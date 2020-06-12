/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:29 PM
160 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Manhattan Beach, CA
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Tree Section
1 Unit Available
3016 Walnut Avenue
3016 Walnut Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
This Beautiful MB Tree Section Home has 4 bedrooms plus a large office with closet and built-ins that could be used as a 5th bedroom.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Manhattan Village
1 Unit Available
16 Monterey Court
16 Monterey Ct, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1972 sqft
Gorgeous Plan 4 end unit nestled in private and prestigious Manhattan Beach Village! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath plus separate loft office which can also be used as play area or TV room.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
225 13th St
225 13th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
Available 07/15/20 Want to live at the beach? 4B/4B walkstreet home - Property Id: 292310 This beautiful 3 story home with 4 beds/4 baths is a 2 minute walk from the beach & surfing, MB pier, the Strand for walks/runs/biking, restaurants,
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1 Unit Available
1116 18th Street
1116 18th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
1116 18th Street Available 06/20/20 Life's a Beach...
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hill Section
1 Unit Available
864 3rd Street
864 3rd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
864 3rd Street Available 06/15/20 Ocean View 5 bedroom home in Manhattan Beach Hill Section - Step up to luxury in this immaculate 5 bed, 4 1/2 bathroom Hill Section home which features panoramic ocean views from Catalina to Malibu, vaulted, beamed
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tree Section
1 Unit Available
3613 Walnut Avenue
3613 Walnut Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
Exquisite Tree Section Home - Stunning 4 bed, 4 1/2 bath home in the exclusive Tree Section of Manhattan Beach with all the modern yet classic upgrades throughout.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
204 15th Place
204 15th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
1957 sqft
OCEAN VIEW FURNISHED TOWNHOME IN THE HEART OF MANHATTAN BEACH! - Totally updated 3-bed, 3.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1 Unit Available
1716 Second Street
1716 2nd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
Newly remodeled. New kitchen granite counters all new appliances. All new baths with vessel sinks and new marble floors. New stone floors downstairs. New wood floors upstairs. Very high ceilings and 32 windows. Walk to all MB schools and beach.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Tree Section
1 Unit Available
626 17th Street
626 17th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
Charming ranch style home located on a cul-de-sac on Martyrs Hill. This home is just six blocks to the beach and walking distance to town, shops and restaurants.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
1807 Highland Avenue
1807 North Highland Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1493 sqft
Fabulous Manhattan Beach single family home steps to the sand. This fully remodeled home features 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms with ocean views. The Spanish style with bougainvillea greets you.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
304 11th Street
304 11th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
Modern beauty and ocean views meet in this warm and inviting spacious contemporary townhome. Enjoy the beach breezes and sunsets from the over-sized deck.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
232 2nd Street
232 2nd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,750
2020 sqft
Fantastic single family home on a highly sought South Manhattan walk street corner lot. Light & bright interiors throughout. Panoramic, whitewater ocean views from the living space.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1 Unit Available
1130 10th Street
1130 10th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
Beautiful four bedroom, four bath townhome ideally located close to award-winning schools, freeway, restaurants, shopping and more! Nook off kitchen is perfect for an in-home office.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
232 16th Place
232 16th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,600
1455 sqft
Perfect Beach Home. Located in wonderful downtown Manhattan Beach. One block to beach, shops and restaurants. Park your car, no need to drive anywhere! All three bedrooms are spacious plus there is a big den/family room.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
304 7th Street
304 7th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
The soothing blue tones of this impeccably designed beach home bring to mind a treasured piece of sea glass, plucked from the shores of the beautiful coast. This 4-bed 3.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Tree Section
1 Unit Available
750 27th Street
750 27th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1550 sqft
This charming tree section home is located in a great location & is a must-see! This home has hardwood floors throughout, a great yard, and an extra office/den area.
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
233 6th Street
233 6th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
Ocean view property on a walk street in the highly sought-after SOUTH end of Manhattan Beach. Walk to Robinson Elementary School, downtown Manhattan Beach, Pier, shops and restaurants. Only 2 blocks from the beach surf and sand.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
200 21st Street
200 21st Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
1845 sqft
Located in the Sand Section of Manhattan Beach, this gorgeous Spanish Revival home is an extraordinary beach oasis.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
225 Rosecrans Ave
225 Rosecrans Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
1100 sqft
Do not miss your opportunity to live a block from the beach! This recently remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath El Porto home is a total dream, complete with a private front deck with Ocean Views and direct access to your personal one car garage with
1 of 54
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
417 Bayview Drive
417 North Bay View Drive, Manhattan Beach, CA
This 5 bed, 4.5 bath property is located in the very desirable south end Sand section, just steps to the beach and a short walk to downtown Manhattan Beach! New paint and refinished hardwood floors.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
333 9th Street
333 9th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2590 sqft
Beautiful custom home located on one of the most desirable flat walk streets in south Manhattan Beach. This home is a short walk to parks, schools, the beach and the famous Manhattan Beach Pier with its many surrounding restaurants and shops.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1 Unit Available
1731 3rd Street
1731 3rd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
This elegant home was custom built in 2010. 4 bedrooms (all on 2nd floor), 3.5 bathrooms, 2 family rooms. Hickory finished hardwood floors through the house, custom cherry cabinets, granite counters, lot of closet spaces.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Hill Section
1 Unit Available
1023 8th Street
1023 8th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,300
1567 sqft
This rare one story 3 bdrm, 2 bath home has been impeccably maintained, has an incredible yard and is a wonderful family home.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
215 PL S POINSETTIA
215 18th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
1650 sqft
COMPLETELY TURNKEY! 100% NON-SMOKING BUILDING! Move right in! WALKERS PARADISE! Near The Grove, Pan Pacific Park, El Coyote, Whole Foods, LACMA, Sugarfish, Trader Joe's & more! Stunning 1936 ground floor unit Minutes from shopping, grocery
