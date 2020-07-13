All apartments in Oakland
3030 Chapman.
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:26 AM

3030 Chapman

3014 Chapman Street ·
Location

3014 Chapman Street, Oakland, CA 94601
Jingletown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 37 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 211 · Avail. now

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 845 sqft

Unit 113 · Avail. now

$2,930

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 845 sqft

Unit 311 · Avail. now

$2,970

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 845 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
courtyard
google fiber
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
This project is a new apartment complex located right off the estuary in Jingletown, the creative heart of Oakland, California. The project will consist of the demolition of an existing industrial building and large parking lot, and replacing it with the new construction of 41 for-rent residential and live/work units over an open air, on grade parking structure. The new complex will contain a large podium level courtyard area that is full of planters and landscaping. This unique 4-story build has a two sided wrap of the parking which creates an 8-building complex.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: 800-1000
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $50
restrictions: 50lbs, no aggressive breeds
Cats
deposit: $250
rent: $25
Parking Details: Yes $75.00 a month.
Storage Details: no

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3030 Chapman have any available units?
3030 Chapman has 7 units available starting at $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3030 Chapman have?
Some of 3030 Chapman's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3030 Chapman currently offering any rent specials?
3030 Chapman is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 Chapman pet-friendly?
Yes, 3030 Chapman is pet friendly.
Does 3030 Chapman offer parking?
Yes, 3030 Chapman offers parking.
Does 3030 Chapman have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3030 Chapman offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 Chapman have a pool?
No, 3030 Chapman does not have a pool.
Does 3030 Chapman have accessible units?
Yes, 3030 Chapman has accessible units.
Does 3030 Chapman have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3030 Chapman has units with dishwashers.

