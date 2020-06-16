All apartments in Oakland
7 Embarcadero West

7 Embarcadero West · (201) 845-7300
Location

7 Embarcadero West, Oakland, CA 94607
Produce and Waterfront

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
hot tub
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Fully Furnished, Brand New 2 bedroom 1.5bath @ Jack Landon Sq.

About the place.
Brand new and newly upgraded 2 Bedroom & 1.5 bath condo @ Jack Landon Sq. This unit has been completely upgraded and is in perfect condition. The place offers beautiful views of SF Bay Area. The secured building offers swimming pool, hot tub and gym. The building is conveniently located to downtown Oakland, Lake Merritt and within minutes walk to Jack Landon Sq and all the restaurants and activities it offers. Also minutes away from Ferry to catch a boat if going to SF, and Amtrak station if need to catch a train.

There is also secured parking.

Rent is $4000.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Embarcadero West have any available units?
7 Embarcadero West has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 Embarcadero West have?
Some of 7 Embarcadero West's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Embarcadero West currently offering any rent specials?
7 Embarcadero West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Embarcadero West pet-friendly?
No, 7 Embarcadero West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 7 Embarcadero West offer parking?
Yes, 7 Embarcadero West does offer parking.
Does 7 Embarcadero West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Embarcadero West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Embarcadero West have a pool?
Yes, 7 Embarcadero West has a pool.
Does 7 Embarcadero West have accessible units?
No, 7 Embarcadero West does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Embarcadero West have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Embarcadero West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Embarcadero West have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Embarcadero West does not have units with air conditioning.
