Lease Length: 2-24 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.94 per applicant
Deposit: $600-$800
Move-in Fees: $200 Holding deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required / City tax: 1.395% Parking Tax: 18.5%
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: *Breed Restrictions:(or any hybrid or mixed breed) Akita, American Bull Dog, Boxer, Cane Corsos,, Chowchows, Dobermans, Dalmatian, German Shepherds, Great Danes, Huskies, Karelian Bear Dog, Malamutes, Mastiff, Pit Bulls, Presa Canario, Rottweilers, St. Bernard, Staffordshire Terriers, any Wolf Hybrid. Poisonous Animals: Piranhas or Tarantulas. Exotic Animals: Birds (Cockatiels, Parrots & Macaws), Ferrets, Raccoon's, Reptiles (Snakes and Iguanas), Rabbits, Squirrels and Skunks.