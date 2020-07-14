All apartments in Oakland
Bell Uptown District
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 PM

Bell Uptown District

Open Now until 6pm
1801 Jefferson St · (562) 526-1895
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
LEASE TODAY AND GET 6 WEEKS FREE! On Select Homes*
Location

1801 Jefferson St, Oakland, CA 94612
Downtown Oakland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 313 · Avail. now

$2,490

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 512 sqft

Unit 308 · Avail. Aug 13

$2,490

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 512 sqft

Unit 409 · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

See 2+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 511 · Avail. Aug 16

$3,030

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 517 · Avail. Aug 30

$3,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 874 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bell Uptown District.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
nest technology
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
in unit laundry
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
game room
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
media room
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
cc payments
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
google fiber
green community
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
nest technology
online portal
package receiving
shuffle board
smoke-free community
Amidst the vibrant sophistication of Uptown Oakland, you'll find the ultimate in boutique apartment living at Bell Uptown District.Flawlessly indulgent, this remarkable apartment community offers the highest level of refinement in every detail. Beyond chic amenities and a captivating modern design, Bell Uptown District residents enjoy tasteful comfort, spacious Oakland luxury apartments floor plans and unparalleled amenities, in a highly desirable location that is walking distance to Oakland’s Historic Fox Theater, three blocks from the 19th Street BART station, and steps from unlimited fine dining options. Bell Uptown District Apartments in Oakland is a boldly boutique approach to apartment living where service is an art, style is a doctrine and luxury is merely the price of entry.Apply today and discover your next Oakland apartment at Bell Uptown District.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49
Deposit: $500 (All Bedrooms)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Unless used as an assistance animal, restricted dog breeds are NOT allowed. Restricted breeds include the following: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Wolf Hybrid, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois and St. Bernard and all “mixes” of the above breeds. Snakes, spiders, ferrets and iguanas are NOT allowed due to liability reasons.
Parking Details: Gated parking garage.
Storage Details: Small - $75; Large - $100

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bell Uptown District have any available units?
Bell Uptown District has 7 units available starting at $2,490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does Bell Uptown District have?
Some of Bell Uptown District's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and nest technology. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bell Uptown District currently offering any rent specials?
Bell Uptown District is offering the following rent specials: LEASE TODAY AND GET 6 WEEKS FREE! On Select Homes*
Is Bell Uptown District pet-friendly?
Yes, Bell Uptown District is pet friendly.
Does Bell Uptown District offer parking?
Yes, Bell Uptown District offers parking.
Does Bell Uptown District have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bell Uptown District offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bell Uptown District have a pool?
No, Bell Uptown District does not have a pool.
Does Bell Uptown District have accessible units?
Yes, Bell Uptown District has accessible units.
Does Bell Uptown District have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bell Uptown District has units with dishwashers.
