3030 Chapman.

Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill courtyard google fiber lobby new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community

This project is a new apartment complex located right off the estuary in Jingletown, the creative heart of Oakland, California. The project will consist of the demolition of an existing industrial building and large parking lot, and replacing it with the new construction of 41 for-rent residential and live/work units over an open air, on grade parking structure. The new complex will contain a large podium level courtyard area that is full of planters and landscaping. This unique 4-story build has a two sided wrap of the parking which creates an 8-building complex.