Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool gym bbq/grill internet access package receiving playground tennis court

Vista Del Lago is nestled in the heart of beautiful Mission Viejo. Our apartments feature accent walls, hard surface flooring and ceramic tiled fireplaces. Vista del Lago is just minutes from Lake Mission Viejo, with access to boating, fishing, free concerts and much more. We are a pet friendly community located just blocks away from award-winning schools: Del Lago Elementary, Los Alisos Intermediate and Trabuco High School.