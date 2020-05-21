All apartments in Oakland
Last updated June 26 2020 at 9:08 AM

1200 Lakeshore

Open Now until 6pm
1200 Lakeshore Ave · (651) 318-3102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1200 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland, CA 94606
Merritt

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 06C · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 965 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 09F · Avail. now

$4,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1245 sqft

Unit 23G · Avail. now

$4,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Unit 22H · Avail. now

$5,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 04D · Avail. now

$5,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1700 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1200 Lakeshore.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
lobby
media room
online portal
sauna
On sparkling Lake Merritt, 1200 Lakeshore offers exceptional residences with a variety of features. These Lake Merritt apartments for rent include waterfront views, mid-century modern architecture, spacious private decks, stylish and generous layouts accentuated by expansive hardwood floors.
\n\n
Explore Oakland. Step outside your front door and onto miles of jogging, biking, and walking trails that surround Lake Merritt. As a resident of the area dubbed Oakland's "City Park", you could easily spend an afternoon sailing, kayaking or taking in one of the parades, music festivals or many events that fill out an active lakefront lifestyle.
\n\n
Live where a short walk to the BART station connects you to San Francisco, Old Oakland, Chinatown, Grand Avenue, Uptown, and Jack London Square. You will dine on fine cuisine, enjoy the flare of local nightlife, and shop at the best urban retailers. Welcome to 1200 Lakeshore.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 Per Applicant
Deposit: $2,500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Garage lot. 1 spot included.
Storage Details: $100/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Lakeshore have any available units?
1200 Lakeshore has 9 units available starting at $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 Lakeshore have?
Some of 1200 Lakeshore's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Lakeshore currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Lakeshore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Lakeshore pet-friendly?
Yes, 1200 Lakeshore is pet friendly.
Does 1200 Lakeshore offer parking?
Yes, 1200 Lakeshore offers parking.
Does 1200 Lakeshore have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 Lakeshore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Lakeshore have a pool?
No, 1200 Lakeshore does not have a pool.
Does 1200 Lakeshore have accessible units?
No, 1200 Lakeshore does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Lakeshore have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 Lakeshore has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Rose on Bond
1638 47th Avenue
Oakland, CA 94601
Merritt on 3rd
1130 3rd Ave
Oakland, CA 94606
Aqua Via
125 2nd St
Oakland, CA 94607
Fourth Street East
180 Third St
Oakland, CA 94607
Atlas
1314 Franklin Street
Oakland, CA 94612
47Hundred
4700 Telegraph Avenue
Oakland, CA 94609
Telegraph Arts Uptown Oakland
471 26th St
Oakland, CA 94612
The Skylyne at Temescal
3883 Turquoise Way
Oakland, CA 94609

