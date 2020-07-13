3030 Chapman.

Amenities
This project is a new apartment complex located right off the estuary in Jingletown, the creative heart of Oakland, California. The project will consist of the demolition of an existing industrial building and large parking lot, and replacing it with the new construction of 41 for-rent residential and live/work units over an open air, on grade parking structure. The new complex will contain a large podium level courtyard area that is full of planters and landscaping. This unique 4-story build has a two sided wrap of the parking which creates an 8-building complex.