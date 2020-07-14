All apartments in Oakland
Baxter on Broadway
Baxter on Broadway

4901 Broadway · (205) 525-8548
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
2 Month Free Rent! Call Today
Location

4901 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94611
Piedmont Avenue

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Baxter on Broadway.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
car charging
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
key fob access
lobby
accessible
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
cc payments
community garden
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Authentic yet dynamic, Baxter on Broadway offers an exceptional living experience in the Bay Area. Baxter on Broadway, with its stunning, modern architecture, offers spacious studio, 1-, and 2-bedroom apartments and 3-bedroom townhomes in Oakland, CA.

The apartments are fully equipped for your convenience and include thoughtful amenities for your comfort, including a rooftop deck with sweeping views of the Bay Area, a resident lounge, fitness center, bike storage/repair room and a dedicated pet wash. The resident lounge includes a demonstration kitchen, dining area and large sitting area with a big screen, while the rooftop deck offers BBQ’s, sitting areas and a fire pit for gatherings, with the beautiful Bay Area as its backdrop.

The local dining, shopping and entertainment, combined with Rockridge’s shops and history, as well as proximity to major Silicon Valley employers, create the perfect combination of community and location. Join us to experience the Bay Area, on your terms, a

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $52.64
Deposit: $600
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $60
limit: 2
rent: $500
restrictions: No Weight Limit, Breed Restrictions Do apply
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $60
restrictions: Breed Restrictions, No Weight Limit
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $60
Parking Details: Garage. Covered parking $150/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Baxter on Broadway have any available units?
Baxter on Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland, CA.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does Baxter on Broadway have?
Some of Baxter on Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Baxter on Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
Baxter on Broadway is offering the following rent specials: 2 Month Free Rent! Call Today
Is Baxter on Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, Baxter on Broadway is pet friendly.
Does Baxter on Broadway offer parking?
Yes, Baxter on Broadway offers parking.
Does Baxter on Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Baxter on Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Baxter on Broadway have a pool?
No, Baxter on Broadway does not have a pool.
Does Baxter on Broadway have accessible units?
Yes, Baxter on Broadway has accessible units.
Does Baxter on Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Baxter on Broadway has units with dishwashers.
