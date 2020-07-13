316 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Manhattan Beach, CA

/
Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
2 Units Available
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
This property has recently undergone a top to bottom remodel, receiving a fresh and modern makeover inside and out! Each unit has been meticulously updated with contemporary finishes including: white shaker cabinets, grey quartz countertops, white
Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1803 Manhattan Beach Boulevard
1803 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,492
750 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 1803 Manhattan Beach Blvd #4, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 - Move in Special: Call for Details - Rent: $2,492 Per Month - Deposit: $2,600 -
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1116 18th Street
1116 18th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,650
1500 sqft
Life's a Beach... - Reimagined beach house with attention to detail - From the smooth white stucco exterior and landscaped grounds to the rich hardwood floors throughout, accented with high quality finishes and great natural lighting.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1836 12th Street 1
1836 12th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
**GREAT LOCATION** 2 Bedrooms + 1 Bath - Property Id: 302359 Downstairs 2 Bedrooms + 1 Bath 1836 12th St.
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
200 15th Street B
200 15th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
950 sqft
NEW ON THE MARKET!---Unfurnished- 200 15th Street, Unit B X Manhattan Avenue. Entrance is on Manhattan Avenue---AVAILABLE: July 14, 2020 Peek a Boo Ocean View....Immaculate Condition Interior and Exterior....
Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1801 Manhattan Beach Boulevard
1801 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,396
700 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 1801 Manhattan Beach Blvd #2, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 - Move in Special: Call for Details - Rent: $2,396 Per Month - Deposit: $2,600 -
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Manhattan Village
23 LaFayette Court
23 Lafayette Court, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
1937 sqft
Plan "4" Court Home, Newer Kitchen, with Breakfast Nook and large Dining Room. New wood like Floors are throughout this very light home. This plan has a large Master suite with a walk in closet.
Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
3408 Manhattan Avenue - 1
3408 North Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,100
1100 sqft
Live in Manhattan Beach in this luxe apartment. Admire this ocean view! A walkers paradise just steps to the beach, coffee shops, restaurants and shopping.
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
408 6th Street
408 6th St, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$9,500
2550 sqft
Fabulous walk street property just a few blocks to the sand perfect for a family, or a group of friends, who want prime location but also want privacy.
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
225 Rosecrans Ave
225 Rosecrans Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,150
1100 sqft
Do not miss your opportunity to live a block from the beach! This recently remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath El Porto home is a total dream, complete with a private front deck with Ocean Views and direct access to your personal one car garage with
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
215 PL S POINSETTIA
215 18th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
1650 sqft
COMPLETELY TURNKEY! 100% NON-SMOKING BUILDING! Move right in! WALKERS PARADISE! Near The Grove, Pan Pacific Park, El Coyote, Whole Foods, LACMA, Sugarfish, Trader Joe's & more! Stunning 1936 ground floor unit Minutes from shopping, grocery
Last updated July 13 at 02:42am
8 Units Available
Hermosa Beach
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
$2,150
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,367
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location within walking distance of beach, marina, shopping, and restaurants. Studio, one, and two-bedroom units, all with patio/balconies, hardwood floor, and granite counters. Clubhouse and pool. Small dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,774
538 sqft
Along the stunning Pacific Ocean you find North Redondo Beach in the South Bay region of Los Angeles where you'll enjoy comfortable beach living at Sea Air Apartments in Redondo Beach, CA.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
Contact for Availability
North Redondo Beach
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2003 Rockefeller Ln in Redondo Beach, CA is ready to be your home. The location of this community is at 2003 Rockefeller Ln. in the 90278 area of Redondo Beach. The leasing team is ready to help you find the perfect place to live.
Last updated July 13 at 03:03am
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
2103 Carnegie Lane - 4D
2103 Carnegie Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1250 sqft
Easy freeway access and conveniently located near many shops and restaurants including the South Bay Galleria Mall, Blue Salt Fish Grill, and Starbucks. 2 blocks away from Birney Elementary School.
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
1918 Bataan Road
1918 Bataan Road, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1023 sqft
Recently Remodeled two bedroom town home. Side by Side Refrigerator, new microwave oven, Great outdoor space on a spacious private patio. New carpet fresh paint new counter tops.
Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
2206 AVIATION Way
2206 Aviation Way, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Charming and Spacious Townhome. Bright, Open Floor Plan with High Vaulted Ceilings in living room. Granite Counter tops in Kitchen and Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout.
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Holly Glen - Del Aire
5552 Palm Drive
5552 Palm Drive, Hawthorne, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,750
2187 sqft
EXCELLENT SOUTH BAY LOCATION! This fully-detached four bedroom, three-story townhome provides plenty of space to relax with friends and family! An impressive and open concept kitchen, with stainless-steel appliances, living/ dining area are located
Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
3006 Green Lane
3006 Green Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
2600 sqft
3006 Green Lane Available 05/05/20 Beautiful 4-bed, 2.5-bath home in North Redondo - Available as soon as 5/5/2020, 3-6 month lease being offered. Rare single family, 2-story residence in a wonderful North Redondo neighborhood.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
1701 Goodman Ave
1701 Goodman Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom House for rent! - Available Now! Home features... Desirable corner location provides lots of light. Open concept floor plan with Kitchen, Dining, Living and 1/2 Bath on ground floor with central air.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5439 Marine Ave
5439 Marine Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2080 sqft
5439 Marine Ave Available 08/15/20 4ba/3.5ba large house in gated community - Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/JqJ1aU_WAUI 4ba/3.5ba large house in gated community.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
15 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1327 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Patio or balcony and 24-hour laundry facilities. Hot tub, clubhouse, pool and gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 02:42am
9 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,647
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,194
1095 sqft
Within easy reach of Dockweiler Beach. Spacious apartment layouts featuring private balconies and open kitchens with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Community offers a dog park, Junior Olympic-sized swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 02:42am
16 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,605
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,752
873 sqft
Close to Loyola Marymount University and the El Segundo business corridor. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with modern amenities, including cable TV. Communal Wi-Fi lounge, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
