3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM
186 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mission Viejo, CA
Madrid Apartments
14 Units Available
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,899
1295 sqft
Contemporary apartments and townhomes with custom cabinetry and open layouts. Community amenities include a business center, fitness studio and resident clubhouse. Near the 241 Toll Road. Near hiking at O'Neill Regional Park.
1 Unit Available
27071 Benidorm
27071 Benidorm, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1300 sqft
27071 Benidorm Available 06/19/20 Upgraded 3 Bedroom Home w/ Washer and Dryer Included! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath home. Open living area through out the home. Jack and Jill Bathroom. Big yard and detached 2 car garage.
1 Unit Available
25382 Pacifica Avenue
25382 Pacifica Avenue, Mission Viejo, CA
Mission Viejo Country Style Home - This is a single level, spacious 1,992 square foot house resting on nearly a 8,000 square foot lot with grass, floral's and tall trees.
1 Unit Available
26822 Avenida Domingo
26822 Avenida Domingo, Mission Viejo, CA
Welcoming Mid-Century Home! - Mid- Century home available! The Mid- Century home is located in Mission Viejo, it promotes four spacious bedrooms and two REMODELED bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
22851 Via Santa Maria
22851 Via Santa Maria, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1099 sqft
3 Bed, 1.5 Bath Home - 22851 Via Santa Maria - 3 Bed, 1.5 Bath, Single Story Home. Upgraded Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Central Heating & A/C, W/D Included in Garage, 2 Car Attached Garage. Near Barcelona Park.
1 Unit Available
26661 Dorothea
26661 Dorothea, Mission Viejo, CA
26661 Dorothea Available 07/01/20 Spacious End Unit Condo on the Golf Course - VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.be/lN8kaTn1bWI Beautiful Spacious End Unit Condo In La Mancha Community.
1 Unit Available
26186 Buscador
26186 Buscador, Mission Viejo, CA
Beautiful Mission Viejo Home! - Spacious home in Mission Viejo featuring 5bdrm and 3 full baths, 2 fireplaces, laundry hookups downstairs, newer carpet, vaulted ceilings, fenced rear yard with covered patio.
Pacific Knolls
1 Unit Available
20 Montgomery
20 Montgomery, Mission Viejo, CA
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath family home, on one of the friendliest cul-de-sacs, in highly desired Pacific Hills. This home is walking distance to Fieldcrest Park, basketball courts and soccer fields.
Oso Valley Greenbelt
1 Unit Available
24511 Tabuenca
24511 Tabuenca, Mission Viejo, CA
Ahmad Arshi Regency Real Estate Brokers 949-636-3333
Auburn Ridge
1 Unit Available
26712 Baronet
26712 Baronet, Mission Viejo, CA
Fantastic Opportunity to lease this upgraded and gorgeous Auburn Ridge home with 3 car garage and epoxy floors.
Pacific Hills
1 Unit Available
27130 S Ridge Drive
27130 South Ridge Drive, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful home with a gorgeous view!! This perfect home features 3 bedrooms and a downstairs office that can be used as a fourth bedroom, 4 bathrooms and three car garage with epoxy flooring and built in cabinets.
1 Unit Available
21931 Ontur
21931 Ontur, Mission Viejo, CA
Beautifully updated 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home on interior single loaded street. With beautiful patio cover/master deck you can enjoy the amazing sunsets! The kitchen boasts upgraded cabinets and granite counter tops.
Palm Gardens
1 Unit Available
28045 Blandings
28045 Blandings, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1191 sqft
This beautifully upgraded California Colony home located in best location in the neighborhood. This home has a spacious floor plan with beautiful hardwood flooring throughout downstairs and the bathrooms.
Palm Gardens
1 Unit Available
21881 Southgate
21881 Southgate, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1543 sqft
Exceptional opportunity to lease in the Mission Viejo community of "Coral Gardens"!! Awesome large end unit has a wrap-around patio, with direct, private access to the community green belt, and no one above or below!! Light and bright, open and
Casta del Sol
1 Unit Available
27715 Via Granados
27715 Via Granados, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1472 sqft
Welcome home to Casta Del Sol 55+ living. This Narciso model is located in a serene and private setting with hedge and greenbelt and is an end unit. Enter from tiled front porch into hallway with sunlight tube giving light without heat.
Melrose
1 Unit Available
34 Melrose Drive
34 Melrose Drive, Mission Viejo, CA
This property is impeccable inside and out. Step into the spacious formal living-room with beautiful crown-molding. The formal living room leads to the family room that features a fireplace and lots of natural light.
1 Unit Available
27772 Deya
27772 Deya, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1781 sqft
This is resort style living at its very best! Located on a hill with stunning views of Lake Mission Viejo, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath executive quality townhouse is just the place to call home ...
1 Unit Available
24282 Encorvado Lane
24282 Encorvado Lane, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1360 sqft
Welcome home to this charming single-story home in one of Mission Viejo's most desirable neighborhoods! With gorgeous curb appeal, a huge backyard with lawn & covered patio, and upgrades throughout, this one has it all.
1 Unit Available
22901 Via Cereza
22901 Via Cereza, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1141 sqft
Single Story Condo in Aliso Villas. Property is upgraded with new laminate flooring, new carpeting, new baseboards, new stainless steel appliances, and new kitchen countertops.
1 Unit Available
26062 Via Viento
26062 Via Viento, Mission Viejo, CA
STUNNING ITALIAN INSPIRED home features X-Lg lot, Sparkg Pool/Spa, Entertain area, built-in BBQ Island. Professionally remodeled to the studs in 2009 w updated Elect/Plumb.
1 Unit Available
27461 LA CABRA
27461 La Cabra, Mission Viejo, CA
GORGEOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH GREAT END OF A CUL-DE-SAC LOCATION & LOTS OF UPGRADES.LARGE 4 BEDROOMS WITH 2 BATHS,2 CAR GARAGE & DRIVE WAY.LARGE FRONT & BACK YARDS.UPGRADED WINDOWS.HUGE KITCHEN WITH UPGRADED CABINETS AND APPLIANCES.
Cypress Point
1 Unit Available
27772 Pebble
27772 Pebble Bch, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2137 sqft
Former model home with great views. Beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home. This close to 2200 sq. ft. townhome (feels like a SFR) features good use of space for entertaining and relaxing.
Califia
1 Unit Available
26091 San Marino Court
26091 San Marino Court, Mission Viejo, CA
**CHOICE OF SCHOOLS!! Bellagio-Bright**Open Spacious Floor Plan**4 Bed/Balcoy & 3 Bath**Main Floor Bedroom w/Bath**Three car garage**Vaulted cathedral high ceiling in living area**Separate Family Room & Living Room w/Cozy Fireplace**Formal Dining
1 Unit Available
24822 Leto Circle
24822 Leto Circle, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2150 sqft
Pristine and all newer. Large two-story townhome in Aegean Heights community of Mission Viejo, 2,170 square feet, 3bedroom, 3 baths, has been completely renovated and available on June 20.
