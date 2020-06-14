Apartment List
116 Apartments for rent in Mission Viejo, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mission Viejo renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and s...
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Vista del Lago Apartments
13 Units Available
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,871
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,043
1005 sqft
Nestled in a lush setting just minutes from award-winning schools Del Lago Elementary, Los Alisos Intermediate, and Trabuco High. Units features include laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Residents enjoy community with pool, tennis, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,693
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,808
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
965 sqft
This gated community has a two-story fitness center, pool and cabana-equipped spa. It's just steps away from the Shops at Dos Lagos and the Crossings at Corona. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
19 Units Available
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,902
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,348
1179 sqft
Great location between Crown Valley Parkway and adjacent hospital, and Granada Park. Easy access to San Diego Freeway. Recently upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
$
Madrid Apartments
14 Units Available
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,899
1295 sqft
Contemporary apartments and townhomes with custom cabinetry and open layouts. Community amenities include a business center, fitness studio and resident clubhouse. Near the 241 Toll Road. Near hiking at O'Neill Regional Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
19 Units Available
Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,920
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1125 sqft
Surrounded by greenery near Mission Viejo Golf Club. Stunning interiors with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fully furnished. On-site amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, concierge, pool and yoga. Pet-friendly.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Pacific Knolls
1 Unit Available
20 Montgomery
20 Montgomery, Mission Viejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1780 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath family home, on one of the friendliest cul-de-sacs, in highly desired Pacific Hills. This home is walking distance to Fieldcrest Park, basketball courts and soccer fields.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Auburn Ridge
1 Unit Available
26712 Baronet
26712 Baronet, Mission Viejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2108 sqft
Fantastic Opportunity to lease this upgraded and gorgeous Auburn Ridge home with 3 car garage and epoxy floors.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
26863 Jasper
26863 Jasper, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upstairs carriage unit with no one below . One large bedroom plus den. Upgraded with newer bathroom and kitchen with granite counter tops and refrigerator .Fireplace in the living room with wood floors. inside laundry room with washer and dryer.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
21931 Ontur
21931 Ontur, Mission Viejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
2525 sqft
Beautifully updated 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home on interior single loaded street. With beautiful patio cover/master deck you can enjoy the amazing sunsets! The kitchen boasts upgraded cabinets and granite counter tops.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Palm Gardens
1 Unit Available
28045 Blandings
28045 Blandings, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1191 sqft
This beautifully upgraded California Colony home located in best location in the neighborhood. This home has a spacious floor plan with beautiful hardwood flooring throughout downstairs and the bathrooms.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
27772 Deya
27772 Deya, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1781 sqft
This is resort style living at its very best! Located on a hill with stunning views of Lake Mission Viejo, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath executive quality townhouse is just the place to call home ...

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
26824 Turquoise
26824 Turquoise, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1206 sqft
Upper level home with living room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom, and master bedroom downstairs; secondary bedroom and bathroom are upstairs. Updated two bedrooms and two bathrooms with approximately 1,200 square feet in Hillcrest Village.

1 of 28

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
Quail Run
1 Unit Available
35 Hawk
35 Hawk Hl, Mission Viejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,150
2620 sqft
You're going to love living in this impressive,generously appointed home in the Gated community. 4 bedrooms & a large bonus room +3Bath, great location backing to O'Neil Regional park.
Results within 1 mile of Mission Viejo
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Rancho de los Alisos
12 Units Available
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,729
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
900 sqft
Within walking distance of Regency Park and a short drive to shopping and major freeways. One- and two-bedroom apartments with high-end finishes like hardwood floors, fireplaces, and granite counters. Pool, gym, and basketball court.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
SAMLARC
11 Units Available
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,752
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,957
1218 sqft
Off Highway 241 and 261. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, updated appliances and hardwood floors. On-site features include gym, tennis court, pool and sauna. Pet-friendly property with in-unit laundry and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Central Laguna Hills
30 Units Available
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,674
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1011 sqft
With The Orchard and Laguna Hills Mall only minutes from this community, there's very little residents have to drive for. The pet-friendly community has a beautiful pool and gym. Units feature fireplaces and private patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
42 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,860
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
22 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,695
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1154 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Central Laguna Hills
13 Units Available
Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,949
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,502
1110 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Pool with private cabanas. Residents have access to gym, clubhouse, courtyard, hot tub and pool table. Fire pit and BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
54 Units Available
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,974
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,053
1162 sqft
Rising above the Laguna Niguel skyline, we invite you to experience blu. Our luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer inspiring spaces where every element has been tailored by you, for you.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
33398 Paseo El Lazo
33398 Paseo El Lazo, Laguna Niguel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2068 sqft
Pacifica San Juan's newly built community. The Cove. Largest floor plan with 4 bedrooms plus a loft including downstairs bedroom and full bath. Open Concept Great Room with large kitchen with island with seating, Quartz counter tops.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho de los Alisos
1 Unit Available
26626 Rosepath
26626 Rosepath, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1008 sqft
Wonderful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo with Loft! - Take a look with this amazing 3D virtual tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=orLYRBeMK5R Check out this fun video tour! https://youtu.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
55 Tierra Seguro
55 Tierra Seguro, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1241 sqft
A must see! - This is a stunning condominium, int the heart of Rancho Santa Margarita (in the community of Tierra Seguro) It has vaulted ceilings with a wonderful skylight that gives the home a bright and spacious fell.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
114 Encantado
114 Encantado Canyon, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1511 sqft
Light bright and open floor plan with cathedral ceilings. Home will have wood floors downstairs carpet upstairs. New stainless steel appliances. Property has rear patio yard with no one adjoining in rear looking into your patio or windows.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Mission Viejo, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mission Viejo renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

