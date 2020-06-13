/
cheap apartments
79 Cheap Apartments for rent in Mission Viejo, CA
Last updated June 13 at 06:44am
10 Units Available
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,720
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,827
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
960 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Marguerite Parkway, close to I-5. Units have laundry, Nest technology, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground and parking.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,693
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,808
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
965 sqft
This gated community has a two-story fitness center, pool and cabana-equipped spa. It's just steps away from the Shops at Dos Lagos and the Crossings at Corona. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Vista del Lago Apartments
12 Units Available
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,876
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
1005 sqft
Nestled in a lush setting just minutes from award-winning schools Del Lago Elementary, Los Alisos Intermediate, and Trabuco High. Units features include laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Residents enjoy community with pool, tennis, and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
11 Units Available
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
850 sqft
Just blocks from Oso Viejo Community Park in Mission Viejo. Spacious units have patios and balconies. Tenants have use of a swimming pool, hot tub, tennis court and grill.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
20 Units Available
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,902
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1179 sqft
Great location between Crown Valley Parkway and adjacent hospital, and Granada Park. Easy access to San Diego Freeway. Recently upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplaces.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,920
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1125 sqft
Surrounded by greenery near Mission Viejo Golf Club. Stunning interiors with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fully furnished. On-site amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, concierge, pool and yoga. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 10 at 08:05am
6 Units Available
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You can have it all at Saddleback Ranch Apartments...
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
6 Units Available
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,660
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
973 sqft
Community residents enjoy an on-site fitness center, garage parking, clubhouse, and resort-style pool. Apartments include a breakfast bar, plush carpeting, and granite countertops. Just minutes from The Shops at Mission Viejo and Cordova Park.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
26863 Jasper
26863 Jasper, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upstairs carriage unit with no one below . One large bedroom plus den. Upgraded with newer bathroom and kitchen with granite counter tops and refrigerator .Fireplace in the living room with wood floors. inside laundry room with washer and dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Mission Viejo
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
SAMLARC
10 Units Available
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,752
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,962
1218 sqft
Off Highway 241 and 261. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, updated appliances and hardwood floors. On-site features include gym, tennis court, pool and sauna. Pet-friendly property with in-unit laundry and car wash area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,700
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1154 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
44 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,810
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central Laguna Hills
30 Units Available
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,674
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1011 sqft
With The Orchard and Laguna Hills Mall only minutes from this community, there's very little residents have to drive for. The pet-friendly community has a beautiful pool and gym. Units feature fireplaces and private patios/balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Rancho de los Alisos
13 Units Available
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,729
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
900 sqft
Within walking distance of Regency Park and a short drive to shopping and major freeways. One- and two-bedroom apartments with high-end finishes like hardwood floors, fireplaces, and granite counters. Pool, gym, and basketball court.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Rancho de los Alisos
27 Units Available
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
971 sqft
Beautiful views and newly renovated apartments, offering gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, expansive decks and so much more. The property is landscaped, complementing two pools -- one of which is open year-round.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central Laguna Hills
15 Units Available
Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,919
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,327
1110 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Pool with private cabanas. Residents have access to gym, clubhouse, courtyard, hot tub and pool table. Fire pit and BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,883
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,321
1159 sqft
This modern community offers resort-like amenities including a pool and spa, and its Rooftop Open-Aire Lounge. Views of the Saddleback Mountains from many homes. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Lake Forest
1 Unit Available
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near convenient transportation routes, including S18. All units are spacious and feature amenities such as walk-in closets and fireplaces. Community is pet-friendly and has a car wash area and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
13 Via Ermitas
13 Via Ermitas, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
700 sqft
Gorgeous ground floor, single story condo looks like a model home. Quiet location backs to tree-lined green belt leading to Tijeras Creek Golf Course. Patio with natural gas BBQ and outdoor storage closet.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
868 Avenida Sevilla #B
868 Avenida Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1010 sqft
Laguna Woods GEM! End unit Casa Linda located near Aliso Creek. NO STAIRS if you park on the street. Drenched in natural light, this lovely home is ready for you to move right in. Freshly painted and spotlessly clean! .
Last updated March 15 at 07:16pm
1 Unit Available
170 Avenida Majorca
170 Avenida Majorca, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED-6-10 MONTH LEASE. Lovely 2 bedroom/1 bathroom, furnished single story for lease. Enjoy all the amenities of Laguna Woods Village. This is in a quiet, private location with no one above or below.
Results within 5 miles of Mission Viejo
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,916
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,358
1190 sqft
Newly updated homes in a community with a basketball court and pool. Hike at nearby Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Have easy access to I-5 and the Pacific Coast Highway. Minutes from the ocean.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
59 Units Available
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1188 sqft
Located near shops and restaurants, with Aliso and Woods Canyon Wilderness Park nearby. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature air conditioning, granite counters, and all kitchen appliances. Community amenities include clubhouse, gym, pool, and internet cafe.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
25 Units Available
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,898
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,433
1174 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers access to clubhouse, fire pit, pool, gym and hot tub. Conveniently located close to beach and shopping.
