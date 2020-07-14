Amenities

You can have it all at Saddleback Ranch Apartments...after all, you deserve it! Nestled between the beauty of the lush Aliso Creek Corridor and majestic, secluded hills, Saddleback Ranch Apartments in Mission Viejo, CA is truly an exceptional apartment living experience and can be yours to enjoy! Our 38-acre community offers many unique amenities including running creeks, walking trails, numerous park and picnic areas and a bicycle trail which continues to Laguna Beach. With its close proximity to freeways, schools, and shopping, Saddleback Ranch Apartments has something to offer for every lifestyle. Our community offers spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes filled with features that will leave you with more time to relax. Ceiling fans, private patios or balconies, spacious walk-in closets, dishwashers and custom window coverings are just a few of the standard features you will find. These custom-quality residences are sure to please and inspire! Become a resident and gain access to all the wonderful community amenities and services we offer. Community features include 2 sparkling swimming pools, fitness center, tennis court, professional management, and more! Come home to Saddleback Ranch today!