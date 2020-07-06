All apartments in Oakland
Find more places like Lantana Uptown.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland, CA
/
Lantana Uptown
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:05 AM

Lantana Uptown

625 16th St · (205) 570-6509
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
8 Weeks Free on 15 Month Leases, Plus a $1,500 Look and Lease Special for All Move Ins by September 30th!*
Browse Similar Places
Oakland
See all
Downtown Oakland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

625 16th St, Oakland, CA 94612
Downtown Oakland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 215 · Avail. now

$2,325

Studio · 1 Bath · 440 sqft

Unit 214 · Avail. now

$2,325

Studio · 1 Bath · 440 sqft

Unit 216 · Avail. now

$2,325

Studio · 1 Bath · 440 sqft

See 32+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$2,575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 627 sqft

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$2,625

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 627 sqft

Unit 405 · Avail. now

$2,675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 627 sqft

See 55+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 219 · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

Unit 319 · Avail. now

$3,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

Unit 419 · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

See 40+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lantana Uptown.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
extra storage
fireplace
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
new construction
package receiving
yoga
accessible
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
coffee bar
conference room
dog grooming area
lobby
media room
online portal
Welcome to Lantana Uptown

Lantana Uptown apartments in Oakland is a brand new community that offers curated modern living perfectly designed to flow with Oakland’s vibe. Located in the heart of Uptown, your new home is just a quick stroll to innovative galleries, trendsetting restaurants, and all the best nightlife the city has to offer. Only a five minute walk to BART commuting to San Francisco, Berkeley, and the rest of the Bay for work (or play) is a breeze – Lantana Uptown is near everything you want and need.

Designed to be a perfect blend of style and comfort Lantana Uptown has everything you’re looking for in a home. Get some fresh air on our roof deck with its expansive views of the Oakland Hills and San Francisco; pick up your groceries in the refrigerated package locker; work up a sweat in our fully outfitted gym or yoga studio; and even your four-legged friends find style and comfort in our pet grooming station. Come see everything the Lantana Uptown has to offer – you’ll want to make our address your own.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lantana Uptown have any available units?
Lantana Uptown has 136 units available starting at $2,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does Lantana Uptown have?
Some of Lantana Uptown's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lantana Uptown currently offering any rent specials?
Lantana Uptown is offering the following rent specials: 8 Weeks Free on 15 Month Leases, Plus a $1,500 Look and Lease Special for All Move Ins by September 30th!*
Is Lantana Uptown pet-friendly?
Yes, Lantana Uptown is pet friendly.
Does Lantana Uptown offer parking?
No, Lantana Uptown does not offer parking.
Does Lantana Uptown have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lantana Uptown offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lantana Uptown have a pool?
No, Lantana Uptown does not have a pool.
Does Lantana Uptown have accessible units?
Yes, Lantana Uptown has accessible units.
Does Lantana Uptown have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lantana Uptown has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Lantana Uptown?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Coliseum Connect
805 North 71st Avenue
Oakland, CA 94621
Modera Jack London Square
378 Embarcadero West
Oakland, CA 94607
Alta Waverly
2302 Valdez Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Rowhaus
2500 Webster Street
Oakland, CA 94612
345 MacArthur Apartments
345 MacArthur Boulevard
Oakland, CA 94610
Bell Uptown District
1801 Jefferson St
Oakland, CA 94612
Domain Oakland
1389 Jefferson St
Oakland, CA 94612
Hanover Broadway
325 27th Street
Oakland, CA 94611

Similar Pages

Oakland 1 BedroomsOakland 2 Bedrooms
Oakland Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakland Pet Friendly Places
Oakland Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OaklandKoreatown NorthgateLongfellow
Piedmont AvenueClaremont ElmwoodProduce And Waterfront
MerrittAdams Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Mills CollegeSamuel Merritt University
Laney CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity