Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:16 AM

Saddleback Ranch

23150 Los Alisos Blvd · (949) 269-2555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23150 Los Alisos Blvd, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 035 · Avail. now

$1,605

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 248 · Avail. now

$1,680

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 206 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 995 sqft

Unit 288 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 995 sqft

Unit 027 · Avail. Aug 30

$2,070

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Saddleback Ranch.

Amenities

range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
You can have it all at Saddleback Ranch Apartments...after all, you deserve it! Nestled between the beauty of the lush Aliso Creek Corridor and majestic, secluded hills, Saddleback Ranch Apartments in Mission Viejo, CA is truly an exceptional apartment living experience and can be yours to enjoy! Our 38-acre community offers many unique amenities including running creeks, walking trails, numerous park and picnic areas and a bicycle trail which continues to Laguna Beach. With its close proximity to freeways, schools, and shopping, Saddleback Ranch Apartments has something to offer for every lifestyle. Our community offers spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes filled with features that will leave you with more time to relax. Ceiling fans, private patios or balconies, spacious walk-in closets, dishwashers and custom window coverings are just a few of the standard features you will find. These custom-quality residences are sure to please and inspire! Become a resident and gain access to all the wonderful community amenities and services we offer. Community features include 2 sparkling swimming pools, fitness center, tennis court, professional management, and more! Come home to Saddleback Ranch today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Saddleback Ranch have any available units?
Saddleback Ranch has 8 units available starting at $1,605 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
Is Saddleback Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
Saddleback Ranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Saddleback Ranch pet-friendly?
No, Saddleback Ranch is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does Saddleback Ranch offer parking?
No, Saddleback Ranch does not offer parking.
Does Saddleback Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
No, Saddleback Ranch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Saddleback Ranch have a pool?
No, Saddleback Ranch does not have a pool.
Does Saddleback Ranch have accessible units?
No, Saddleback Ranch does not have accessible units.
Does Saddleback Ranch have units with dishwashers?
No, Saddleback Ranch does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Saddleback Ranch have units with air conditioning?
No, Saddleback Ranch does not have units with air conditioning.
