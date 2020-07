Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill business center concierge courtyard game room green community hot tub package receiving smoke-free community yoga

Adagio on The Green is located adjacent to the beautiful Mission Viejo Country Club and golf course with incredible views of the surrounding area in gorgeous Southern California. Our community offers luxurious apartment homes and resort-inspired amenities in the heart of South Orange County.



Our luxury apartment homes have an incredibly distinct, elegant escape from the routine which includes brand new one and two-bedroom floorplans that feature exquisite designer finishes from GE slate appliances, to quartz countertops with custom glass backsplashes and hardwood floors. Stretch out and relax poolside in one of our cool cabanas, spend time with friends in one of our many indoor or outdoor entertainment lounges, or stay healthy and fit in our well-appointed fitness centers.



Bask in luxury as you explore the beautiful Southern California climate and some of the most perfect beaches. Our community is centrally located to world class shopping and dining throughout Orange County,