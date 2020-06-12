/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:53 PM
109 Furnished Apartments for rent in Manhattan Beach, CA
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
204 15th Place
204 15th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
1957 sqft
OCEAN VIEW FURNISHED TOWNHOME IN THE HEART OF MANHATTAN BEACH! - Totally updated 3-bed, 3.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
205 38th Pl
205 38th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
Studio
$1,750
400 sqft
NEWER, LUXURIOUS, FULLY FURNISHED STUDIO APARTMENT W/ 1-CAR DRIVEWAY PARKING & SMALL PATIO JUST 100 YARDS TO BEACH, EASTON GYM & NEXT TO NORTH MB/EL PORTO SHOPS! - PROPERTY FEATURES STUDIO / 1BA - FULLY FURNISHED Approx.
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
1807 Highland Avenue
1807 North Highland Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1493 sqft
Fabulous Manhattan Beach single family home steps to the sand. This fully remodeled home features 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms with ocean views. The Spanish style with bougainvillea greets you.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
304 7th Street
304 7th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
2540 sqft
The soothing blue tones of this impeccably designed beach home bring to mind a treasured piece of sea glass, plucked from the shores of the beautiful coast. This 4-bed 3.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
1613 Highland Avenue
1613 North Highland Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
Studio
$2,000
400 sqft
Here is the furnished studio you have been looking for in the ultimate location. Only a few blocks away from all the shops and restaurants that downtown Manhattan Beach has to offer and the beach is less than two blocks away.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
200 21st Street
200 21st Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
1845 sqft
Located in the Sand Section of Manhattan Beach, this gorgeous Spanish Revival home is an extraordinary beach oasis.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
218 16th PL Place
218 16th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,200
650 sqft
Furnished Manhattan Beach rear unit with an ocean view, walking distance to downtown and only two blocks from the beach. This bright and airy apartment has a stacked washer and dryer as well as a parking space. Cable and direct TV are included.
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
215 PL S POINSETTIA
215 18th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
1650 sqft
COMPLETELY TURNKEY! 100% NON-SMOKING BUILDING! Move right in! WALKERS PARADISE! Near The Grove, Pan Pacific Park, El Coyote, Whole Foods, LACMA, Sugarfish, Trader Joe's & more! Stunning 1936 ground floor unit Minutes from shopping, grocery
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
2110 Ocean Drive
2110 Ocean Drive, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$16,500
2100 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Property can be rented on a monthly basis. Terms are negotiable. Location, location, location. This 4 bed, 3.5 bath is steps from the Manhattan Beach Strand and ocean. This beach tropical design home boasts an expansive 450 sq.ft.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hill Section
1 Unit Available
514 Manhattan Beach Boulevard
514 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1798 sqft
Fully Furnished Townhome in Downtown M.B. 3 Story unit in 8-unit building. 2-car Garage Parking. Includes all linens and kitchenware. Hardwood floors on top floor, tile floors in baths and carpet in bedrooms.
1 of 59
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
465 32nd Street
465 32nd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,750
4200 sqft
Absolutely beautiful, remodeled FULLY FURNISHED home located on the best street in the Manhattan Beach Sand Section. Located on a quiet cul-du-sac, this open concept home measures 4200 sq. feet with very spacious rooms and lots of natural light.
1 of 67
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hill Section
1 Unit Available
865 3rd Street
865 3rd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
4372 sqft
This stately home in the coveted Hill Section of Manhattan Beach is a multi-level four-bedroom, five-bath furnished wonder with over-the-top amenities and gorgeous panoramic ocean views.
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
132 2nd Street
132 2nd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$22,500
4092 sqft
Occupancy available September 2020. OCEAN VIEW MANHATTAN BEACH WALK STREET located in the 100 block of the Sand Section.
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
622 The Strand
622 The Strand, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
1110 sqft
This iconic single-family home is located on what is arguably the best corner strand location in Manhattan Beach. Under new ownership and recently remodeled, this home is available for terms from 1 month to 2 years, furnished or unfurnished.
1 of 67
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Tree Section
1 Unit Available
616 17th Street
616 17th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$14,000
3460 sqft
This coastal traditional home sits on a large lot on one of the most desirable streets in the American Martyrs Tree Section. Located on a cul-de-sac, this home is a short walk to parks, schools, the beach and the MB Pier.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
425 19th Street
425 19th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,100
3000 sqft
Enjoy this perfectly located furnished modern Townhome. The great room on the top floor includes a fireplace, eating area, an open kitchen and balcony all with south facing views over Live Oak Park.
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1 Unit Available
1227 2nd Street
1227 2nd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3246 sqft
Visually stunning, this furnished home makes an architectural statement with its bright, open spaces, and soaring tongue & groove ceiling with sky lights.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hill Section
1 Unit Available
604 Manhattan Beach Boulevard
604 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,950
1603 sqft
FURNISHED Short or Long term rental, AC units in all bedrooms and great room. Walk to Downtown and the Beach. Architecturally stunning townhouse, located a short walk from the sand, surf, restaurants and shopping in downtown Manhattan Beach.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1 Unit Available
1550 5th Street
1550 5th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$11,500
5964 sqft
This spacious Cape Cod Executive Home is located on a large 50 X 150 lot on perhaps the best street in East Manhattan Beach! At nearly 6,000 square feet, this newer Doug Leach designed 5 bedroom, 6 bath home has all the bells and whistles you’d
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
1304 The Strand
1304 The Strand, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1360 sqft
Situated on The Strand in Manhattan Beach, this one level condo offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Home overlooks the beach with panoramic views of Palos Verdes, Malibu, Catalina, the pier and endless views of the Pacific Ocean.
1 of 25
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Tree Section
1 Unit Available
524 14th Street
524 14th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,500
2539 sqft
“Manhattan Beach Beauty” Tastefully remodeled, FULLY FURNISHED home with high-end finishes throughout and… AIR CONDITIONING!! Located on one of the best streets in Manhattan Beach with over 2500 SF, 4-bedrooms (Cal King, 3-bathrooms and 4-car
1 of 10
Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
320 26th Street - Casa de Anna Lower
320 26th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,800
WALK STREET UNIT WITH SPACIOUS PRIVATE PATIO! - Situated on a quiet walk street near downtown Manhattan Beach, this furnished,1-bed, 1-bath lower unit offers an ideal vacation spot for a family of 2-4.
1 of 19
Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
319 25th Place - Blue Horizon Upper Unit
319 25th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,800
319 25th Place - Blue Horizon Upper Unit Available 06/26/19 A QUIET AND RELAXING MANHATTAN BEACH GETAWAY, FURNISHED! - You`ll feel right at home in this beachy, furnished upper unit with hardwood floors and cozy fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Manhattan Beach
1 of 49
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
27 16th Street
27 16th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
3220 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL Furnished home 3 houses to beach and the World-famous Strand. This ocean view house is designed in Southwestern shades of turquoise, terra cotta, with colorful indigenous artwork and crafts from cultures around the world.
