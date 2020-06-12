/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:10 AM
210 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Manhattan Beach, CA
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
3408 Manhattan Avenue - 1
3408 North Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,300
1100 sqft
Live in Manhattan Beach in this luxe apartment. Admire this ocean view! A walkers paradise just steps to the beach, coffee shops, restaurants and shopping.
1 of 6
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
1014 The Strand
1014 The Strand, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1014 The Strand Available 06/15/20 Ocean Front 2 bed, 2 bath top floor unit - This two bedroom, 2 bathroom unit features laminate floors, new paint throughout, gas fireplace and ocean views from living room and both bedrooms.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
200 15th Street A
200 15th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
950 sqft
NEW ON THE MARKET!---Unfurnished- 200 15th Street, Unit B X Manhattan Avenue. Entrance is on Manhattan Avenue---AVAILABLE: June 1, 2019 Peek a Boo Ocean View....Immaculate Condition Interior and Exterior....
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
3616 The Strand #A
3616 The Strand, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,495
1365 sqft
**Beautiful Panoramic Ocean Views from this Completely Remodeled unit on The Strand** Just (literally) steps away from the sand and surf. Wake up to the soothing sounds of the waves and smell of fresh ocean air.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
3008 Alma Avenue
3008 Alma Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1029 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath, 3 car parking updated home with ample parking for tenant and guest. Move in now enjoy the very good location and great community
Results within 1 mile of Manhattan Beach
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Hermosa Beach
8 Units Available
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,323
748 sqft
Great location within walking distance of beach, marina, shopping, and restaurants. Studio, one, and two-bedroom units, all with patio/balconies, hardwood floor, and granite counters. Clubhouse and pool. Small dogs and cats allowed.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
77 15th Street
77 15th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,975
958 sqft
Great unit in wonderful section of Hermosa Beach. Too good inside to believe.
1 of 32
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Holly Glen - Del Aire
1 Unit Available
5545 Ocean #104
5545 Ocean, Hawthorne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1320 sqft
'360 at Southbay' Townhome in Hawthorne! - This private and quiet beautiful townhome is located in the award-winning ThreeSixty at South Bay community. This two-bedroom/two and one-half bath unit has a two car garage.
1 of 7
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
5403 W 149th Pl Unit 10
5403 149th Place, Hawthorne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1200 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2304 Huntington Lane
2304 Huntington Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
950 sqft
FABULOUS TOP LEVEL, FRONT UNIT OF 4-PLEX! Fantastic floor plan! Open and spacious yet a very quaint atmosphere! Both dining and living areas with balconies. Perfect light and ocean breeze. Bedrooms and baths a nice size.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
5511 W 149 Place
5511 W 149th Pl, Hawthorne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1000 sqft
Welcome to the gated Fusion Complex - your oasis in the South Bay. This beautiful townhome-style unit features open floor plan to living room with west-facing balcony, dining area and kitchen.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
1600 Ardmore Avenue
1600 Ardmore Avenue, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1100 sqft
Welcome to the heart of beautiful Hermosa Beach, where you can walk to the beach/HB Pier, downtown shops and restaurants. You can run to the chip “running trail” AND skip to get your weekly groceries and daily workout.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
126 19th Street
126 19th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1000 sqft
Spacious two bedroom and two bath apartment with great ocean views just a very short walk to the beach! Updated kitchen and appliances, laundry in the unit with the washer and dryer, one car parking in a shared garage.
Results within 5 miles of Manhattan Beach
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Marina Del Rey
66 Units Available
Mariners Village
4600 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,088
1196 sqft
This property offers beautiful water views and is only minutes from Ballona Wetlands and Westfield Culver City. Amenities include tennis court, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Units feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
$
Holly Glen - Del Aire
23 Units Available
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1198 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
South Redondo Beach
21 Units Available
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1029 sqft
These trendy apartments are located a short walk from Veterans Park and the Redondo Beach Pier. Recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. Private parking provided.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
18 Units Available
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1030 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Patio or balcony and 24-hour laundry facilities. Hot tub, clubhouse, pool and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
7 Units Available
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,090
1095 sqft
Within easy reach of Dockweiler Beach. Spacious apartment layouts featuring private balconies and open kitchens with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Community offers a dog park, Junior Olympic-sized swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
$
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
19 Units Available
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,167
873 sqft
Close to Loyola Marymount University and the El Segundo business corridor. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with modern amenities, including cable TV. Communal Wi-Fi lounge, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
South Redondo Beach
39 Units Available
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,419
1129 sqft
Resort living with all of the comforts of a luxury apartment community: beach views, beachfront pool and spa, clubhouse and miles of waterfront jogging paths. Ideal location with stylish, comfortable interiors.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
Delthome
10 Units Available
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,408
1120 sqft
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
South Redondo Beach
3 Units Available
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
A fantastic place to call home right on the beach. Outstanding amenities include spa, dry sauna, and game room. This private, gated community also features subterranean parking and easy access to public transportation.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Delthome
4 Units Available
Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
900 sqft
Located near I-110 and 405. Close to the beach and area businesses at Del Amo Mall. On-site amenities include a sun deck and spa, pool, and grill area. Private, gated entrances. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 10 at 12:40pm
Southwood Riviera
9 Units Available
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on Anza is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental
