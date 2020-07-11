All apartments in Oakland
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

Nook on Valdez

2425 Valdez Street · (510) 345-0374
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
4 Weeks Free on select apartments! Call now for details!
Location

2425 Valdez Street, Oakland, CA 94612
Koreatown-Northgate

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 255 sqft

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$1,808

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 203 sqft

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$1,808

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 203 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Nook on Valdez.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
granite counters
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY!

Located in Oakland’s bustling Lake Merritt district, the Nook on Valdez is a community created specifically for residents who want to live in a walkable, urban environment. The Nook features smart and affordably priced micro flats with a host of convenient community amenities that include a fully-appointed roof deck, bike storage, five community kitchens, package lockers, and community room with on-site mini bodega.

Living affordably is about more than just your rent – it’s about your time. Walk to the grocery store, ride your bike to work and enjoy your neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50.94 per applicant
Deposit: $800
Move-in Fees: $200 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $90 utility fee/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 25lbs
Parking Details: Street parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Nook on Valdez have any available units?
Nook on Valdez has 5 units available starting at $1,530 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does Nook on Valdez have?
Some of Nook on Valdez's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Nook on Valdez currently offering any rent specials?
Nook on Valdez is offering the following rent specials: 4 Weeks Free on select apartments! Call now for details!
Is Nook on Valdez pet-friendly?
Yes, Nook on Valdez is pet friendly.
Does Nook on Valdez offer parking?
Yes, Nook on Valdez offers parking.
Does Nook on Valdez have units with washers and dryers?
No, Nook on Valdez does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Nook on Valdez have a pool?
No, Nook on Valdez does not have a pool.
Does Nook on Valdez have accessible units?
No, Nook on Valdez does not have accessible units.
Does Nook on Valdez have units with dishwashers?
No, Nook on Valdez does not have units with dishwashers.

