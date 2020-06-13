Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:51 PM

281 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Manhattan Beach, CA

Finding an apartment in Manhattan Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bring...
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Eastside Manhattan Beach
2 Units Available
1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
This property has recently undergone a top to bottom remodel, receiving a fresh and modern makeover inside and out! Each unit has been meticulously updated with contemporary finishes including: white shaker cabinets, grey quartz countertops, white

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
225 Rosecrans Ave
225 Rosecrans Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,150
1127 sqft
Do not miss your opportunity to live a block from the beach! This recently remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath El Porto home is a total dream, complete with a private front deck with Ocean Views and direct access to your personal one car garage with

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1 Unit Available
1116 18th Street
1116 18th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,650
1500 sqft
1116 18th Street Available 06/20/20 Life's a Beach...

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1 Unit Available
1801 Manhattan Beach Boulevard
1801 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,492
700 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 1801 Manhattan Beach Blvd #1, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 - Move in Special: Call for Details - Rent: $2,492 Per Month - Deposit: $2,600 -

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1 Unit Available
1803 Manhattan Beach Boulevard
1803 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,492
750 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 1803 Manhattan Beach Blvd #5, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 - Move in Special: Call for Details - Rent: $2,492 Per Month - Deposit: $2,600 -

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
3408 Manhattan Avenue - 1
3408 North Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,300
1100 sqft
Live in Manhattan Beach in this luxe apartment. Admire this ocean view! A walkers paradise just steps to the beach, coffee shops, restaurants and shopping.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
200 15th Street A
200 15th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
950 sqft
NEW ON THE MARKET!---Unfurnished- 200 15th Street, Unit B X Manhattan Avenue. Entrance is on Manhattan Avenue---AVAILABLE: June 1, 2019 Peek a Boo Ocean View....Immaculate Condition Interior and Exterior....

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
215 PL S POINSETTIA
215 18th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
1650 sqft
COMPLETELY TURNKEY! 100% NON-SMOKING BUILDING! Move right in! WALKERS PARADISE! Near The Grove, Pan Pacific Park, El Coyote, Whole Foods, LACMA, Sugarfish, Trader Joe's & more! Stunning 1936 ground floor unit Minutes from shopping, grocery

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1 Unit Available
1623 2nd Street
1623 2nd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2500 sqft
Two story family home w/2500 sq. ft. of living space on 6500 sq. ft. lot in wonderful East Manhattan Beach location.
Results within 1 mile of Manhattan Beach
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 09:51pm
Hermosa Beach
7 Units Available
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
$2,369
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,366
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,313
748 sqft
Great location within walking distance of beach, marina, shopping, and restaurants. Studio, one, and two-bedroom units, all with patio/balconies, hardwood floor, and granite counters. Clubhouse and pool. Small dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
North Redondo Beach
Contact for Availability
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
2003 Rockefeller Ln in Redondo Beach, CA is ready to be your home. The location of this community is at 2003 Rockefeller Ln. in the 90278 area of Redondo Beach. The leasing team is ready to help you find the perfect place to live.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Holly Glen - Del Aire
1 Unit Available
5550 Boardwalk
5550 Boardwalk, Hawthorne, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
1135 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
360 at South Bay! Offering a rare, two story end unit, one bedroom loft-style condo This chic condo is a must see. The floors were RE ENTLY redone in a pretty white oak wash.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
77 15th Street
77 15th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,975
958 sqft
Great unit in wonderful section of Hermosa Beach. Too good inside to believe.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2206 AVIATION Way
2206 Aviation Way, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Charming and Spacious Townhome. Bright, Open Floor Plan with High Vaulted Ceilings in living room. Granite Counter tops in Kitchen and Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
1513 Goodman Avenue
1513 Goodman Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1330 sqft
Just A Little Ray Of Sunshine in West High!! Fresh Beach Air and a 'Sunny Disposition' is the best way to describe this adorable home! All textured "popcorn" cielings refinished and a large living room that opens to a private backyard.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Holly Glen - Del Aire
1 Unit Available
5162 West 142st Street
5162 W 142nd St, Del Aire, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1400 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Hawthorne. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
1701 Ford Avenue
1701 Ford Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1951 sqft
Remodeled home in the Golden Hills, almost 2000 square feet. Top level has large living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Holly Glen - Del Aire
1 Unit Available
5552 Palm Drive
5552 Palm Drive, Hawthorne, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,750
2187 sqft
EXCELLENT SOUTH BAY LOCATION! This fully-detached four bedroom, three-story townhome provides plenty of space to relax with friends and family! An impressive and open concept kitchen, with stainless-steel appliances, living/ dining area are located

1 of 30

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
3006 Green Lane
3006 Green Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
2600 sqft
3006 Green Lane Available 05/05/20 Beautiful 4-bed, 2.5-bath home in North Redondo - Available as soon as 5/5/2020, 3-6 month lease being offered. Rare single family, 2-story residence in a wonderful North Redondo neighborhood.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
1701 Goodman Ave
1701 Goodman Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom House for rent! - Available Now! Home features... Desirable corner location provides lots of light. Open concept floor plan with Kitchen, Dining, Living and 1/2 Bath on ground floor with central air.
Results within 5 miles of Manhattan Beach
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 09:51pm
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
5 Units Available
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,312
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,085
1095 sqft
Within easy reach of Dockweiler Beach. Spacious apartment layouts featuring private balconies and open kitchens with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Community offers a dog park, Junior Olympic-sized swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
19 Units Available
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1327 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Patio or balcony and 24-hour laundry facilities. Hot tub, clubhouse, pool and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
West Torrance
28 Units Available
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,585
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
925 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
Delthome
11 Units Available
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,721
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,408
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.
City Guide for Manhattan Beach, CA

"If everybody had an ocean cross the U. S. A., then everybody'd be surfin' like Californi-a. You'd seem 'em wearing their baggies, Huarachi sandals too. Surfin' U. S. A. You'd catch 'em surfin' at Del Mar, Ventura County line, Santa Cruz and Trestle. Australia's Narrabeen, all over Manhattan and down Doheny Way. Everybody's gone surfin', surfin' U.S.A." (-The Beach Boys, "Surfin' U.S.A.")

The home base for supermodels, professional athletes, celebrities, and stoners, Manhattan Beach is a quintessential West Coast paradise just a few minutes from L.A.s hottest inland locations. The gargantuan swaying palm trees, beaches dotted with volleyball nets, and vertical waterfront housing are inarguably to die for, but the rents certainly reflect the level of appeal. Hats off to you if you can squeeze in, as the quality of life is second to probably very few places thanks in part to the walkable downtown area, quiet hillside neighborhoods, and gorgeous vistas from every rooftop. Add the variety of recreational opportunities (outdoor living is a pleasurable requirement of residency), and spirited nightlife, and you have yourself the solution for a compact city with attractive options for every upscale demographic, from rich families to rich frat boys.

Having trouble with Craigslist Manhattan Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Manhattan Beach, CA

Finding an apartment in Manhattan Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

