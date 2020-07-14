Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking internet access package receiving yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage courtyard e-payments fire pit online portal smoke-free community

NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY!



Welcome home to Rasa, Uptown District of Oakland, CA apartments! Rasa is the epitome of Oakland culture, offering residents sophisticated and modern conveniences of an upscale, urban community with all the charm of the city’s rich historical backdrop.



Rasa offers spacious luxury studio, one, and two bedroom apartments in Oakland, CA with amenities that transform apartment living into the ultimate work-live-play scenario. Stylish interiors include a chef-inspired kitchen with Quartz counters, custom cabinetry, and energy efficient appliances to bring ease to your busy life.



Unwinding in your free time is effortless at our Oakland Apartments! Rasa's inspired community is designed with your well-being in mind, offering a private yoga studio, 24 hours wellness center featuring Peloton Bikes, and a rooftop lounge where you can meet up with friends or enjoy the sparkling city views on your own.



