2 bed 2 bath apartments
182 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Mission Viejo, CA
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
960 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Marguerite Parkway, close to I-5. Units have laundry, Nest technology, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground and parking.
Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1125 sqft
Surrounded by greenery near Mission Viejo Golf Club. Stunning interiors with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fully furnished. On-site amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, concierge, pool and yoga. Pet-friendly.
Madrid Apartments
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1065 sqft
Contemporary apartments and townhomes with custom cabinetry and open layouts. Community amenities include a business center, fitness studio and resident clubhouse. Near the 241 Toll Road. Near hiking at O'Neill Regional Park.
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1179 sqft
Great location between Crown Valley Parkway and adjacent hospital, and Granada Park. Easy access to San Diego Freeway. Recently upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplaces.
Vista del Lago Apartments
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
1005 sqft
Nestled in a lush setting just minutes from award-winning schools Del Lago Elementary, Los Alisos Intermediate, and Trabuco High. Units features include laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Residents enjoy community with pool, tennis, and clubhouse.
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1010 sqft
You can have it all at Saddleback Ranch Apartments...
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
973 sqft
Community residents enjoy an on-site fitness center, garage parking, clubhouse, and resort-style pool. Apartments include a breakfast bar, plush carpeting, and granite countertops. Just minutes from The Shops at Mission Viejo and Cordova Park.
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
965 sqft
This gated community has a two-story fitness center, pool and cabana-equipped spa. It's just steps away from the Shops at Dos Lagos and the Crossings at Corona. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
22496 Manacor
22496 Manacor, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1454 sqft
FOREVER VIEWS...
26956 Diamond
26956 Diamond, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1302 sqft
26956 Diamond Available 06/19/20 SPACIOUS 2 STORY CONDO/HUGE YARD - Hillcrest Village end unit, 2 story condo. 1302 sq.ft. No one above or below. Huge rear yard with mountain view. 2 bedroom and 2.5 baths. Both bedrooms up.
27688 Aquamarine Unit 134
27688 Aquamarine, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1206 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED "HILLCREST VILLAGE" CONDOMINIUM HOME WITH GARAGE - Newly remodeled 2 story condo in desirable "Hillcrest Village" community. 2 bedrooms/2 baths. 1206 sq.ft. (per assessor). Large living room with cozy fireplace.
Pinecrest
120 California Court
120 California Ct, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,449
957 sqft
Move right in to this updated, ground level unit with a convenient, generous, direct-access garage.
22498 Formentor
22498 Formentor, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1286 sqft
Absolutely a One-Of-A-Kind Location at the extreme northeast corner of the entire Mallorca tract... You are waterfront, not just for 90 degrees of the property, but for an amazing 180 degrees.
Palmia
21658 Paseo Maravia
21658 Paseo Maravia, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1278 sqft
Located in the premier guard gated senior community of Palmia. Awesome one story featuring 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Open kitchen with eat in area. Large living/dining room with gas fireplace.
26576 El Toboso
26576 El Toboso, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1739 sqft
Okay, here's a great 2 bedroom with giant loft that could serve as third bedroom or game room, teen room, office or whatever suits your needs. Master is en suite with double vanity, walk in closet, high ceilings and slider access to green belt.
27865 Ameno
27865 Ameno, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1454 sqft
COMFORTABLE PENTHOUSE WITH PANORAMIC VIEWS OF MOUNTAINS, HILLS AND CITY LIGHTS!! Enjoy the desireable, gate guarded community of Mallorca conveniently located on the west coast of Lake Mission Viejo where you can participate in the advantages of
Cypress Point
27782 Pebble Beach
27782 Pebble Beach, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
1414 sqft
Gorgeous, remodeled single level condo with no stairwells and only a couple steps total (up or down)! Includes a two car detached garage only steps away. Beautiful views of the trees and immediate common area.
26824 Turquoise
26824 Turquoise, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1206 sqft
Upper level home with living room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom, and master bedroom downstairs; secondary bedroom and bathroom are upstairs. Updated two bedrooms and two bathrooms with approximately 1,200 square feet in Hillcrest Village.
Finisterra Condominiums
27919 Trocadero
27919 Trocadero, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1240 sqft
Welcome to the Gated Condominium Complex of Finisterra on the Lake! This single level condo is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with views of Lake Mission Viejo. Relax on your own private balcony and then walk downstairs to stroll lakeside.
25865 Marguerite Pkwy
25865 Marguerite Parkway, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1040 sqft
For immediate viewing please call Jennifer Jones at 714-915-2237 for a showing at your convenience.
23302 La Mar
23302 La Mar, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
750 sqft
Popular model features dual Master Suites, EACH with a FULL bath and loads of closet space! Light and open upper level floor plan with high volume ceilings! Many custom touches throughout! Granite counter tops in kitchen and both baths!
Rancho de los Alisos
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
1078 sqft
Spacious apartments with custom finishes. Residents can play sand volleyball, swim, exercise, and more on site. Right near bus stops on Lake Forest Drive. Close to Pittsford Park.
Central Laguna Hills
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd, Laguna Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1011 sqft
With The Orchard and Laguna Hills Mall only minutes from this community, there's very little residents have to drive for. The pet-friendly community has a beautiful pool and gym. Units feature fireplaces and private patios/balconies.
Rancho de los Alisos
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
971 sqft
Beautiful views and newly renovated apartments, offering gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, expansive decks and so much more. The property is landscaped, complementing two pools -- one of which is open year-round.
