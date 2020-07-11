Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator granite counters oven range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly

Located in Oakland’s bustling Lake Merritt district, the Nook on Valdez is a community created specifically for residents who want to live in a walkable, urban environment. The Nook features smart and affordably priced micro flats with a host of convenient community amenities that include a fully-appointed roof deck, bike storage, five community kitchens, package lockers, and community room with on-site mini bodega.



Living affordably is about more than just your rent – it’s about your time. Walk to the grocery store, ride your bike to work and enjoy your neighborhood.