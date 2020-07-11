264 Luxury Apartments for rent in Mission Viejo, CA

/
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
20 Units Available
Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,845
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1125 sqft
Surrounded by greenery near Mission Viejo Golf Club. Stunning interiors with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fully furnished. On-site amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, concierge, pool and yoga. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
20 Units Available
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,273
1179 sqft
Great location between Crown Valley Parkway and adjacent hospital, and Granada Park. Easy access to San Diego Freeway. Recently upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
$
14 Units Available
Madrid Apartments
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,899
1295 sqft
Contemporary apartments and townhomes with custom cabinetry and open layouts. Community amenities include a business center, fitness studio and resident clubhouse. Near the 241 Toll Road. Near hiking at O'Neill Regional Park.
1 of 72
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
26956 Diamond
26956 Diamond, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1302 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 STORY CONDO/HUGE YARD - Hillcrest Village end unit, 2 story condo. 1302 sq.ft. No one above or below. Huge rear yard with mountain view. 2 bedroom and 2.5 baths. Both bedrooms up. Very large living room with fireplace.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
26661 Dorothea
26661 Dorothea, Mission Viejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
2230 sqft
Spacious End Unit Condo on the Golf Course - VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.be/lN8kaTn1bWI Beautiful Spacious End Unit Condo In La Mancha Community. Incredible Golf Course and Saddle Back Mountain views! Perfect for watching July 4th Fireworks.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
26186 Buscador
26186 Buscador, Mission Viejo, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,875
2523 sqft
Beautiful Mission Viejo Home! - Spacious home in Mission Viejo featuring 5bdrm and 3 full baths, 2 fireplaces, laundry hookups downstairs, newer carpet, vaulted ceilings, fenced rear yard with covered patio.
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Califia
26435 Marsala Way
26435 Marsala Way, Mission Viejo, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3000 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous and immaculate home!! This elegant 3000 sq.ft. house with 4 bedrooms + king sized bonus room. Gourmet Kitchen with granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, double oven, 5 burner stove top.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
91 Aliso Ridge Loop
91 Aliso Ridge Loop, Mission Viejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
Available 08/01/20 Next Generation Home (Condo + Bonus in law unit) - Property Id: 303203 Welcome home to luxurious Next-Gen (Duplex like) floor-plan with the prime VIEW location in the community of the Ridge in Mission Viejo.
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
26042 Camino Adelanto
26042 Camino Adelanto, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1330 sqft
Beautiful Mission Viejo Home - This very well maintained home has been tastefully remodeled with granite counters, newer appliances, carpeting in bedrooms and formal living room.
1 of 49
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Mission Sunrise
25051 Amberwood
25051 Amberwood, Mission Viejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
2264 sqft
Amazing Sunrise Ridge Two Story Home with Western Sunset Views located on Single-Loaded Cul-de-sac Street! Charming Gated Front Courtyard w/ Fountain enters to Inviting Living Room complimented by Wood Floors, Shutters and Vaulted Ceilings! Shows
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
26595 La Roda
26595 La Roda, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1214 sqft
This beautiful home is located in a private Cul-De-Sac street with a great view of trees, greenbelt, city lights and hills. There are only 9 homes located in this unique location of La Mancha community.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
25925 Blascos
25925 Blascos, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1506 sqft
Penthouse Unit On The Golf Course! Located In The Desirable Gated Community "Baja Finesterra." Conveniently Located Between The I-5 & Marguerite Off Oso. Rare Rental In This Community With 2 Bedroom / 2 Baths Plus An Oversized LOFT.
1 of 63
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Pacific Hills
25612 Pacific Crest Drive
25612 Pacific Crest Drive, Mission Viejo, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,495
2971 sqft
Spectacular Pacific Hills Canyon Estate! This remarkable property is ideally located on one of the huge, private, coveted canyon lots, near the top of the hill.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
22242 Platino
22242 Platino, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1666 sqft
PANORAMIC view - Single level home in FANTASTIC neighborhood with spacious backyard. Outstanding curb appeal thanks to large front yard. Impressive living room entry offers vaulted ceilings, and fireplace in living room.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Palmia
21658 Paseo Maravia
21658 Paseo Maravia, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1278 sqft
Located in the premier guard gated senior community of Palmia. Awesome one story featuring 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Open kitchen with eat in area. Large living/dining room with gas fireplace.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
26582 Lucinda
26582 Lucinda, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1825 sqft
END UNIT, light, bright and cheery with southern exposure. Travertine floors throughout; newer carpet. Neutral tone paint. Large Upgraded Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances. Separate dining room. Living room with fireplace.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Oso Valley Greenbelt
24832 Tabuenca
24832 Tabuenca, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1472 sqft
Fabulous backyard views of Saddleback Mountains!! Open the door to a light and bright beautifully remodeled open floor plan. Travertine style porcelain tile is continuous throughout all areas of the home except for the plush carpeted bedrooms.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Greystone
26244 Devonshire
26244 Devonshire, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1418 sqft
Looking for a Driveway? THIS IS IT!!! The feeling of resort living right here at home. Enter to the "great room" brightened by cathedral high windows to enjoy natural light. The feeling is Garden Room . This town home features an Open floor plan.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
26586 Mambrino
26586 Mambrino, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1863 sqft
Fantastic tri level townhouse in fabulous location. Terrific location in quiet street.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
24822 Leto Circle
24822 Leto Circle, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2150 sqft
Pristine and all newer. Large two-story townhome in Aegean Heights community of Mission Viejo, 2,170 square feet, 3bedroom, 3 baths, has been completely renovated and available on June 20.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
California Court
244 California Court
244 California Court, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1111 sqft
END UNIT TOWNHOUSE IN THE BEAUTIFUL CALIFORNIA COURT! Enjoy an open floor plan home professionally freshly painted from ceilings to floors with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and an attached 1-car garage with direct access.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
26062 Via Viento
26062 Via Viento, Mission Viejo, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,700
3668 sqft
STUNNING ITALIAN INSPIRED home features X-Lg lot, Sparkg Pool/Spa, Entertain area, built-in BBQ Island. Professionally remodeled to the studs in 2009 w updated Elect/Plumb.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Cypress Point
27772 Pebble
27772 Pebble Bch, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2137 sqft
Former model home with great views. Beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home. This close to 2200 sq. ft. townhome (feels like a SFR) features good use of space for entertaining and relaxing.
1 of 47
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Califia
26091 San Marino Court
26091 San Marino Court, Mission Viejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2601 sqft
**CHOICE OF SCHOOLS!! Bellagio-Bright**Open Spacious Floor Plan**4 Bed/Balcoy & 3 Bath**Main Floor Bedroom w/Bath**Three car garage**Vaulted cathedral high ceiling in living area**Separate Family Room & Living Room w/Cozy Fireplace**Formal Dining
