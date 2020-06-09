Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking garage hot tub

4069 Waterhouse Road Available 07/10/20 Exceptional Oakmore Remodeled 1920'sHome Coming Soon! ! - Set back from the street on the crest of a long driveway, hidden by a magnificent hundred year old Oak tree stands an exceptional 1920's home, fully renovated with 21st century comfort. This four plus bedroom, four bathroom home is centrally located in the Oakmore district that is best know for traditional style homes with outstanding access to adjacent business districts. This home is equipped with photo voltaic panels which provide the bulk of the electricity for the home during sunny days as the PG&E meter turns backwards.



Entering through the front porch you are greeted by the spacious living room and contiguous large office area with built- in desk and shelving. Next, the gourmet kitchen is equipped with cherry cabinets, recessed lighting, quartz counters and a generous eating area with built-in seating, overlooks the back yard. A well-placed island provides utility and convenience. The second floor consists of three bedrooms and two full baths. The Master has a built-in seating area and direct access to a private deck that overlooks the back yard and views of the city. The back yard accommodates a separate building that houses a modern studio with a kitchenette and full bathroom and a single car garage. This home and studio together is approximately 2,600 square feet on a 15,000 sq. ft. lot with generous outdoor space and additional features that include:

*Multiple Off Street Parking

*Custom Painted

*2nd Floor Washer and Dryer

*Built-In Desks and Sitting Areas

*Updated Bathrooms

*Central Heat on the first Floor; Electric Heat on the 2nd Floor

*Gas Heating Stove in the Living Room

*Large California Native Front Yard

*Skylights

*Custom Window Coverings

*Gated Backyard

*Play Structure

*Water Feature

*Treks Deck and Patio

*Seven Seat Hot Tub in Private Tree Rimmed Setting

*Easy Access to Montclair Village, Glenview and Dimond Business District.

*Zagat Rated Restaurants: Bellanico, Marzano, Park Sushi, Blackberry Bistro, Banana Blossom, Diggery Inn, Pastino's Pasta & Pizza, Colors, and the new Rumbo al Sur.

*Close to Many Coffee Houses, Boutique Shops and Major Banks. Dimond Recreation Center, Redwood Regional Parks, AC Transit Bus, Casual Carpool. Two Oakland Libraries and Post Offices. Montclair's weekly Farmer's Market.

*Minutes to Highway 13, 580 and 24 and surrounding freeways to the greater San Francisco Bay Area and BART

* http://glenviewneighbors.com/community.html

* http://montclairvillage.com/

* http://www.dimondnews.org/



Welcome Home!



Lease Terms:

Rent: $4,900.00

Security Deposit: $6,000

Owner pays for Gardener

Pet Negotiable

**This Is A Non-Smoking Home



Contact:

Marty Chan DRE#01400871 or Bonita Chinn



Phone: 510-584-9078

Email: rentals@discoinvest.com

Web: www.discoinvest.com

Discovery Investments DRE#01911108



(RLNE2639601)