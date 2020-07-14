Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors bathtub carpet ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court car charging clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym bbq/grill bike storage internet access key fob access lobby accessible garage parking 24hr maintenance cc payments community garden e-payments online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Authentic yet dynamic, Baxter on Broadway offers an exceptional living experience in the Bay Area. Baxter on Broadway, with its stunning, modern architecture, offers spacious studio, 1-, and 2-bedroom apartments and 3-bedroom townhomes in Oakland, CA.



The apartments are fully equipped for your convenience and include thoughtful amenities for your comfort, including a rooftop deck with sweeping views of the Bay Area, a resident lounge, fitness center, bike storage/repair room and a dedicated pet wash. The resident lounge includes a demonstration kitchen, dining area and large sitting area with a big screen, while the rooftop deck offers BBQ’s, sitting areas and a fire pit for gatherings, with the beautiful Bay Area as its backdrop.



The local dining, shopping and entertainment, combined with Rockridge’s shops and history, as well as proximity to major Silicon Valley employers, create the perfect combination of community and location. Join us to experience the Bay Area, on your terms, a