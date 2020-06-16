7 Embarcadero West

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub

Fully Furnished, Brand New 2 bedroom 1.5bath @ Jack Landon Sq.



About the place.

Brand new and newly upgraded 2 Bedroom & 1.5 bath condo @ Jack Landon Sq. This unit has been completely upgraded and is in perfect condition. The place offers beautiful views of SF Bay Area. The secured building offers swimming pool, hot tub and gym. The building is conveniently located to downtown Oakland, Lake Merritt and within minutes walk to Jack Landon Sq and all the restaurants and activities it offers. Also minutes away from Ferry to catch a boat if going to SF, and Amtrak station if need to catch a train.



There is also secured parking.



Rent is $4000.00