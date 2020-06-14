Apartment List
114 Apartments for rent in Manhattan Beach, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Manhattan Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean a... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
Eastside Manhattan Beach
2 Units Available
1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
This property has recently undergone a top to bottom remodel, receiving a fresh and modern makeover inside and out! Each unit has been meticulously updated with contemporary finishes including: white shaker cabinets, grey quartz countertops, white

Sand Section
1 Unit Available
205 38th Pl
205 38th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
Studio
$1,750
400 sqft
NEWER, LUXURIOUS, FULLY FURNISHED STUDIO APARTMENT W/ 1-CAR DRIVEWAY PARKING & SMALL PATIO JUST 100 YARDS TO BEACH, EASTON GYM & NEXT TO NORTH MB/EL PORTO SHOPS! - PROPERTY FEATURES STUDIO / 1BA - FULLY FURNISHED Approx.

Eastside Manhattan Beach
1 Unit Available
1716 Second Street
1716 2nd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3 sqft
Newly remodeled. New kitchen granite counters all new appliances. All new baths with vessel sinks and new marble floors. New stone floors downstairs. New wood floors upstairs. Very high ceilings and 32 windows. Walk to all MB schools and beach.

Tree Section
1 Unit Available
2300 Laurel Avenue
2300 Laurel Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,995
2024 sqft
Exquisitely remodeled with attention to detail, this beautiful home is located on a quiet corner lot in the coveted American Martyrs neighborhood.

Hill Section
1 Unit Available
864 3rd Street
864 3rd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$12,500
4447 sqft
864 3rd Street Available 06/15/20 Ocean View 5 bedroom home in Manhattan Beach Hill Section - Step up to luxury in this immaculate 5 bed, 4 1/2 bathroom Hill Section home which features panoramic ocean views from Catalina to Malibu, vaulted, beamed

Sand Section
1 Unit Available
117 6th Street
117 6th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,100
BEACHFRONT, BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED & CHARMING, LOWER UNIT W/ OCEAN VIEWS, PATIO & 1-CAR GARAGE JUST 1 HOUSE FROM BEACH & 2 BLOCKS TO DOWNTOWN MB! - PROPERRY DETAILS: * 2BR / 1BA * Approx.

Eastside Manhattan Beach
1 Unit Available
1116 18th Street
1116 18th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,650
1500 sqft
1116 18th Street Available 06/20/20 Life's a Beach...

Eastside Manhattan Beach
1 Unit Available
221 Aviation Place
221 Aviation Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,650
1646 sqft
Desirable Manhattan Pointe townhome just in time for a summer move in! Kitchen looks out to open living area with a breakfast bar and dining area. Wood floors in living areas, carpet in bedrooms.

Tree Section
1 Unit Available
3016 Walnut Avenue
3016 Walnut Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$9,500
3450 sqft
This Beautiful MB Tree Section Home has 4 bedrooms plus a large office with closet and built-ins that could be used as a 5th bedroom.

Sand Section
1 Unit Available
3408 Manhattan Avenue - 1
3408 North Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,300
1100 sqft
Live in Manhattan Beach in this luxe apartment. Admire this ocean view! A walkers paradise just steps to the beach, coffee shops, restaurants and shopping.

Sand Section
1 Unit Available
304 11th Street
304 11th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,800
2704 sqft
Modern beauty and ocean views meet in this warm and inviting spacious contemporary townhome. Enjoy the beach breezes and sunsets from the over-sized deck.

Sand Section
1 Unit Available
200 15th Street A
200 15th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
950 sqft
NEW ON THE MARKET!---Unfurnished- 200 15th Street, Unit B X Manhattan Avenue. Entrance is on Manhattan Avenue---AVAILABLE: June 1, 2019 Peek a Boo Ocean View....Immaculate Condition Interior and Exterior....

Sand Section
1 Unit Available
232 2nd Street
232 2nd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,750
2020 sqft
Fantastic single family home on a highly sought South Manhattan walk street corner lot. Light & bright interiors throughout. Panoramic, whitewater ocean views from the living space.

Eastside Manhattan Beach
1 Unit Available
1130 10th Street
1130 10th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2360 sqft
Beautiful four bedroom, four bath townhome ideally located close to award-winning schools, freeway, restaurants, shopping and more! Nook off kitchen is perfect for an in-home office.

Sand Section
1 Unit Available
232 16th Place
232 16th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,600
1455 sqft
Perfect Beach Home. Located in wonderful downtown Manhattan Beach. One block to beach, shops and restaurants. Park your car, no need to drive anywhere! All three bedrooms are spacious plus there is a big den/family room.

Sand Section
1 Unit Available
304 7th Street
304 7th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
2540 sqft
The soothing blue tones of this impeccably designed beach home bring to mind a treasured piece of sea glass, plucked from the shores of the beautiful coast. This 4-bed 3.

Tree Section
1 Unit Available
750 27th Street
750 27th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1550 sqft
This charming tree section home is located in a great location & is a must-see! This home has hardwood floors throughout, a great yard, and an extra office/den area.

Sand Section
1 Unit Available
417 Bayview Drive
417 North Bay View Drive, Manhattan Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
2374 sqft
This 5 bed, 4.5 bath property is located in the very desirable south end Sand section, just steps to the beach and a short walk to downtown Manhattan Beach! New paint and refinished hardwood floors.

Sand Section
1 Unit Available
333 9th Street
333 9th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2590 sqft
Beautiful custom home located on one of the most desirable flat walk streets in south Manhattan Beach. This home is a short walk to parks, schools, the beach and the famous Manhattan Beach Pier with its many surrounding restaurants and shops.

Eastside Manhattan Beach
1 Unit Available
1731 3rd Street
1731 3rd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,200
3100 sqft
This elegant home was custom built in 2010. 4 bedrooms (all on 2nd floor), 3.5 bathrooms, 2 family rooms. Hickory finished hardwood floors through the house, custom cherry cabinets, granite counters, lot of closet spaces.

Hill Section
1 Unit Available
1023 8th Street
1023 8th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,300
1567 sqft
This rare one story 3 bdrm, 2 bath home has been impeccably maintained, has an incredible yard and is a wonderful family home.

Sand Section
1 Unit Available
215 PL S POINSETTIA
215 18th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
1650 sqft
COMPLETELY TURNKEY! 100% NON-SMOKING BUILDING! Move right in! WALKERS PARADISE! Near The Grove, Pan Pacific Park, El Coyote, Whole Foods, LACMA, Sugarfish, Trader Joe's & more! Stunning 1936 ground floor unit Minutes from shopping, grocery

Hill Section
1 Unit Available
514 Manhattan Beach Boulevard
514 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1798 sqft
Fully Furnished Townhome in Downtown M.B. 3 Story unit in 8-unit building. 2-car Garage Parking. Includes all linens and kitchenware. Hardwood floors on top floor, tile floors in baths and carpet in bedrooms.

Sand Section
1 Unit Available
2512 Alma Avenue
2512 Alma Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,950
2000 sqft
Charming 4 bed, 2 bath ocean view townhome walking distance to the beach! This home boasts a ton of charm starting with original hardwood flooring throughout, plantation shutters, two custom detailed gas fireplaces, and beamed ceilings.
City Guide for Manhattan Beach, CA

"If everybody had an ocean cross the U. S. A., then everybody'd be surfin' like Californi-a. You'd seem 'em wearing their baggies, Huarachi sandals too. Surfin' U. S. A. You'd catch 'em surfin' at Del Mar, Ventura County line, Santa Cruz and Trestle. Australia's Narrabeen, all over Manhattan and down Doheny Way. Everybody's gone surfin', surfin' U.S.A." (-The Beach Boys, "Surfin' U.S.A.")

The home base for supermodels, professional athletes, celebrities, and stoners, Manhattan Beach is a quintessential West Coast paradise just a few minutes from L.A.s hottest inland locations. The gargantuan swaying palm trees, beaches dotted with volleyball nets, and vertical waterfront housing are inarguably to die for, but the rents certainly reflect the level of appeal. Hats off to you if you can squeeze in, as the quality of life is second to probably very few places thanks in part to the walkable downtown area, quiet hillside neighborhoods, and gorgeous vistas from every rooftop. Add the variety of recreational opportunities (outdoor living is a pleasurable requirement of residency), and spirited nightlife, and you have yourself the solution for a compact city with attractive options for every upscale demographic, from rich families to rich frat boys.

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Manhattan Beach, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Manhattan Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

