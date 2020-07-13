Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM

246 Apartments for rent in Mission Viejo, CA with pool

Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,711
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,808
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,202
965 sqft
This gated community has a two-story fitness center, pool and cabana-equipped spa. It's just steps away from the Shops at Dos Lagos and the Crossings at Corona. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
12 Units Available
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
850 sqft
Just blocks from Oso Viejo Community Park in Mission Viejo. Spacious units have patios and balconies. Tenants have use of a swimming pool, hot tub, tennis court and grill.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
20 Units Available
Vista del Lago Apartments
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,816
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,093
1005 sqft
Nestled in a lush setting just minutes from award-winning schools Del Lago Elementary, Los Alisos Intermediate, and Trabuco High. Units features include laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Residents enjoy community with pool, tennis, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
19 Units Available
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,848
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,273
1179 sqft
Great location between Crown Valley Parkway and adjacent hospital, and Granada Park. Easy access to San Diego Freeway. Recently upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,845
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1125 sqft
Surrounded by greenery near Mission Viejo Golf Club. Stunning interiors with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fully furnished. On-site amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, concierge, pool and yoga. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
14 Units Available
Madrid Apartments
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,899
1295 sqft
Contemporary apartments and townhomes with custom cabinetry and open layouts. Community amenities include a business center, fitness studio and resident clubhouse. Near the 241 Toll Road. Near hiking at O'Neill Regional Park.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
3 Units Available
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,800
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
973 sqft
Community residents enjoy an on-site fitness center, garage parking, clubhouse, and resort-style pool. Apartments include a breakfast bar, plush carpeting, and granite countertops. Just minutes from The Shops at Mission Viejo and Cordova Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
12 Units Available
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,703
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,844
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,183
960 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Marguerite Parkway, close to I-5. Units have laundry, Nest technology, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground and parking.

1 of 72

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
26956 Diamond
26956 Diamond, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1302 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 STORY CONDO/HUGE YARD - Hillcrest Village end unit, 2 story condo. 1302 sq.ft. No one above or below. Huge rear yard with mountain view. 2 bedroom and 2.5 baths. Both bedrooms up. Very large living room with fireplace.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
26661 Dorothea
26661 Dorothea, Mission Viejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
2230 sqft
Spacious End Unit Condo on the Golf Course - VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.be/lN8kaTn1bWI Beautiful Spacious End Unit Condo In La Mancha Community. Incredible Golf Course and Saddle Back Mountain views! Perfect for watching July 4th Fireworks.

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Alta Finisterra
23292 Copante
23292 Copante, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1375 sqft
Thoughtfully upgraded two-bedroom in the coveted gated community of Finisterra on the Green, directly across from Lake Mission Viejo.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
26165 La Real
26165 La Real, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
473 sqft
CALL CHRIS MOORE FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING 949-463-8996. Upon entering this updated and remodeled upper end unit you will find an abundance of light, vaulted ceilings and beautiful newer flooring thru-out.

1 of 63

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Pacific Hills
25612 Pacific Crest Drive
25612 Pacific Crest Drive, Mission Viejo, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,495
2971 sqft
Spectacular Pacific Hills Canyon Estate! This remarkable property is ideally located on one of the huge, private, coveted canyon lots, near the top of the hill.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Palmia
21658 Paseo Maravia
21658 Paseo Maravia, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1278 sqft
Located in the premier guard gated senior community of Palmia. Awesome one story featuring 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Open kitchen with eat in area. Large living/dining room with gas fireplace.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
26582 Lucinda
26582 Lucinda, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1825 sqft
END UNIT, light, bright and cheery with southern exposure. Travertine floors throughout; newer carpet. Neutral tone paint. Large Upgraded Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances. Separate dining room. Living room with fireplace.

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
23262 La Mar
23262 La Mar, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2-1/2 Bath town home style condo with a premium location AND WITH A GARAGE AND A COVERED CARPORT WITH EXTRA STORAGE SPACE! Dual Master Suites, each with a private bath and walk-in closet! Guest half bath downstairs! Extra private

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
26586 Mambrino
26586 Mambrino, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1863 sqft
Fantastic tri level townhouse in fabulous location. Terrific location in quiet street.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
California Court
244 California Court
244 California Court, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1111 sqft
END UNIT TOWNHOUSE IN THE BEAUTIFUL CALIFORNIA COURT! Enjoy an open floor plan home professionally freshly painted from ceilings to floors with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and an attached 1-car garage with direct access.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
26062 Via Viento
26062 Via Viento, Mission Viejo, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,700
3668 sqft
STUNNING ITALIAN INSPIRED home features X-Lg lot, Sparkg Pool/Spa, Entertain area, built-in BBQ Island. Professionally remodeled to the studs in 2009 w updated Elect/Plumb.

1 of 22

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Emerald Point
27406 Daffodil Pl
27406 Daffodil Pl, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,945
1221 sqft
Live in Luxury: Beautifully Upgraded Fully Furnished Townhome - This fully furnished townhome has 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, 1 Half Bathroom and a spacious patio making it a perfect sanctuary and a great space for entertaining At 1,221 square

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Casta del Sol
23621 Via Garfias
23621 Via Garfias, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1538 sqft
Wonderful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home In Casta Del Sol of Mission Viejo - 55+ Wonderful single story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in exclusive guard gated Casta Del Sol of Mission Viejo. Large covered patio to enjoy the city lights & mountain views.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
22498 Formentor
22498 Formentor, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1286 sqft
Absolutely a One-Of-A-Kind Location at the extreme northeast corner of the entire Mallorca tract... You are waterfront, not just for 90 degrees of the property, but for an amazing 180 degrees.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
26972 Escondido Lane
26972 Escondido Lane, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,950
2771 sqft
This fully furnished, 3 bedroom 2 bath single-level stunner was recently updated. highlighting an awesome location. Resort like backyard with Oversized pool and Centrally located to SoCal attractions: 20+ minutes to Disneyland, beaches, and Legoland.
Results within 1 mile of Mission Viejo
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
106 Units Available
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$2,125
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,185
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1271 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.

