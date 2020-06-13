Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:15 AM

246 Apartments for rent in Mission Viejo, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ...
1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:44am
10 Units Available
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,720
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,827
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
960 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Marguerite Parkway, close to I-5. Units have laundry, Nest technology, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground and parking.
1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,693
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,808
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
965 sqft
This gated community has a two-story fitness center, pool and cabana-equipped spa. It's just steps away from the Shops at Dos Lagos and the Crossings at Corona. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Vista del Lago Apartments
12 Units Available
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,876
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
1005 sqft
Nestled in a lush setting just minutes from award-winning schools Del Lago Elementary, Los Alisos Intermediate, and Trabuco High. Units features include laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Residents enjoy community with pool, tennis, and clubhouse.
1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
Madrid Apartments
13 Units Available
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,899
1295 sqft
Contemporary apartments and townhomes with custom cabinetry and open layouts. Community amenities include a business center, fitness studio and resident clubhouse. Near the 241 Toll Road. Near hiking at O'Neill Regional Park.
1 of 53

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
6 Units Available
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,660
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
973 sqft
Community residents enjoy an on-site fitness center, garage parking, clubhouse, and resort-style pool. Apartments include a breakfast bar, plush carpeting, and granite countertops. Just minutes from The Shops at Mission Viejo and Cordova Park.
1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
11 Units Available
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
850 sqft
Just blocks from Oso Viejo Community Park in Mission Viejo. Spacious units have patios and balconies. Tenants have use of a swimming pool, hot tub, tennis court and grill.
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
21 Units Available
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,902
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1179 sqft
Great location between Crown Valley Parkway and adjacent hospital, and Granada Park. Easy access to San Diego Freeway. Recently upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplaces.
1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,920
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1125 sqft
Surrounded by greenery near Mission Viejo Golf Club. Stunning interiors with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fully furnished. On-site amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, concierge, pool and yoga. Pet-friendly.

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Oso Valley Greenbelt
1 Unit Available
28101 Amargon
28101 Amargon, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2036 sqft
Entertainer’s dream home, ideally perched above the neighborhood on a single loaded street taking advantage gorgeous panoramic city lights views, highly upgraded, and blessed with an expansive well-designed floor plan.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
27688 Aquamarine Unit 134
27688 Aquamarine, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1206 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED "HILLCREST VILLAGE" CONDOMINIUM HOME WITH GARAGE - Newly remodeled 2 story condo in desirable "Hillcrest Village" community. 2 bedrooms/2 baths. 1206 sq.ft. (per assessor). Large living room with cozy fireplace.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26661 Dorothea
26661 Dorothea, Mission Viejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
2230 sqft
26661 Dorothea Available 07/01/20 Spacious End Unit Condo on the Golf Course - VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.be/lN8kaTn1bWI Beautiful Spacious End Unit Condo In La Mancha Community.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26186 Buscador
26186 Buscador, Mission Viejo, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,875
2523 sqft
Beautiful Mission Viejo Home! - Spacious home in Mission Viejo featuring 5bdrm and 3 full baths, 2 fireplaces, laundry hookups downstairs, newer carpet, vaulted ceilings, fenced rear yard with covered patio.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
California Court
1 Unit Available
244 California Court
244 California Court, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1111 sqft
END UNIT TOWNHOUSE IN THE BEAUTIFUL CALIFORNIA COURT! Enjoy an open floor plan home professionally freshly painted from ceilings to floors with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and an attached 1-car garage with direct access.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
22496 Manacor
22496 Manacor, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1454 sqft
FOREVER VIEWS...

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Pacific Hills
1 Unit Available
27130 S Ridge Drive
27130 South Ridge Drive, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
3504 sqft
Beautiful home with a gorgeous view!! This perfect home features 3 bedrooms and a downstairs office that can be used as a fourth bedroom, 4 bathrooms and three car garage with epoxy flooring and built in cabinets.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
21931 Ontur
21931 Ontur, Mission Viejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
2525 sqft
Beautifully updated 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home on interior single loaded street. With beautiful patio cover/master deck you can enjoy the amazing sunsets! The kitchen boasts upgraded cabinets and granite counter tops.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Palm Gardens
1 Unit Available
21881 Southgate
21881 Southgate, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1543 sqft
Exceptional opportunity to lease in the Mission Viejo community of "Coral Gardens"!! Awesome large end unit has a wrap-around patio, with direct, private access to the community green belt, and no one above or below!! Light and bright, open and

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Casta del Sol
1 Unit Available
27715 Via Granados
27715 Via Granados, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1472 sqft
Welcome home to Casta Del Sol 55+ living. This Narciso model is located in a serene and private setting with hedge and greenbelt and is an end unit. Enter from tiled front porch into hallway with sunlight tube giving light without heat.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
22498 Formentor
22498 Formentor, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1286 sqft
Absolutely a One-Of-A-Kind Location at the extreme northeast corner of the entire Mallorca tract... You are waterfront, not just for 90 degrees of the property, but for an amazing 180 degrees.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Palmia
1 Unit Available
21658 Paseo Maravia
21658 Paseo Maravia, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1278 sqft
Located in the premier guard gated senior community of Palmia. Awesome one story featuring 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Open kitchen with eat in area. Large living/dining room with gas fireplace.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
26576 El Toboso
26576 El Toboso, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1739 sqft
Okay, here's a great 2 bedroom with giant loft that could serve as third bedroom or game room, teen room, office or whatever suits your needs. Master is en suite with double vanity, walk in closet, high ceilings and slider access to green belt.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
27772 Deya
27772 Deya, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1781 sqft
This is resort style living at its very best! Located on a hill with stunning views of Lake Mission Viejo, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath executive quality townhouse is just the place to call home ...

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
27865 Ameno
27865 Ameno, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1454 sqft
COMFORTABLE PENTHOUSE WITH PANORAMIC VIEWS OF MOUNTAINS, HILLS AND CITY LIGHTS!! Enjoy the desireable, gate guarded community of Mallorca conveniently located on the west coast of Lake Mission Viejo where you can participate in the advantages of

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
California Terrace
1 Unit Available
216 Valley View
216 Valley View Terrace, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1177 sqft
Welcome to this exceptionally private end unit. Beautifully remodeled with a good sized patio that back against a lush hillside for entertaining. Vaulted ceiling with gorgeous wood tiles throughout the downstairs.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Mission Viejo, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Mission Viejo renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

