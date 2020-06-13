281 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Manhattan Beach, CA
1 of 11
1 of 14
1 of 16
1 of 17
1 of 16
1 of 8
1 of 16
1 of 33
1 of 16
1 of 24
1 of 5
1 of 24
1 of 16
1 of 8
1 of 16
1 of 12
1 of 17
1 of 27
1 of 30
1 of 13
1 of 27
1 of 61
1 of 41
1 of 24
"If everybody had an ocean cross the U. S. A., then everybody'd be surfin' like Californi-a. You'd seem 'em wearing their baggies, Huarachi sandals too. Surfin' U. S. A. You'd catch 'em surfin' at Del Mar, Ventura County line, Santa Cruz and Trestle. Australia's Narrabeen, all over Manhattan and down Doheny Way. Everybody's gone surfin', surfin' U.S.A." (-The Beach Boys, "Surfin' U.S.A.")
The home base for supermodels, professional athletes, celebrities, and stoners, Manhattan Beach is a quintessential West Coast paradise just a few minutes from L.A.s hottest inland locations. The gargantuan swaying palm trees, beaches dotted with volleyball nets, and vertical waterfront housing are inarguably to die for, but the rents certainly reflect the level of appeal. Hats off to you if you can squeeze in, as the quality of life is second to probably very few places thanks in part to the walkable downtown area, quiet hillside neighborhoods, and gorgeous vistas from every rooftop. Add the variety of recreational opportunities (outdoor living is a pleasurable requirement of residency), and spirited nightlife, and you have yourself the solution for a compact city with attractive options for every upscale demographic, from rich families to rich frat boys.
Having trouble with Craigslist Manhattan Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Finding an apartment in Manhattan Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.