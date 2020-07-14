All apartments in Oakland
Rasa
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Rasa

459 23rd Street · (510) 871-9102
Rent Special
6 to 8 weeks free + $1000 off move in cost. Call for more info!
Location

459 23rd Street, Oakland, CA 94612
Koreatown-Northgate

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 201 · Avail. Aug 6

$2,233

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 403 sqft

Unit 501 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 403 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 305 · Avail. Jul 16

$2,414

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 549 sqft

Unit 509 · Avail. now

$2,487

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 549 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 310 · Avail. now

$3,384

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 893 sqft

Unit 402 · Avail. Jul 27

$3,386

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 905 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. Jul 19

$3,397

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 905 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rasa.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
internet access
package receiving
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
online portal
smoke-free community
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY!

Welcome home to Rasa, Uptown District of Oakland, CA apartments! Rasa is the epitome of Oakland culture, offering residents sophisticated and modern conveniences of an upscale, urban community with all the charm of the city’s rich historical backdrop.

Rasa offers spacious luxury studio, one, and two bedroom apartments in Oakland, CA with amenities that transform apartment living into the ultimate work-live-play scenario. Stylish interiors include a chef-inspired kitchen with Quartz counters, custom cabinetry, and energy efficient appliances to bring ease to your busy life.

Unwinding in your free time is effortless at our Oakland Apartments! Rasa's inspired community is designed with your well-being in mind, offering a private yoga studio, 24 hours wellness center featuring Peloton Bikes, and a rooftop lounge where you can meet up with friends or enjoy the sparkling city views on your own.

We’re

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.94 per applicant
Deposit: $600-$800
Move-in Fees: $200 Holding deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required / City tax: 1.395% Parking Tax: 18.5%
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: *Breed Restrictions:(or any hybrid or mixed breed) Akita, American Bull Dog, Boxer, Cane Corsos,, Chowchows, Dobermans, Dalmatian, German Shepherds, Great Danes, Huskies, Karelian Bear Dog, Malamutes, Mastiff, Pit Bulls, Presa Canario, Rottweilers, St. Bernard, Staffordshire Terriers, any Wolf Hybrid. Poisonous Animals: Piranhas or Tarantulas. Exotic Animals: Birds (Cockatiels, Parrots & Macaws), Ferrets, Raccoon's, Reptiles (Snakes and Iguanas), Rabbits, Squirrels and Skunks.
Parking Details: Parking garage $178.43/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Rasa have any available units?
Rasa has 13 units available starting at $2,233 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does Rasa have?
Some of Rasa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rasa currently offering any rent specials?
Rasa is offering the following rent specials: 6 to 8 weeks free + $1000 off move in cost. Call for more info!
Is Rasa pet-friendly?
Yes, Rasa is pet friendly.
Does Rasa offer parking?
Yes, Rasa offers parking.
Does Rasa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Rasa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Rasa have a pool?
No, Rasa does not have a pool.
Does Rasa have accessible units?
Yes, Rasa has accessible units.
Does Rasa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rasa has units with dishwashers.

