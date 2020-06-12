Apartment List
/
CA
/
mission viejo
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

186 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mission Viejo, CA

Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
$
Madrid Apartments
14 Units Available
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,899
1295 sqft
Contemporary apartments and townhomes with custom cabinetry and open layouts. Community amenities include a business center, fitness studio and resident clubhouse. Near the 241 Toll Road. Near hiking at O'Neill Regional Park.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
27071 Benidorm
27071 Benidorm, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1300 sqft
27071 Benidorm Available 06/19/20 Upgraded 3 Bedroom Home w/ Washer and Dryer Included! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath home. Open living area through out the home. Jack and Jill Bathroom. Big yard and detached 2 car garage.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
25382 Pacifica Avenue
25382 Pacifica Avenue, Mission Viejo, CA
Mission Viejo Country Style Home - This is a single level, spacious 1,992 square foot house resting on nearly a 8,000 square foot lot with grass, floral's and tall trees.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26822 Avenida Domingo
26822 Avenida Domingo, Mission Viejo, CA
Welcoming Mid-Century Home! - Mid- Century home available! The Mid- Century home is located in Mission Viejo, it promotes four spacious bedrooms and two REMODELED bathrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
22851 Via Santa Maria
22851 Via Santa Maria, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1099 sqft
3 Bed, 1.5 Bath Home - 22851 Via Santa Maria - 3 Bed, 1.5 Bath, Single Story Home. Upgraded Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Central Heating & A/C, W/D Included in Garage, 2 Car Attached Garage. Near Barcelona Park.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26661 Dorothea
26661 Dorothea, Mission Viejo, CA
26661 Dorothea Available 07/01/20 Spacious End Unit Condo on the Golf Course - VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.be/lN8kaTn1bWI Beautiful Spacious End Unit Condo In La Mancha Community.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26186 Buscador
26186 Buscador, Mission Viejo, CA
Beautiful Mission Viejo Home! - Spacious home in Mission Viejo featuring 5bdrm and 3 full baths, 2 fireplaces, laundry hookups downstairs, newer carpet, vaulted ceilings, fenced rear yard with covered patio.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Pacific Knolls
1 Unit Available
20 Montgomery
20 Montgomery, Mission Viejo, CA
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath family home, on one of the friendliest cul-de-sacs, in highly desired Pacific Hills. This home is walking distance to Fieldcrest Park, basketball courts and soccer fields.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Oso Valley Greenbelt
1 Unit Available
24511 Tabuenca
24511 Tabuenca, Mission Viejo, CA
Ahmad Arshi Regency Real Estate Brokers 949-636-3333

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Auburn Ridge
1 Unit Available
26712 Baronet
26712 Baronet, Mission Viejo, CA
Fantastic Opportunity to lease this upgraded and gorgeous Auburn Ridge home with 3 car garage and epoxy floors.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Pacific Hills
1 Unit Available
27130 S Ridge Drive
27130 South Ridge Drive, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful home with a gorgeous view!! This perfect home features 3 bedrooms and a downstairs office that can be used as a fourth bedroom, 4 bathrooms and three car garage with epoxy flooring and built in cabinets.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
21931 Ontur
21931 Ontur, Mission Viejo, CA
Beautifully updated 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home on interior single loaded street. With beautiful patio cover/master deck you can enjoy the amazing sunsets! The kitchen boasts upgraded cabinets and granite counter tops.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Palm Gardens
1 Unit Available
28045 Blandings
28045 Blandings, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1191 sqft
This beautifully upgraded California Colony home located in best location in the neighborhood. This home has a spacious floor plan with beautiful hardwood flooring throughout downstairs and the bathrooms.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Palm Gardens
1 Unit Available
21881 Southgate
21881 Southgate, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1543 sqft
Exceptional opportunity to lease in the Mission Viejo community of "Coral Gardens"!! Awesome large end unit has a wrap-around patio, with direct, private access to the community green belt, and no one above or below!! Light and bright, open and

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Casta del Sol
1 Unit Available
27715 Via Granados
27715 Via Granados, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1472 sqft
Welcome home to Casta Del Sol 55+ living. This Narciso model is located in a serene and private setting with hedge and greenbelt and is an end unit. Enter from tiled front porch into hallway with sunlight tube giving light without heat.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Melrose
1 Unit Available
34 Melrose Drive
34 Melrose Drive, Mission Viejo, CA
This property is impeccable inside and out. Step into the spacious formal living-room with beautiful crown-molding. The formal living room leads to the family room that features a fireplace and lots of natural light.

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
27772 Deya
27772 Deya, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1781 sqft
This is resort style living at its very best! Located on a hill with stunning views of Lake Mission Viejo, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath executive quality townhouse is just the place to call home ...

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
24282 Encorvado Lane
24282 Encorvado Lane, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1360 sqft
Welcome home to this charming single-story home in one of Mission Viejo's most desirable neighborhoods! With gorgeous curb appeal, a huge backyard with lawn & covered patio, and upgrades throughout, this one has it all.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
22901 Via Cereza
22901 Via Cereza, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1141 sqft
Single Story Condo in Aliso Villas. Property is upgraded with new laminate flooring, new carpeting, new baseboards, new stainless steel appliances, and new kitchen countertops.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
26062 Via Viento
26062 Via Viento, Mission Viejo, CA
STUNNING ITALIAN INSPIRED home features X-Lg lot, Sparkg Pool/Spa, Entertain area, built-in BBQ Island. Professionally remodeled to the studs in 2009 w updated Elect/Plumb.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
27461 LA CABRA
27461 La Cabra, Mission Viejo, CA
GORGEOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH GREAT END OF A CUL-DE-SAC LOCATION & LOTS OF UPGRADES.LARGE 4 BEDROOMS WITH 2 BATHS,2 CAR GARAGE & DRIVE WAY.LARGE FRONT & BACK YARDS.UPGRADED WINDOWS.HUGE KITCHEN WITH UPGRADED CABINETS AND APPLIANCES.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Cypress Point
1 Unit Available
27772 Pebble
27772 Pebble Bch, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2137 sqft
Former model home with great views. Beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home. This close to 2200 sq. ft. townhome (feels like a SFR) features good use of space for entertaining and relaxing.

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Califia
1 Unit Available
26091 San Marino Court
26091 San Marino Court, Mission Viejo, CA
**CHOICE OF SCHOOLS!! Bellagio-Bright**Open Spacious Floor Plan**4 Bed/Balcoy & 3 Bath**Main Floor Bedroom w/Bath**Three car garage**Vaulted cathedral high ceiling in living area**Separate Family Room & Living Room w/Cozy Fireplace**Formal Dining

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
24822 Leto Circle
24822 Leto Circle, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2150 sqft
Pristine and all newer. Large two-story townhome in Aegean Heights community of Mission Viejo, 2,170 square feet, 3bedroom, 3 baths, has been completely renovated and available on June 20.

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMission Viejo 3 BedroomsMission Viejo Accessible ApartmentsMission Viejo Apartments under $1,600Mission Viejo Apartments under $1,800Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000
Mission Viejo Apartments with BalconyMission Viejo Apartments with GarageMission Viejo Apartments with GymMission Viejo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMission Viejo Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMission Viejo Apartments with ParkingMission Viejo Apartments with Pool
Mission Viejo Apartments with Washer-DryerMission Viejo Cheap PlacesMission Viejo Dog Friendly ApartmentsMission Viejo Furnished ApartmentsMission Viejo Luxury PlacesMission Viejo Pet Friendly PlacesMission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside