a five minute walk to BART commuting to San Francisco, Berkeley, and the rest of the Bay for work (or play) is a breeze – Lantana Uptown is near everything you want and need.



Designed to be a perfect blend of style and comfort Lantana Uptown has everything you’re looking for in a home. Get some fresh air on our roof deck with its expansive views of the Oakland Hills and San Francisco; pick up your groceries in the refrigerated package locker; work up a sweat in our fully outfitted gym or yoga studio; and even your four-legged friends find style and comfort in our pet grooming station. Come see everything the Lantana Uptown has to offer – you’ll want to make our address your own.