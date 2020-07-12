All apartments in Oakland
226-230 Orange Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:07 AM

226-230 Orange Street

226 Orange Street · (415) 849-4166
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

226 Orange Street, Oakland, CA 94610
Adams Point

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 226-230 Orange Street.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This building is just as vibrant as the neighborhood it lies in. Adams Point is filled with bustling businesses and lively trees. With Whole Foods, Lake Merritt, and Grand Avenue minutes away, this apartment is a walker's dream home. Ditch your car and head on foot to the gardens at Lake Merritt with your furry friend to escape the busy city. No matter how you decide to spend your evenings, this apartment is set in a perfect place with countless options!

A short walk or bike ride takes residents to Grand Avenue and Grand Lake’s commercial and entertainment districts, 19th Street BART, a Whole Foods Market, and neighborhood fixtures like Korean favorite Jong Ga House and hip brunch and lunch joint Grand Lake Kitchen.

Finding a place to call home is no walk in Golden Gate Park. RentSFNow’s incredible customer service and streamlined process make it easier. One online application opens the door to our comprehensive collection of the city’s most eligible apartments – many of which are pe

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226-230 Orange Street have any available units?
226-230 Orange Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland, CA.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does 226-230 Orange Street have?
Some of 226-230 Orange Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226-230 Orange Street currently offering any rent specials?
226-230 Orange Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226-230 Orange Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 226-230 Orange Street is pet friendly.
Does 226-230 Orange Street offer parking?
Yes, 226-230 Orange Street offers parking.
Does 226-230 Orange Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226-230 Orange Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226-230 Orange Street have a pool?
No, 226-230 Orange Street does not have a pool.
Does 226-230 Orange Street have accessible units?
No, 226-230 Orange Street does not have accessible units.
Does 226-230 Orange Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 226-230 Orange Street has units with dishwashers.
