226-230 Orange Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This building is just as vibrant as the neighborhood it lies in. Adams Point is filled with bustling businesses and lively trees. With Whole Foods, Lake Merritt, and Grand Avenue minutes away, this apartment is a walker's dream home. Ditch your car and head on foot to the gardens at Lake Merritt with your furry friend to escape the busy city. No matter how you decide to spend your evenings, this apartment is set in a perfect place with countless options!



A short walk or bike ride takes residents to Grand Avenue and Grand Lake’s commercial and entertainment districts, 19th Street BART, a Whole Foods Market, and neighborhood fixtures like Korean favorite Jong Ga House and hip brunch and lunch joint Grand Lake Kitchen.



