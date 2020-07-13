/
apartments with pool
246 Apartments for rent in Mission Viejo, CA with pool
11 Units Available
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,711
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,808
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,202
965 sqft
This gated community has a two-story fitness center, pool and cabana-equipped spa. It's just steps away from the Shops at Dos Lagos and the Crossings at Corona. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
12 Units Available
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
850 sqft
Just blocks from Oso Viejo Community Park in Mission Viejo. Spacious units have patios and balconies. Tenants have use of a swimming pool, hot tub, tennis court and grill.
20 Units Available
Vista del Lago Apartments
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,816
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,093
1005 sqft
Nestled in a lush setting just minutes from award-winning schools Del Lago Elementary, Los Alisos Intermediate, and Trabuco High. Units features include laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Residents enjoy community with pool, tennis, and clubhouse.
19 Units Available
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,848
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,273
1179 sqft
Great location between Crown Valley Parkway and adjacent hospital, and Granada Park. Easy access to San Diego Freeway. Recently upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplaces.
19 Units Available
Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,845
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1125 sqft
Surrounded by greenery near Mission Viejo Golf Club. Stunning interiors with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fully furnished. On-site amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, concierge, pool and yoga. Pet-friendly.
14 Units Available
Madrid Apartments
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,899
1295 sqft
Contemporary apartments and townhomes with custom cabinetry and open layouts. Community amenities include a business center, fitness studio and resident clubhouse. Near the 241 Toll Road. Near hiking at O'Neill Regional Park.
3 Units Available
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,800
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
973 sqft
Community residents enjoy an on-site fitness center, garage parking, clubhouse, and resort-style pool. Apartments include a breakfast bar, plush carpeting, and granite countertops. Just minutes from The Shops at Mission Viejo and Cordova Park.
12 Units Available
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,703
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,844
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,183
960 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Marguerite Parkway, close to I-5. Units have laundry, Nest technology, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground and parking.
1 Unit Available
26956 Diamond
26956 Diamond, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1302 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 STORY CONDO/HUGE YARD - Hillcrest Village end unit, 2 story condo. 1302 sq.ft. No one above or below. Huge rear yard with mountain view. 2 bedroom and 2.5 baths. Both bedrooms up. Very large living room with fireplace.
1 Unit Available
26661 Dorothea
26661 Dorothea, Mission Viejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
2230 sqft
Spacious End Unit Condo on the Golf Course - VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.be/lN8kaTn1bWI Beautiful Spacious End Unit Condo In La Mancha Community. Incredible Golf Course and Saddle Back Mountain views! Perfect for watching July 4th Fireworks.
1 Unit Available
Alta Finisterra
23292 Copante
23292 Copante, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1375 sqft
Thoughtfully upgraded two-bedroom in the coveted gated community of Finisterra on the Green, directly across from Lake Mission Viejo.
1 Unit Available
26165 La Real
26165 La Real, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
473 sqft
CALL CHRIS MOORE FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING 949-463-8996. Upon entering this updated and remodeled upper end unit you will find an abundance of light, vaulted ceilings and beautiful newer flooring thru-out.
1 Unit Available
Pacific Hills
25612 Pacific Crest Drive
25612 Pacific Crest Drive, Mission Viejo, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,495
2971 sqft
Spectacular Pacific Hills Canyon Estate! This remarkable property is ideally located on one of the huge, private, coveted canyon lots, near the top of the hill.
1 Unit Available
Palmia
21658 Paseo Maravia
21658 Paseo Maravia, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1278 sqft
Located in the premier guard gated senior community of Palmia. Awesome one story featuring 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Open kitchen with eat in area. Large living/dining room with gas fireplace.
1 Unit Available
26582 Lucinda
26582 Lucinda, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1825 sqft
END UNIT, light, bright and cheery with southern exposure. Travertine floors throughout; newer carpet. Neutral tone paint. Large Upgraded Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances. Separate dining room. Living room with fireplace.
1 Unit Available
23262 La Mar
23262 La Mar, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2-1/2 Bath town home style condo with a premium location AND WITH A GARAGE AND A COVERED CARPORT WITH EXTRA STORAGE SPACE! Dual Master Suites, each with a private bath and walk-in closet! Guest half bath downstairs! Extra private
1 Unit Available
26586 Mambrino
26586 Mambrino, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1863 sqft
Fantastic tri level townhouse in fabulous location. Terrific location in quiet street.
1 Unit Available
California Court
244 California Court
244 California Court, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1111 sqft
END UNIT TOWNHOUSE IN THE BEAUTIFUL CALIFORNIA COURT! Enjoy an open floor plan home professionally freshly painted from ceilings to floors with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and an attached 1-car garage with direct access.
1 Unit Available
26062 Via Viento
26062 Via Viento, Mission Viejo, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,700
3668 sqft
STUNNING ITALIAN INSPIRED home features X-Lg lot, Sparkg Pool/Spa, Entertain area, built-in BBQ Island. Professionally remodeled to the studs in 2009 w updated Elect/Plumb.
1 Unit Available
Emerald Point
27406 Daffodil Pl
27406 Daffodil Pl, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,945
1221 sqft
Live in Luxury: Beautifully Upgraded Fully Furnished Townhome - This fully furnished townhome has 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, 1 Half Bathroom and a spacious patio making it a perfect sanctuary and a great space for entertaining At 1,221 square
1 Unit Available
Casta del Sol
23621 Via Garfias
23621 Via Garfias, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1538 sqft
Wonderful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home In Casta Del Sol of Mission Viejo - 55+ Wonderful single story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in exclusive guard gated Casta Del Sol of Mission Viejo. Large covered patio to enjoy the city lights & mountain views.
1 Unit Available
22498 Formentor
22498 Formentor, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1286 sqft
Absolutely a One-Of-A-Kind Location at the extreme northeast corner of the entire Mallorca tract... You are waterfront, not just for 90 degrees of the property, but for an amazing 180 degrees.
1 Unit Available
26972 Escondido Lane
26972 Escondido Lane, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,950
2771 sqft
This fully furnished, 3 bedroom 2 bath single-level stunner was recently updated. highlighting an awesome location. Resort like backyard with Oversized pool and Centrally located to SoCal attractions: 20+ minutes to Disneyland, beaches, and Legoland.
Results within 1 mile of Mission Viejo
106 Units Available
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$2,125
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,185
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1271 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
