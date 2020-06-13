Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:51 PM

133 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Mission Viejo, CA

Finding an apartment in Mission Viejo that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:45pm
$
Madrid Apartments
14 Units Available
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,899
1295 sqft
Contemporary apartments and townhomes with custom cabinetry and open layouts. Community amenities include a business center, fitness studio and resident clubhouse. Near the 241 Toll Road. Near hiking at O'Neill Regional Park.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,488
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,808
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
965 sqft
This gated community has a two-story fitness center, pool and cabana-equipped spa. It's just steps away from the Shops at Dos Lagos and the Crossings at Corona. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
5 Units Available
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,720
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
973 sqft
Community residents enjoy an on-site fitness center, garage parking, clubhouse, and resort-style pool. Apartments include a breakfast bar, plush carpeting, and granite countertops. Just minutes from The Shops at Mission Viejo and Cordova Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 09:51pm
Vista del Lago Apartments
12 Units Available
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,871
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
1005 sqft
Nestled in a lush setting just minutes from award-winning schools Del Lago Elementary, Los Alisos Intermediate, and Trabuco High. Units features include laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Residents enjoy community with pool, tennis, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
10 Units Available
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
850 sqft
Just blocks from Oso Viejo Community Park in Mission Viejo. Spacious units have patios and balconies. Tenants have use of a swimming pool, hot tub, tennis court and grill.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
20 Units Available
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,902
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1179 sqft
Great location between Crown Valley Parkway and adjacent hospital, and Granada Park. Easy access to San Diego Freeway. Recently upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:41pm
10 Units Available
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,720
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,827
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
960 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Marguerite Parkway, close to I-5. Units have laundry, Nest technology, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground and parking.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
19 Units Available
Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,920
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1125 sqft
Surrounded by greenery near Mission Viejo Golf Club. Stunning interiors with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fully furnished. On-site amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, concierge, pool and yoga. Pet-friendly.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
26661 Dorothea
26661 Dorothea, Mission Viejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
2230 sqft
26661 Dorothea Available 07/01/20 Spacious End Unit Condo on the Golf Course - VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.be/lN8kaTn1bWI Beautiful Spacious End Unit Condo In La Mancha Community.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
27688 Aquamarine Unit 134
27688 Aquamarine, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1206 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED "HILLCREST VILLAGE" CONDOMINIUM HOME WITH GARAGE - Newly remodeled 2 story condo in desirable "Hillcrest Village" community. 2 bedrooms/2 baths. 1206 sq.ft. (per assessor). Large living room with cozy fireplace.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
25382 Pacifica Avenue
25382 Pacifica Avenue, Mission Viejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2100 sqft
Mission Viejo Country Style Home - This is a single level, spacious 1,992 square foot house resting on nearly a 8,000 square foot lot with grass, floral's and tall trees.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
26956 Diamond
26956 Diamond, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1302 sqft
26956 Diamond Available 06/19/20 SPACIOUS 2 STORY CONDO/HUGE YARD - Hillcrest Village end unit, 2 story condo. 1302 sq.ft. No one above or below. Huge rear yard with mountain view. 2 bedroom and 2.5 baths. Both bedrooms up.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
California Court
1 Unit Available
244 California Court
244 California Court, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1111 sqft
END UNIT TOWNHOUSE IN THE BEAUTIFUL CALIFORNIA COURT! Enjoy an open floor plan home professionally freshly painted from ceilings to floors with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and an attached 1-car garage with direct access.
Results within 1 mile of Mission Viejo
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 09:51pm
SAMLARC
11 Units Available
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,752
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,957
1218 sqft
Off Highway 241 and 261. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, updated appliances and hardwood floors. On-site features include gym, tennis court, pool and sauna. Pet-friendly property with in-unit laundry and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
22 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,695
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1154 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Central Laguna Hills
15 Units Available
Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,919
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,323
1110 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Pool with private cabanas. Residents have access to gym, clubhouse, courtyard, hot tub and pool table. Fire pit and BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Central Laguna Hills
30 Units Available
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,674
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1011 sqft
With The Orchard and Laguna Hills Mall only minutes from this community, there's very little residents have to drive for. The pet-friendly community has a beautiful pool and gym. Units feature fireplaces and private patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
54 Units Available
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,974
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,053
1162 sqft
Rising above the Laguna Niguel skyline, we invite you to experience blu. Our luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer inspiring spaces where every element has been tailored by you, for you.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
113 Units Available
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$2,125
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,185
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1271 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Rancho de los Alisos
8 Units Available
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,987
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,216
1078 sqft
Spacious apartments with custom finishes. Residents can play sand volleyball, swim, exercise, and more on site. Right near bus stops on Lake Forest Drive. Close to Pittsford Park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 09:51pm
$
Rancho de los Alisos
13 Units Available
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,724
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,042
900 sqft
Within walking distance of Regency Park and a short drive to shopping and major freeways. One- and two-bedroom apartments with high-end finishes like hardwood floors, fireplaces, and granite counters. Pool, gym, and basketball court.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
44 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,810
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Rancho de los Alisos
27 Units Available
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
971 sqft
Beautiful views and newly renovated apartments, offering gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, expansive decks and so much more. The property is landscaped, complementing two pools -- one of which is open year-round.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
13 Units Available
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,883
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,321
1159 sqft
This modern community offers resort-like amenities including a pool and spa, and its Rooftop Open-Aire Lounge. Views of the Saddleback Mountains from many homes. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and floor-to-ceiling windows.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Mission Viejo, CA

Finding an apartment in Mission Viejo that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

