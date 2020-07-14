Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage in unit laundry walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym game room parking bbq/grill bike storage garage media room trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center cc payments courtyard dog park e-payments google fiber green community internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby nest technology online portal package receiving shuffle board smoke-free community

Amidst the vibrant sophistication of Uptown Oakland, you'll find the ultimate in boutique apartment living at Bell Uptown District.Flawlessly indulgent, this remarkable apartment community offers the highest level of refinement in every detail. Beyond chic amenities and a captivating modern design, Bell Uptown District residents enjoy tasteful comfort, spacious Oakland luxury apartments floor plans and unparalleled amenities, in a highly desirable location that is walking distance to Oakland’s Historic Fox Theater, three blocks from the 19th Street BART station, and steps from unlimited fine dining options. Bell Uptown District Apartments in Oakland is a boldly boutique approach to apartment living where service is an art, style is a doctrine and luxury is merely the price of entry.Apply today and discover your next Oakland apartment at Bell Uptown District.