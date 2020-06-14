/
1 bedroom apartments
208 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Manhattan Beach, CA
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
218 16th PL Place
218 16th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,200
650 sqft
Furnished Manhattan Beach rear unit with an ocean view, walking distance to downtown and only two blocks from the beach. This bright and airy apartment has a stacked washer and dryer as well as a parking space. Cable and direct TV are included.
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
429 33rd Street
429 33rd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
625 sqft
cute studio in a nice North Manhattan Beach Sand Section neighborhood. Approx 500 sq ft. updated. shared courtyard. parking for 1.
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
109 PL PARK
109 18th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 109 PL PARK in Manhattan Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
320 26th Street - Casa de Anna Lower
320 26th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,800
WALK STREET UNIT WITH SPACIOUS PRIVATE PATIO! - Situated on a quiet walk street near downtown Manhattan Beach, this furnished,1-bed, 1-bath lower unit offers an ideal vacation spot for a family of 2-4.
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
319 25th Place - Blue Horizon Upper Unit
319 25th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,800
319 25th Place - Blue Horizon Upper Unit Available 06/26/19 A QUIET AND RELAXING MANHATTAN BEACH GETAWAY, FURNISHED! - You`ll feel right at home in this beachy, furnished upper unit with hardwood floors and cozy fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Manhattan Beach
Verified
Hermosa Beach
7 Units Available
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St, Hermosa Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,371
572 sqft
Great location within walking distance of beach, marina, shopping, and restaurants. Studio, one, and two-bedroom units, all with patio/balconies, hardwood floor, and granite counters. Clubhouse and pool. Small dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
North Redondo Beach
Contact for Availability
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2003 Rockefeller Ln in Redondo Beach, CA is ready to be your home. The location of this community is at 2003 Rockefeller Ln. in the 90278 area of Redondo Beach. The leasing team is ready to help you find the perfect place to live.
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
909 17th St 1/2
909 17th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
500 sqft
Unit 1/2 Available 07/20/20 1BR Beach Cottage - Property Id: 71483 Super cute 1BR/1BA beach cottage in the perfect Hermosa Hills location. Only a couple blocks to Pier Ave; easy walk to the beach.
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
1917 Hermosa Ave 2a
1917 Hermosa Avenue, Hermosa Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
500 sqft
Unit 2a Available 07/01/20 Large quiet Bachelor Steps to Beach - Property Id: 288186 Great Bldg on walk street, steps to ocean, Hermosa Plaza, Volleyball courts, large patio backyard for communal use with awesome tenants.
Holly Glen - Del Aire
1 Unit Available
5550 Boardwalk
5550 Boardwalk, Hawthorne, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
1135 sqft
360 at South Bay! Offering a rare, two story end unit, one bedroom loft-style condo This chic condo is a must see. The floors were RE ENTLY redone in a pretty white oak wash.
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
225 24th Street
225 24th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
600 sqft
Rarely does an opportunity come along in North Hermosa like this 1-bedroom apartment with ocean views from the front porch. This charming home offers generous living space and rear outdoor area.
Results within 5 miles of Manhattan Beach
Verified
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
17 Units Available
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,030
675 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Patio or balcony and 24-hour laundry facilities. Hot tub, clubhouse, pool and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
$
West Torrance
29 Units Available
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
656 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified
South Redondo Beach
3 Units Available
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
750 sqft
A fantastic place to call home right on the beach. Outstanding amenities include spa, dry sauna, and game room. This private, gated community also features subterranean parking and easy access to public transportation.
Verified
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
2 Units Available
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,251
775 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Townhomes on Emerson in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
5 Units Available
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,327
835 sqft
Within easy reach of Dockweiler Beach. Spacious apartment layouts featuring private balconies and open kitchens with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Community offers a dog park, Junior Olympic-sized swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
$
Holly Glen - Del Aire
22 Units Available
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,052
807 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.
Verified
$
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
16 Units Available
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,819
640 sqft
Close to Loyola Marymount University and the El Segundo business corridor. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with modern amenities, including cable TV. Communal Wi-Fi lounge, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
The Gallery
414 2nd St, Hermosa Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,848
774 sqft
Spacious properties located in a beach community, with a short drive to the water. Upscale amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and modern appliances. Pool, sauna and gym on-site.
Verified
$
Marina Del Rey
65 Units Available
Mariners Village
4600 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,563
888 sqft
This property offers beautiful water views and is only minutes from Ballona Wetlands and Westfield Culver City. Amenities include tennis court, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Units feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified
Delthome
11 Units Available
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,721
700 sqft
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.
Verified
Delthome
1 Unit Available
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,908
800 sqft
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.
Verified
West Torrance
2 Units Available
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
800 sqft
Minutes from I-110 and the 405 Freeway. These well-appointed apartments feature granite countertops, wood-style flooring, and lots of closet space. On-site grill area, game room, pool, and resident clubhouse.
Verified
Southwood Riviera
3 Units Available
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
692 sqft
Tranquil community with spacious apartments. Stunning pool and courtyard area, grill area, and laundry care center. All units include balcony or patio. Located near fine dining and shopping.
