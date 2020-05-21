Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony dishwasher bathtub extra storage granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge gym parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard lobby media room online portal sauna

On sparkling Lake Merritt, 1200 Lakeshore offers exceptional residences with a variety of features. These Lake Merritt apartments for rent include waterfront views, mid-century modern architecture, spacious private decks, stylish and generous layouts accentuated by expansive hardwood floors.







Explore Oakland. Step outside your front door and onto miles of jogging, biking, and walking trails that surround Lake Merritt. As a resident of the area dubbed Oakland's "City Park", you could easily spend an afternoon sailing, kayaking or taking in one of the parades, music festivals or many events that fill out an active lakefront lifestyle.







Live where a short walk to the BART station connects you to San Francisco, Old Oakland, Chinatown, Grand Avenue, Uptown, and Jack London Square. You will dine on fine cuisine, enjoy the flare of local nightlife, and shop at the best urban retailers. Welcome to 1200 Lakeshore.