apartments with pool
211 Apartments for rent in Manhattan Beach, CA with pool
Hill Section
848 11th Street
848 11th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$15,950
4613 sqft
Spanish-inspired high quality custom home in the desirable Hill Section. Arched, 8’ leaded glass front door opens to high ceilings and an eye-catching stone fireplace. Soak in the sunny, south facing backyard through dual sets of French doors.
Sand Section
1312 Manhattan Avenue
1312 North Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$50,000
4444 sqft
Designed by Louie Tomaro and built by Moloney Construction in 2018, this 5 bed/7 bath stunner in the Manhattan Beach Sand Section can be yours for the summer! 4,444 SF located on 5-levels, 180 degree unblockable ocean & pier views, theatre/study.
Manhattan Village
23 LaFayette Court
23 Lafayette Court, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
1937 sqft
Plan "4" Court Home, Newer Kitchen, with Breakfast Nook and large Dining Room. New wood like Floors are throughout this very light home. This plan has a large Master suite with a walk in closet.
Tree Section
587 36th Street
587 36th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
2020 sqft
Thoughtfully remodeled modern home on a palm tree-lined street in the tree section of Manhattan Beach originally designed by architect John Blanton.
Sand Section
225 24th Street
225 24th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
2406 sqft
This exclusive walkstreet home boasts some of the best ocean views in all of Manhattan Beach while ensuring your privacy. Former owner’s unit designed for every convenience, views & privacy.
Tree Section
3301 Pine Avenue
3301 Pine Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
5723 sqft
3D tour at https://bit.
Results within 1 mile of Manhattan Beach
Hermosa Beach
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
$2,150
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,367
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location within walking distance of beach, marina, shopping, and restaurants. Studio, one, and two-bedroom units, all with patio/balconies, hardwood floor, and granite counters. Clubhouse and pool. Small dogs and cats allowed.
Hermosa Beach
2411 Prospect Avenue
2411 Prospect Avenue, Hermosa Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
598 sqft
Beautifully maintained one bedroom, one bathroom unit in Hermosa Beach located within 1 mile of the beach. Upgraded kitchen with marble countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Hermosa Beach
27 16th Street
27 16th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
3220 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL Furnished home 3 houses to beach and the World-famous Strand. This ocean view house is designed in Southwestern shades of turquoise, terra cotta, with colorful indigenous artwork and crafts from cultures around the world.
Holly Glen - Del Aire
5552 Palm Drive
5552 Palm Drive, Hawthorne, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,750
2187 sqft
EXCELLENT SOUTH BAY LOCATION! This fully-detached four bedroom, three-story townhome provides plenty of space to relax with friends and family! An impressive and open concept kitchen, with stainless-steel appliances, living/ dining area are located
5511 W 149 Place
5511 W 149th Pl, Hawthorne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1000 sqft
Welcome to the gated Fusion Complex - your oasis in the South Bay. This beautiful townhome-style unit features open floor plan to living room with west-facing balcony, dining area and kitchen.
Hermosa Beach
1602 The Strand
1602 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
3306 sqft
Equal parts home and work of art, this landmark 3 story beach house is located on the world famous Strand in beautiful Hermosa Beach.
Hermosa Beach
736 Gould Avenue
736 Gould Avenue, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1802 sqft
Spectacular two story unit with attached private 2 car garage in the Beautiful “Sea View Villas.” 33 unit Modern Contemporary building is located at the top of Gould Avenue, boasting unobstructed views from Catalina to Malibu.
North Redondo Beach
2110 Ernest Avenue
2110 Ernest Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,200
2534 sqft
This is the perfect family home! Built in 2015, this beautiful front unit detached townhome is located on one of the best streets in North Redondo. Spacious floor plan with engineered wood floors throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Manhattan Beach
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Runway
12760 West Millenium Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,102
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,701
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,779
1294 sqft
Adjacent to Ballona Wetlands in downtown Playa Vista. One-story flats and two-story lofts in a self-contained community boasting multiple retailers, restaurants and cinemas. Residents have access to a public park with mature landscaping.
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1327 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Patio or balcony and 24-hour laundry facilities. Hot tub, clubhouse, pool and gym. Pet-friendly.
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,647
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,194
1095 sqft
Within easy reach of Dockweiler Beach. Spacious apartment layouts featuring private balconies and open kitchens with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Community offers a dog park, Junior Olympic-sized swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,605
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,752
873 sqft
Close to Loyola Marymount University and the El Segundo business corridor. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with modern amenities, including cable TV. Communal Wi-Fi lounge, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Holly Glen - Del Aire
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
Studio
$1,910
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,172
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1198 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,099
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,575
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
956 sqft
Where laid-back meets fast-paced 7403 is your Silicon Beach sanctuary. This luxury Los Angeles apartment community is located among the world’s most enterprising startups—and just minutes from the beach.
West Torrance
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,555
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
925 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Marina Del Rey
Mariners Village
4600 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$1,999
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,450
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,088
1196 sqft
This property offers beautiful water views and is only minutes from Ballona Wetlands and Westfield Culver City. Amenities include tennis court, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Units feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
South Redondo Beach
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$2,015
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,840
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,339
1129 sqft
Resort living with all of the comforts of a luxury apartment community: beach views, beachfront pool and spa, clubhouse and miles of waterfront jogging paths. Ideal location with stylish, comfortable interiors.
Northwest Torrance
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New high-end interiors, large terraces, two pools and easy access to the 405 and the beach make Park View on Yukon both a luxurious retreat and gateway to the best of Los Angeles.
