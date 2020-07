Mason at Hive.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities concierge green community parking pool e-payments bike storage garage media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly cc payments internet access online portal smoke-free community trash valet

NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY!



Feel right at home Mason Hive Apartments for rent in Downtown Oakland, CA! Our pet-friendly community combines luxury with modern living to give you the lifestyle you want. We offer fantastic studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent all designed with you in mind. Each home is fabulously equipped with a full-size washer and dryer, designer cabinets, and quartz countertops. As a resident, you'll experience great community amenities such as a gated parking garage, package receiving service, and planned social events.



Our apartments are central to the best that the city of Oakland has to offer including Piedmont, Emeryville, and Alameda Island. A location is everything when looking for a new apartment home and with our ideal location just off the 980 and 580 freeway, our Downtown Oakland apartments grant you easy access to your weekend commutes and travels.



You'll love being at the Mas