Manhattan Beach, CA
4404 The Strand
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:07 AM

4404 The Strand

4404 the Strand · No Longer Available
Location

4404 the Strand, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
pool table
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
garage
media room
This 3 bed/3 bath contemporary beachfront duplex features panoramic views and endless entertaining space. On the main level you will find all three bedrooms, including the master suite complete with floor to ceiling windows, fireplace, wine fridge, and private deck. Also included in the master suite is a custom walk-in closet and master bath with walk-in shower, separate toilet, and dual sinks. Above the master, and still with ocean views, is a loft area/rec room complete with a pool table and arcade games.
The first level offers a media/theatre room complete with A/V system, bath, formal dining room, kitchen, and living room with accordion doors leading out to the large stone patio, perfect for indoor/outdoor living.
The kitchen is fully equipped with range, double ovens, wine fridge, wet bar, and much more.

Amenities also includes a washer/dryer, A/C, and 3 car garage with moped/golf cart spaces and extra storage room.

Enjoy beachfront living as well as all of the dining, shopping, and entertainment Manhattan Beach has to offer right out your door!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4404 The Strand have any available units?
4404 The Strand doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 4404 The Strand have?
Some of 4404 The Strand's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4404 The Strand currently offering any rent specials?
4404 The Strand isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4404 The Strand pet-friendly?
No, 4404 The Strand is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 4404 The Strand offer parking?
Yes, 4404 The Strand does offer parking.
Does 4404 The Strand have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4404 The Strand offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4404 The Strand have a pool?
No, 4404 The Strand does not have a pool.
Does 4404 The Strand have accessible units?
No, 4404 The Strand does not have accessible units.
Does 4404 The Strand have units with dishwashers?
No, 4404 The Strand does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4404 The Strand have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4404 The Strand has units with air conditioning.
