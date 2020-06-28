All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 21321 Manzanillo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
21321 Manzanillo
Last updated November 1 2019 at 11:25 PM

21321 Manzanillo

21321 Manzanillo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

21321 Manzanillo, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Palmia

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Located in the guard gated Palmia Senior Community. Immaculate single story 2 bedrooms, 2 baths plus a den. Lovely view condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21321 Manzanillo have any available units?
21321 Manzanillo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
Is 21321 Manzanillo currently offering any rent specials?
21321 Manzanillo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21321 Manzanillo pet-friendly?
No, 21321 Manzanillo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 21321 Manzanillo offer parking?
No, 21321 Manzanillo does not offer parking.
Does 21321 Manzanillo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21321 Manzanillo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21321 Manzanillo have a pool?
No, 21321 Manzanillo does not have a pool.
Does 21321 Manzanillo have accessible units?
No, 21321 Manzanillo does not have accessible units.
Does 21321 Manzanillo have units with dishwashers?
No, 21321 Manzanillo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21321 Manzanillo have units with air conditioning?
No, 21321 Manzanillo does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside