Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym yoga cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly dog park

**Our offices are now offering flexible touring options including Self-guided and Virtual Tours. Schedule your tour on our website!** Welcome to Domain Oakland, a premier community of contemporary downtown Oakland apartments offering an unparalleled amenity package and close to Uptown, City Center and Lake Merritt. Our Oakland luxury apartments are available in studio, one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans with options for live-work lofts, and dual-level penthouse style layouts. Within each home, you'll find walk-in closets, city & bay views, hardwood-style flooring and cabinetry, and full-sized washer and dryer. Our community is both pet-friendly and smoke-free, featuring resort-inspired amenities that includes outdoor courtyards, sky deck, 24-hour fitness center, a Serenity Studio with free yoga classes, and resident lounge. The location of our downtown Oakland apartments puts you within walking distance to a variety of dining, entertainment, outdoor spaces, and the 12th Street ...