Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:24 PM
300 Apartments for rent in Manhattan Beach, CA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 06:04pm
2 Units Available
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
This property has recently undergone a top to bottom remodel, receiving a fresh and modern makeover inside and out! Each unit has been meticulously updated with contemporary finishes including: white shaker cabinets, grey quartz countertops, white
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
117 6th Street
117 6th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,850
BEACHFRONT, BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED & CHARMING, LOWER UNIT W/ OCEAN VIEWS, PATIO & 1-CAR GARAGE JUST 1 HOUSE FROM BEACH & 2 BLOCKS TO DOWNTOWN MB! - PROPERTY DETAILS: * 2BR / 1BA * Approx.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
226 33rd Street
226 33rd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,100
1600 sqft
226 33rd Street Available 07/20/20 Bright & Airy, Split Level Home w/ Amazing Ocean Views & Outdoor Space In Heart of North MB & 2 Blocks to Beach! - PROPERTY DETAILS: • 2BR / 2BA • Approx.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Hill Section
514 Manhattan Beach Boulevard
514 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,950
1798 sqft
Fully Furnished Townhome in Downtown M.B. 3 Story unit in 8-unit building. 2-car Garage Parking. Includes all linens and kitchenware. Hardwood floors on top floor, tile floors in baths and carpet in bedrooms.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Hill Section
864 3rd Street
864 3rd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Ocean View 5 bedroom home in Manhattan Beach Hill Section - Step up to luxury in this immaculate 5 bed, 4 1/2 bathroom Hill Section home which features panoramic ocean views from Catalina to Malibu, vaulted, beamed ceilings, formal and casual living
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
200 15th Street B
200 15th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
950 sqft
NEW ON THE MARKET!---Unfurnished- 200 15th Street, Unit B X Manhattan Avenue. Entrance is on Manhattan Avenue---AVAILABLE: July 14, 2020 Peek a Boo Ocean View....Immaculate Condition Interior and Exterior....
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
109 PL PARK
109 18th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,895
750 sqft
Bright, spacious 1 BD+1BA unit in Craftsman fourplex on Venice walk-street. Only 1 block to BEACH, Main Street & Abbot Kinney Blvd. Features include beautifully updated unit with own front porch, hardwood floors, original craftsman details.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
325 33rd Place
325 33rd Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
1224 sqft
Three beds, 2 baths , 2 car garage and close to beach, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, open beam ceilings, The inviting living area is on the 2nd floor. The living room is open to the kitchen and dining area.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1281 Shelley Street
1281 Shelley Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
1900 sqft
Nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac, you will find this remodeled home ready for you to move right in and enjoy.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
225 13th St
225 13th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,500
3200 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Want to live at the beach? 4B/4B walkstreet home - Property Id: 292310 This beautiful 3 story home with 4 beds/4 baths is a 2 minute walk from the beach & surfing, MB pier, the Strand for walks/runs/biking, restaurants,
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
3408 Manhattan Avenue - 1
3408 North Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,100
1100 sqft
Live in Manhattan Beach in this luxe apartment. Admire this ocean view! A walkers paradise just steps to the beach, coffee shops, restaurants and shopping.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
2608 Alma Avenue
2608 Alma Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,950
900 sqft
Fully remodeled beach cottage 3 blocks to the beach and close to downtown, award school, and parks. Perfect location.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
401 15th Street
401 15th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
1800 sqft
Enjoy beach living at its best in this sunny, 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom ocean view home.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Eastside Manhattan Beach
221 Aviation Place
221 Aviation Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,650
1646 sqft
Desirable Manhattan Pointe townhome just in time for a summer move in! Kitchen looks out to open living area with a breakfast bar and dining area. Wood floors in living areas, carpet in bedrooms.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
215 PL S POINSETTIA
215 18th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
1650 sqft
COMPLETELY TURNKEY! 100% NON-SMOKING BUILDING! Move right in! WALKERS PARADISE! Near The Grove, Pan Pacific Park, El Coyote, Whole Foods, LACMA, Sugarfish, Trader Joe's & more! Stunning 1936 ground floor unit Minutes from shopping, grocery
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
437 Marine Avenue
437 Marine Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1814 sqft
Beautifully remodeled sand section home.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
424 20th Street
424 20th St, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$14,500
3400 sqft
Situated on a ultra rare DOUBLE wide walk street lot in the coveted Manhattan Beach Sand Section, this approx 3,400 sq ft home has just been fully rebuilt with no expense spared.
Results within 1 mile of Manhattan Beach
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
9 Units Available
Hermosa Beach
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
$1,931
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,372
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location within walking distance of beach, marina, shopping, and restaurants. Studio, one, and two-bedroom units, all with patio/balconies, hardwood floor, and granite counters. Clubhouse and pool. Small dogs and cats allowed.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
2103 Carnegie Lane - 4D
2103 Carnegie Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1250 sqft
Easy freeway access and conveniently located near many shops and restaurants including the South Bay Galleria Mall, Blue Salt Fish Grill, and Starbucks. 2 blocks away from Birney Elementary School.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
2318 Vanderbilt Lane
2318 Vanderbilt Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
1780 sqft
Located in 10/10 school district (Birney Elementary) near the beaches! Close to at least 4 parks and bike trail as well as restaurants, pharmacy, and grocery. 2-car garage, parking in front of garage, and an extra parking spot.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Hermosa Beach
2630 The Strand
2630 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,800
2500 sqft
Prime North Hermosa Strand location! Lovely three-story home with breathtaking ocean views from every level. Located exactly between the Hermosa and Manhattan Beach piers within easy walking distance to either city.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5400 W. 149th Place, #12
5400 149th Place, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1660 sqft
BRIGHT & PRIVATE, END CORNER UNIT, 3BR/2.5BA CONDO IN THE FUSION COMPLEX CLOSE TO EVERYTHING & 5 MINS TO BEACH! - PROPERTY DETAILS: - 3BR/2.5BA - Approx.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
2206 AVIATION Way
2206 Aviation Way, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Charming and Spacious Townhome. Bright, Open Floor Plan with High Vaulted Ceilings in living room. Granite Counter tops in Kitchen and Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
5511 W 149 Place
5511 W 149th Pl, Hawthorne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1000 sqft
Welcome to the gated Fusion Complex - your oasis in the South Bay. This beautiful townhome-style unit features open floor plan to living room with west-facing balcony, dining area and kitchen.
