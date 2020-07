Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator 24hr gym game room parking pool hot tub internet access package receiving

Innovative, upscale style with a comfortable, social atmosphere, 17th & Broadway's 34-story high rise defines a new era inspired by the spirit of the city. Discover an extensive array of unprecedented features from ground-floor retail and state-of-the-art fitness spaces to the expansive pool terrace and sky deck lounge. LMC LIVING, INC. CA DRE #01983707 Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today.