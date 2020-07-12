Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM

263 Apartments for rent in Manhattan Beach, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Manhattan Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w...
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
2 Units Available
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
This property has recently undergone a top to bottom remodel, receiving a fresh and modern makeover inside and out! Each unit has been meticulously updated with contemporary finishes including: white shaker cabinets, grey quartz countertops, white

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
209 Rosecrans Avenue
209 Rosecrans Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the beach lifestyle at this ground level unit, just a few doors to the sand and on the quiet stretch of Rosecrans that is located west of Highland Ave.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
117 6th Street
117 6th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,850
BEACHFRONT, BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED & CHARMING, LOWER UNIT W/ OCEAN VIEWS, PATIO & 1-CAR GARAGE JUST 1 HOUSE FROM BEACH & 2 BLOCKS TO DOWNTOWN MB! - PROPERTY DETAILS: * 2BR / 1BA * Approx.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
226 33rd Street
226 33rd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,100
1600 sqft
226 33rd Street Available 07/20/20 Bright & Airy, Split Level Home w/ Amazing Ocean Views & Outdoor Space In Heart of North MB & 2 Blocks to Beach! - PROPERTY DETAILS: • 2BR / 2BA • Approx.

1 of 63

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Hill Section
848 11th Street
848 11th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$15,950
4613 sqft
Spanish-inspired high quality custom home in the desirable Hill Section. Arched, 8’ leaded glass front door opens to high ceilings and an eye-catching stone fireplace. Soak in the sunny, south facing backyard through dual sets of French doors.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Hill Section
514 Manhattan Beach Boulevard
514 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,950
1798 sqft
Fully Furnished Townhome in Downtown M.B. 3 Story unit in 8-unit building. 2-car Garage Parking. Includes all linens and kitchenware. Hardwood floors on top floor, tile floors in baths and carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
701 Bayview Drive
701 North Bay View Drive, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$11,500
2437 sqft
WALKSTREET TOWNHOUSE, STEPS TO BEACH.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1803 Manhattan Beach Boulevard
1803 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,492
750 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 1803 Manhattan Beach Blvd #4, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 - Move in Special: Call for Details - Rent: $2,492 Per Month - Deposit: $2,600 -

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1116 18th Street
1116 18th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,650
1500 sqft
Life's a Beach... - Reimagined beach house with attention to detail - From the smooth white stucco exterior and landscaped grounds to the rich hardwood floors throughout, accented with high quality finishes and great natural lighting.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1836 12th Street 1
1836 12th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
**GREAT LOCATION** 2 Bedrooms + 1 Bath - Property Id: 302359 Downstairs 2 Bedrooms + 1 Bath 1836 12th St.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
200 15th Street B
200 15th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
950 sqft
NEW ON THE MARKET!---Unfurnished- 200 15th Street, Unit B X Manhattan Avenue. Entrance is on Manhattan Avenue---AVAILABLE: July 14, 2020 Peek a Boo Ocean View....Immaculate Condition Interior and Exterior....

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
1807 Highland Avenue
1807 North Highland Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1493 sqft
Fabulous Manhattan Beach single family home steps to the sand. This fully remodeled home features 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms with ocean views. The Spanish style with bougainvillea greets you.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1801 Manhattan Beach Boulevard
1801 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,396
700 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 1801 Manhattan Beach Blvd #2, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 - Move in Special: Call for Details - Rent: $2,396 Per Month - Deposit: $2,600 -

1 of 65

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
1312 Manhattan Avenue
1312 North Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$50,000
4444 sqft
Designed by Louie Tomaro and built by Moloney Construction in 2018, this 5 bed/7 bath stunner in the Manhattan Beach Sand Section can be yours for the summer! 4,444 SF located on 5-levels, 180 degree unblockable ocean & pier views, theatre/study.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Manhattan Village
23 LaFayette Court
23 Lafayette Court, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
1937 sqft
Plan "4" Court Home, Newer Kitchen, with Breakfast Nook and large Dining Room. New wood like Floors are throughout this very light home. This plan has a large Master suite with a walk in closet.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Tree Section
587 36th Street
587 36th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
2020 sqft
Thoughtfully remodeled modern home on a palm tree-lined street in the tree section of Manhattan Beach originally designed by architect John Blanton.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Hill Section
511 Pacific Avenue
511 Pacific Ave, Manhattan Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
7961 sqft
Frank Lloyd Wright inspired Masterpiece. This One of a Kind Manhattan Beach Hill Section Showcase Home was Thoughtfully Designed for Entertaining and Perfectly Perched to Capture Panoramic, Unblockable, Ocean Views from Catalina to Malibu.

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Tree Section
2501 Elm Avenue
2501 Elm Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1091 sqft
Tucked away from the hustle and bustle on Sepulveda Blvd, this newly remodeled home sits on a corner lot in the coveted Tree Section.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
112 Morningside Drive
112 Morningside Drive, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1012 sqft
This charming two bedroom, single family home is located in the South Sand Section of beautiful Manhattan Beach - one of the most desirable neighborhoods in one of the best beach towns of the country.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1521 Artesia Boulevard
1521 Artesia Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,175
1631 sqft
Gorgeous, Manhattan Beach townhome for lease! This meticulously remodeled home is on the quiet, rear side of a 4-unit complex. The open-concept floor plan, high vaulted ceilings and skylights create a bright and airy interior space.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Tree Section
558 33rd Street
558 33rd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,800
1776 sqft
Charming Tree Section home! 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms, light and bright, with open kitchen. Picket fence entry into a private landscaped front yard.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
120 42nd Street
120 42nd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1200 sqft
Enjoy waking up to the sound of the ocean. Take a morning stroll along the Strand with a warm cup of coffee or hit the waves at the well known surf spot El Porto.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
200 21st Street
200 21st Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
1845 sqft
Located in the Sand Section of Manhattan Beach, this gorgeous Spanish Revival home is an extraordinary beach oasis.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Tree Section
750 27th Street
750 27th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
1550 sqft
This charming tree section home is located in a great location & is a must-see! This home has hardwood floors throughout, a great yard, and an extra office/den area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Manhattan Beach, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Manhattan Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

