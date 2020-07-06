All apartments in Oakland
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:00 AM

Aqua Via

125 2nd St · (510) 422-0293
Rent Special
Up to 8 Weeks Free *On Select Apartment Homes*
Location

125 2nd St, Oakland, CA 94607
Produce and Waterfront

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 605 · Avail. now

$3,777

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 955 sqft

Unit 509 · Avail. Aug 13

$3,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1062 sqft

Unit 316 · Avail. now

$3,499

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1202 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 802 · Avail. now

$4,604

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1186 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aqua Via.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
e-payments
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
media room
package receiving
cc payments
internet cafe
online portal
Aqua Via makes living the life you want effortless in Oakland. Our residents get to enjoy the commuter's dream lifestyle, with its close proximity to Oakland/Alameda Ferry, AC Transit, AMTrak, BART and the new Jack London Shuttle, allow you to get where you need to go quickly and easily. Our freshly renovated contemporary residences are filled with first-class feature and five star amenities that offer plenty of opportunities to relax and enjoy. Aqua Via is designed to appeal to your sense of style. Come discover luxury living today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $750 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Parking garage: included in lease. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Aqua Via have any available units?
Aqua Via has 5 units available starting at $3,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does Aqua Via have?
Some of Aqua Via's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aqua Via currently offering any rent specials?
Aqua Via is offering the following rent specials: Up to 8 Weeks Free *On Select Apartment Homes*
Is Aqua Via pet-friendly?
Yes, Aqua Via is pet friendly.
Does Aqua Via offer parking?
Yes, Aqua Via offers parking.
Does Aqua Via have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Aqua Via offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Aqua Via have a pool?
No, Aqua Via does not have a pool.
Does Aqua Via have accessible units?
Yes, Aqua Via has accessible units.
Does Aqua Via have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aqua Via has units with dishwashers.

