/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:43 PM
135 Apartments for rent in Mission Viejo, CA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
19 Units Available
Vista del Lago Apartments
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,846
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,113
1005 sqft
Nestled in a lush setting just minutes from award-winning schools Del Lago Elementary, Los Alisos Intermediate, and Trabuco High. Units features include laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Residents enjoy community with pool, tennis, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
20 Units Available
Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,845
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1125 sqft
Surrounded by greenery near Mission Viejo Golf Club. Stunning interiors with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fully furnished. On-site amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, concierge, pool and yoga. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
18 Units Available
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,876
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,273
1179 sqft
Great location between Crown Valley Parkway and adjacent hospital, and Granada Park. Easy access to San Diego Freeway. Recently upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 06:27pm
$
14 Units Available
Madrid Apartments
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,899
1295 sqft
Contemporary apartments and townhomes with custom cabinetry and open layouts. Community amenities include a business center, fitness studio and resident clubhouse. Near the 241 Toll Road. Near hiking at O'Neill Regional Park.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 06:05pm
12 Units Available
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,703
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,844
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,183
960 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Marguerite Parkway, close to I-5. Units have laundry, Nest technology, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground and parking.
1 of 72
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
26956 Diamond
26956 Diamond, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1302 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 STORY CONDO/HUGE YARD - Hillcrest Village end unit, 2 story condo. 1302 sq.ft. No one above or below. Huge rear yard with mountain view. 2 bedroom and 2.5 baths. Both bedrooms up. Very large living room with fireplace.
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Califia
26435 Marsala Way
26435 Marsala Way, Mission Viejo, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3000 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous and immaculate home!! This elegant 3000 sq.ft. house with 4 bedrooms + king sized bonus room. Gourmet Kitchen with granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, double oven, 5 burner stove top.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
91 Aliso Ridge Loop
91 Aliso Ridge Loop, Mission Viejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
Available 08/01/20 Next Generation Home (Condo + Bonus in law unit) - Property Id: 303203 Welcome home to luxurious Next-Gen (Duplex like) floor-plan with the prime VIEW location in the community of the Ridge in Mission Viejo.
1 of 49
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Mission Sunrise
25051 Amberwood
25051 Amberwood, Mission Viejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
2264 sqft
Amazing Sunrise Ridge Two Story Home with Western Sunset Views located on Single-Loaded Cul-de-sac Street! Charming Gated Front Courtyard w/ Fountain enters to Inviting Living Room complimented by Wood Floors, Shutters and Vaulted Ceilings! Shows
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Palmia
21658 Paseo Maravia
21658 Paseo Maravia, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1278 sqft
Located in the premier guard gated senior community of Palmia. Awesome one story featuring 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Open kitchen with eat in area. Large living/dining room with gas fireplace.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
27827 EMERALD
27827 Emerald, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1206 sqft
FRESHLY PAINTED Charming upper-unit condo. Light & Spacious with Catheral Ceiling. Large living room with Fire place. Hardwood floor throughout. Granite counter top. Walking distance to Saddleback College.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
23341 La Crescenta
23341 La Crescenta, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
525 sqft
Extra private 1 bedroom 1 bath single level condo in popular "Las Palmas" community! Tastefully decorated with laminate floors and upgraded kitchen and bath! Private Master bedroom with walk-in closet! Central air conditioning and heating! Inside
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
23375 La Crescenta
23375 La Crescenta, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
650 sqft
Dramatic and unique 1 bedroom 1-1/2 bath town home style condo with a premium view location! Enjoy panoramic sunset and city lights views from large enclosed patio, Living Room and Master Suite! Extra light and open plan with soaring 2 story ceiling
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
23262 La Mar
23262 La Mar, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2-1/2 Bath town home style condo with a premium location AND WITH A GARAGE AND A COVERED CARPORT WITH EXTRA STORAGE SPACE! Dual Master Suites, each with a private bath and walk-in closet! Guest half bath downstairs! Extra private
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
26586 Mambrino
26586 Mambrino, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1863 sqft
Fantastic tri level townhouse in fabulous location. Terrific location in quiet street.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
California Court
244 California Court
244 California Court, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1111 sqft
END UNIT TOWNHOUSE IN THE BEAUTIFUL CALIFORNIA COURT! Enjoy an open floor plan home professionally freshly painted from ceilings to floors with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and an attached 1-car garage with direct access.
Results within 1 mile of Mission Viejo
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
106 Units Available
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$2,125
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,185
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1271 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
26 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,590
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,815
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1187 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
44 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,865
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
12 Units Available
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,002
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,434
1159 sqft
This modern community offers resort-like amenities including a pool and spa, and its Rooftop Open-Aire Lounge. Views of the Saddleback Mountains from many homes. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
92 Units Available
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,859
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1162 sqft
Rising above the Laguna Niguel skyline, we invite you to experience blu. Our luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer inspiring spaces where every element has been tailored by you, for you.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
$
18 Units Available
Rancho de los Alisos
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,677
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
900 sqft
Within walking distance of Regency Park and a short drive to shopping and major freeways. One- and two-bedroom apartments with high-end finishes like hardwood floors, fireplaces, and granite counters. Pool, gym, and basketball court.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
14 Units Available
SAMLARC
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,742
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,284
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,792
1218 sqft
Off Highway 241 and 261. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, updated appliances and hardwood floors. On-site features include gym, tennis court, pool and sauna. Pet-friendly property with in-unit laundry and car wash area.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
29 Units Available
Central Laguna Hills
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,627
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1011 sqft
With The Orchard and Laguna Hills Mall only minutes from this community, there's very little residents have to drive for. The pet-friendly community has a beautiful pool and gym. Units feature fireplaces and private patios/balconies.
Similar Pages
Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMission Viejo 3 BedroomsMission Viejo Accessible ApartmentsMission Viejo Apartments under $1,800Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000
Mission Viejo Apartments with BalconyMission Viejo Apartments with GarageMission Viejo Apartments with GymMission Viejo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMission Viejo Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMission Viejo Apartments with ParkingMission Viejo Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA