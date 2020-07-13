289 Apartments for rent in Mission Viejo, CA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,711
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,808
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,202
965 sqft
This gated community has a two-story fitness center, pool and cabana-equipped spa. It's just steps away from the Shops at Dos Lagos and the Crossings at Corona. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
12 Units Available
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
850 sqft
Just blocks from Oso Viejo Community Park in Mission Viejo. Spacious units have patios and balconies. Tenants have use of a swimming pool, hot tub, tennis court and grill.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
20 Units Available
Vista del Lago Apartments
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,816
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,093
1005 sqft
Nestled in a lush setting just minutes from award-winning schools Del Lago Elementary, Los Alisos Intermediate, and Trabuco High. Units features include laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Residents enjoy community with pool, tennis, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
20 Units Available
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,848
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,273
1179 sqft
Great location between Crown Valley Parkway and adjacent hospital, and Granada Park. Easy access to San Diego Freeway. Recently upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
19 Units Available
Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,845
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1125 sqft
Surrounded by greenery near Mission Viejo Golf Club. Stunning interiors with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fully furnished. On-site amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, concierge, pool and yoga. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
14 Units Available
Madrid Apartments
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,899
1295 sqft
Contemporary apartments and townhomes with custom cabinetry and open layouts. Community amenities include a business center, fitness studio and resident clubhouse. Near the 241 Toll Road. Near hiking at O'Neill Regional Park.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
3 Units Available
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,800
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
973 sqft
Community residents enjoy an on-site fitness center, garage parking, clubhouse, and resort-style pool. Apartments include a breakfast bar, plush carpeting, and granite countertops. Just minutes from The Shops at Mission Viejo and Cordova Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
12 Units Available
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,703
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,844
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,183
960 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Marguerite Parkway, close to I-5. Units have laundry, Nest technology, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground and parking.

1 of 72

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
26956 Diamond
26956 Diamond, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1302 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 STORY CONDO/HUGE YARD - Hillcrest Village end unit, 2 story condo. 1302 sq.ft. No one above or below. Huge rear yard with mountain view. 2 bedroom and 2.5 baths. Both bedrooms up. Very large living room with fireplace.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
26661 Dorothea
26661 Dorothea, Mission Viejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
2230 sqft
Spacious End Unit Condo on the Golf Course - VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.be/lN8kaTn1bWI Beautiful Spacious End Unit Condo In La Mancha Community. Incredible Golf Course and Saddle Back Mountain views! Perfect for watching July 4th Fireworks.

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Alta Finisterra
23292 Copante
23292 Copante, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1375 sqft
Thoughtfully upgraded two-bedroom in the coveted gated community of Finisterra on the Green, directly across from Lake Mission Viejo.

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Califia
26435 Marsala Way
26435 Marsala Way, Mission Viejo, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3000 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous and immaculate home!! This elegant 3000 sq.ft. house with 4 bedrooms + king sized bonus room. Gourmet Kitchen with granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, double oven, 5 burner stove top.

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Mission Sunrise
25051 Amberwood
25051 Amberwood, Mission Viejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
2264 sqft
Amazing Sunrise Ridge Two Story Home with Western Sunset Views located on Single-Loaded Cul-de-sac Street! Charming Gated Front Courtyard w/ Fountain enters to Inviting Living Room complimented by Wood Floors, Shutters and Vaulted Ceilings! Shows

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
25925 Blascos
25925 Blascos, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1506 sqft
Penthouse Unit On The Golf Course! Located In The Desirable Gated Community "Baja Finesterra." Conveniently Located Between The I-5 & Marguerite Off Oso. Rare Rental In This Community With 2 Bedroom / 2 Baths Plus An Oversized LOFT.

1 of 63

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Pacific Hills
25612 Pacific Crest Drive
25612 Pacific Crest Drive, Mission Viejo, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,495
2971 sqft
Spectacular Pacific Hills Canyon Estate! This remarkable property is ideally located on one of the huge, private, coveted canyon lots, near the top of the hill.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
22242 Platino
22242 Platino, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1666 sqft
PANORAMIC view - Single level home in FANTASTIC neighborhood with spacious backyard. Outstanding curb appeal thanks to large front yard. Impressive living room entry offers vaulted ceilings, and fireplace in living room.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Palmia
21658 Paseo Maravia
21658 Paseo Maravia, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1278 sqft
Located in the premier guard gated senior community of Palmia. Awesome one story featuring 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Open kitchen with eat in area. Large living/dining room with gas fireplace.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
27827 EMERALD
27827 Emerald, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1206 sqft
FRESHLY PAINTED Charming upper-unit condo. Light & Spacious with Catheral Ceiling. Large living room with Fire place. Hardwood floor throughout. Granite counter top. Walking distance to Saddleback College.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Oso Valley Greenbelt
24832 Tabuenca
24832 Tabuenca, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1472 sqft
Fabulous backyard views of Saddleback Mountains!! Open the door to a light and bright beautifully remodeled open floor plan. Travertine style porcelain tile is continuous throughout all areas of the home except for the plush carpeted bedrooms.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Greystone
26244 Devonshire
26244 Devonshire, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1418 sqft
Looking for a Driveway? THIS IS IT!!! The feeling of resort living right here at home. Enter to the "great room" brightened by cathedral high windows to enjoy natural light. The feeling is Garden Room . This town home features an Open floor plan.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
23262 La Mar
23262 La Mar, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2-1/2 Bath town home style condo with a premium location AND WITH A GARAGE AND A COVERED CARPORT WITH EXTRA STORAGE SPACE! Dual Master Suites, each with a private bath and walk-in closet! Guest half bath downstairs! Extra private

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
26586 Mambrino
26586 Mambrino, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1863 sqft
Fantastic tri level townhouse in fabulous location. Terrific location in quiet street.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
California Court
244 California Court
244 California Court, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1111 sqft
END UNIT TOWNHOUSE IN THE BEAUTIFUL CALIFORNIA COURT! Enjoy an open floor plan home professionally freshly painted from ceilings to floors with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and an attached 1-car garage with direct access.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
26062 Via Viento
26062 Via Viento, Mission Viejo, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,700
3668 sqft
STUNNING ITALIAN INSPIRED home features X-Lg lot, Sparkg Pool/Spa, Entertain area, built-in BBQ Island. Professionally remodeled to the studs in 2009 w updated Elect/Plumb.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Mission Viejo, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mission Viejo apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

