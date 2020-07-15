/
12 Studio Apartments for rent in Mission Viejo, CA
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,514
500 sqft
This gated community has a two-story fitness center, pool and cabana-equipped spa. It's just steps away from the Shops at Dos Lagos and the Crossings at Corona. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,715
525 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Marguerite Parkway, close to I-5. Units have laundry, Nest technology, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground and parking.
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,625
525 sqft
Community residents enjoy an on-site fitness center, garage parking, clubhouse, and resort-style pool. Apartments include a breakfast bar, plush carpeting, and granite countertops. Just minutes from The Shops at Mission Viejo and Cordova Park.
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,838
698 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,859
547 sqft
Rising above the Laguna Niguel skyline, we invite you to experience blu. Our luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer inspiring spaces where every element has been tailored by you, for you.
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,815
623 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$2,125
665 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,980
567 sqft
Luxury units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, hot tub, game room, pool table and shuffleboard. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog park. Smoke-free community.
Marblehead Inland
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango, San Clemente, CA
Studio
$1,955
493 sqft
This community has a view of the ocean and is located moments from I-5. This smoke-free community has a hot tub, garage parking, gym and pool. Apartments are recently renovated and have in-unit laundry.
243 Avenida Madrid # 5
243 Avenida Madrid, San Clemente, CA
Studio
$2,200
500 sqft
Dream location!! Walk to the pier or Downtown from this totally secluded private location sitting on the T-Street Canyon.
South Laguna Village
31835 Hedge Lane
31835 Hedge Ln, Laguna Beach, CA
Studio
$2,100
600 sqft
You just might fall in love. This six hundred square foot studio will delight and surprise you with its authentic casa flavor and functional open floor plan.
709 Calle Puente C-1
709 Calle Puente, San Clemente, CA
Studio
$1,225
300 sqft
SPACIOUS UPSTAIRS STUDO APARTMENT CLOSE TO BEACH!! NEWER CARPETING AND FRESHLY PAINTED. **UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT**
